Fake a quiet luxury look with these two checkerboard rugs – one is under £50

The checkerboard rug trend is something we've been seeing everywhere lately – and some of our favourite homeware brands have made nabbing one for ourselves more attainable than ever. Even better yet, one of the options is only £45 (yes, really).

The trending checkerboard rug design is a home decor trend our editors have previously raved about in our quiet luxury garden buys, and now, we're seeing them more than ever.

If you're after a way to make your living room look expensive, there are three checkerboard rugs that we think have definitely hit the mark depending on your budget – believe us when we say you don't want to miss out on these.

Checkerboard rugs

The Homemaker Checkerboard Shaggy Rug is available to buy at George Home at Asda with prices starting at £45 for the 120x170cm size, going up to £70 for the bigger 160x230cm size – and we think it is a steal for what it is.

George Home claims that it's perfect for bringing some cosy texture and warmth to your floors as the soft, colourful rug makes a plush underfoot, creating a welcoming feel for anywhere around the home – whether that be in a living room, bedroom, or even a home office if you want to cosy it up.

We think it looks pretty similar to Urban Outfitters' Checkerboard Terracotta Rug, priced at £169.00 (admittedly more expensive), measuring approximately 150x210cm in size – so it's almost an in-between size of the two options available for the George Home one.

One thing to note is that the Urban Outfitters version has little fringed tassels on the edge, adding just a tad bit more to the tonal design. Urban says this rug design is sure to 'add some character to your space' and we can't disagree with them on that.

Given their toned-down colour palette, we think these rugs are guaranteed to be a standout addition to any home incorporating the organic modern trend or using dark wood interiors in their living spaces.

However, if you're looking for an alternative option for a patio or outdoor living room idea that will fare well in Britain's ever-changing weather, our Editor in Chief, Heather Young, loves Ruggable's Checkerboard Soft Black Re-Jute Rug, with prices starting at £169.00 at its smallest size of 90x150cm.

We'll admit, this one employs a slightly different colour scheme (although still quite muted) and is a little more expensive than the other two should you choose to size up, but if you've got the spare cash, an investment worth making.

Checkerboard rugs are definitely an on-trend and well-sought-after home decor piece right now, and it's easy to see why considering they can be a stylish addition both indoors and outside for the summer.