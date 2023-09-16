Everywhere I look, home enthusiasts are styling this decor trend – I predict it's one to watch

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Ideal Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The spiral twist home decor trend is one that perhaps isn't necessarily new, but one that we've seen take off in new lights and decor furnishings that we've never seen before.

The playful and twisted silhouette is one that was previously favoured in candle design alone (who else remembers when they first went viral on social media?). However, new trends of the autumn and winter seasons say that we have yet to see even more spirals and twists take the decorating scene by storm – beyond a candle.

The spiral twist home decor trend

'We're continuing to see shoppers ditching straight, sharp and minimalistic lines in favour of spirals and a more sculpted look,' starts Dayna Isom Johnson, trend expert at Etsy.

'We saw this first develop in candles and across tablescapes and we're now seeing it evolve into mirrors, frames, furniture and beyond.' In a way, the spiral twist trend is almost very reminiscent of the bobbin trend that's been making a comeback.

Dayna Isom Johnson Social Links Navigation Trend Expert at Etsy Dayna Isom Johnson is the trend expert for Etsy and a judge on the NBC primetime series 'Making It'. As part of her role at Etsy, Dayna is responsible for keeping her finger on the pulse of the hottest trends on the market. She is in constant pursuit of new and unique finds on Etsy in an effort to unearth the latest and greatest designs, up-and-coming Etsy shops, and sellers with exciting stories.

'Spiral twist' candles I spotted at the M&S AW23 showcase. (Image credit: Future/Jullia Joson)

Allow me to tell you, I'll be the first one to jump behind any decor item that's got an organic-shaped silhouette (I am a Gen Z-er after all), so you can only imagine my surprise when I saw that the spiral twist trend was branching out from just tablescaping and decorating a mantelpiece.

'Opting for these shapes adds fun and visual interest to your space and you can include pops of colour for a more whimsical look,' continues Dayna.

I first noticed this rise in spirals and twists when I got a first look at M&S' new launches for autumn and winter this year. Everywhere I looked I saw spirals and twists – but the one that surely caught my eye was this gorgeous table lamp, namely, the Amelia Table Lamp.

The 'Amelia Table Lamp' at the M&S AW23 showcase. (Image credit: Future/Jullia Joson)

Commenting on the design inspiration behind the lamp's take on the spiral twist trend, Hannah Reardon, buyer at M&S says, 'Building on the cottagecore trend of recent years, we have taken inspiration from traditional pieces giving them a new lease of life with pretty scallop detailing, contrast trims and elegant finishes.'

Unfortunately, the lamp is currently out of stock online and in nearly every store (and for good reason – it flew off the shelves fast). However, we're keeping our eyes peeled on the restock.

So, in the meantime, if you're looking for an alternative M&S buy embodying the 'spiral twist' vibe, we love this metal candle holder.

Medium Twirly Candle Holder £12.50 at M&S This metal candle holder will bring a quirky touch to your table setting. It features a sturdy round base and a twirly stem for a distinctive look.

Beyond candles and lamps, I've even seen the spiral twist trend come to mirrors as well, like in this Oval Twist Wall Mirror from Anthropologie, which is simply to die for.

Commenting on the trend, Harriet Pringle, founder of Narchie, a social marketplace for homeware says, 'The spiral twist home decor trend brings smoothness, shape and sculpture to everyday accessories. Whether it's candles, lamps or mirrors, the trend allows functional pieces to become decorative in their own right.'

Our pick of 'spiral twist' home decor to shop now or regret later

&Klevering Yellow Round Braided Mirror £38 at La Gent The soft twisted shape combined with the pastel yellow colour gives this mirror a fairytale look. Soft Pastel Spiral Twist Candles £5 at Etsy This collection contains beautiful soft pastel shades perfect for all tablescapes, embodying earthy tones and spring hues that will add a beautiful glow to any room or setting. Oval Twist Wall Mirror £74 at Anthropologie Designed in an oval shape and a twisted polyresin frame, this mirror adds endless charm and fun to your wall decor.

In fact, I was at another event the other day and when I walked into the bathroom, I was greeted by a similar-looking spiral twist mirror and it gave me all the confirmation I needed regarding this trend.

I predict the spiral twist trend is one to watch and will definitely be everywhere this autumn and winter. Just wait on it.