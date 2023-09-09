Stop what you're doing - you can finally shop Søstrene Grene online

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Ideal Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

As if we needed any more encouragement to shop for affordable, Scandi home decor, Søstrene Grene has just given us one more reason. The brand is finally launching a long-awaited online store on the 12th of September, which will make shopping for the latest home decor trends a little bit easier.

Known for their pretty pieces and low prices, Søstrene Grene is the Ideal Home team's one-stop shop for updating our homes without breaking the bank. While they expanded stores in the UK last year, they're not yet a permanent fixture on every high street, so the ability to shop online is about to change the game.

(Image credit: Sostrene Grene)

'The UK webshop will stock the brand’s monthly, seasonal product drops, which offer a wide range of homewares, furniture, kitchen products, seasonal decorations, gifting, wrapping paper, cards, hobby crafts, toys, accessories and “mini home” products for children,' says XXXX from Søstrene Grene.

In short - just about everything you could possibly shop for within your home. For lovers of Scandi design, the pastel colours and playful shapes of the accessories will instantly update an interior, while the brand also has an abundance of chic, traditional kitchen decor that will last for years to come.

As big fans of the brand, we've already been scouring Søstrene Grene's Instagram page to start our shopping lists. Boucle furniture has been having a serious moment recently and it shows no signs of slowing down, so it's a great opportunity to bag a bargain on a bigger purchase.

(Image credit: Sostrene Grene)

The UK site will stock the brand’s monthly, seasonal product drops, offering homeware, furniture, kitchen products, decorations, crafts, and children's toys. The site will also launch just in time for Christmas, so you can start planning your wrapping scheme and Christmas tree decorations early. There's no better way to do 'hygge'.

'We are very excited to be launching our webshop this month. It’s such an exciting time for our brand, as stores continue to open around the UK, so we can’t wait to be able to offer our customers a shoppable site – and this just in time to invite the UK audience to discover our digital Christmas universe,' says Mikkel Grene, Co-owner and CEO of Søstrene Grene.

(Image credit: Sostrene Grene)

Expected delivery time is set to be 3-6 business days, with delivery costs at £5.98 or free for orders of £60 or over. We recommend to start planning your purchases now, so you can have your finger on the pulse come Tuesday!