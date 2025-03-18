This boucle table lamp from The Range looks much more expensive than its £17 price tag – and it’s the perfect lookalike for a much-loved £60 version

Would you think it's £17? This budget-friendly lamp looks just like an Oliver Bonas design but it's £60 cheaper

Oliver Bonas Alma White Boucle Desk &amp; Table Light on a side table next to a cream shearling accent chair
(Image credit: Oliver Bonas)
We at the Ideal Home office love a dupe! And these days, it’s not just affordable brands creating budget-friendly lookalikes for designer pieces but also high street brands duping one another – which is exactly the case with the £16.99 Cream Boucle Effect Table Lamp from The Range which is the perfect alternative to the more spenny Oliver Bonas Alma White Boucle Desk and Table Light, selling for £78.

Of course, one high street brand is not the same as the next, but these two appear almost identical. And with interesting and textured lamps being one of the biggest lighting trends of 2025, this cosy-style lamp is worth a look.

The Range Cream Boucle Effect Table Lamp
The Range
Cream Boucle Effect Table Lamp

While the two lamps are almost identical, the one from The Range is slightly lighter and cooler in its colour, compared to the warmer cream tone of the Oliver Bonas lamp.

Oliver Bonas Alma White Boucle Desk & Table Light
Oliver Bonas
Alma White Boucle Desk and Table Light

While the finish of the actual Oliver Bonas lamp might look and feel slightly higher quality, I do prefer the white cord of the cheaper offering, as it will disappear in a neutral space.

‘Textured lamps are definitely having a moment this year,’ says Alex Stubbs, Flitch interior stylist. ‘The trend leans heavily on adding tactile sensations to interiors, which not only enhances the aesthetic appeal but also plays into the broader trend of mindful and sensory design.’

Even though the boucle home decor trend has had its time in the spotlight for the last three or four years, Alex says it’s not going anywhere anytime soon. ‘Boucle continues to be a favourite in 2025, with comfort and texture perennially in vogue. This year, we're seeing a shift towards pairing boucle with unexpected materials like sleek metals, giving a fresh twist to this classic fabric. It's all about creating a balance between cosy and contemporary, making spaces feel warm yet modern.’

But apart from the £61 price difference, in what ways do these two table lamps vary? The answer is simply not much. The flared shape of the base and the conical lampshade are the same on both lamps and the size is exactly the same, too. But the colour of the cord is where the two differ as the lamp from The Range comes with a white cord, while the Oliver Bonas one comes with a contrasting dark grey cord with a black switch.

The Range Cream Boucle Effect Table Lamp set against a brown wall on a sideboard with bud vases next to it

(Image credit: The Range)

Shop similar lamps

Given the wide popularity of boucle and how cool and experimental living room lighting ideas have become of late, these styles from Oliver Bonas and The Range are not the only boucle lamps around. So here are three other boucle lamps that I’d recommend as well.

H&M Bouclé-weave table lamp
H&M
Boucle-weave table lamp

You can always rely on H&M to deliver designer-looking buys. This boucle table lamp is not exception - and the price point is right in the middle between The Range and Oliver Bonas. The strong angles add a cool contemporary vibe.

ValueLights Ash Boucle Table Lamp

ValueLights
Ash Boucle Table Lamp

While these days boucle comes in all sorts of shades, white was the go-to colour from the very beginning. Here it's contrasted with bold, clean lines.

Metro Lane Dawnell 50cm Table Lamp - Ivory Boucle
Metro Lane
Dawnell 50cm Table Lamp in Ivory Boucle

If you're after something that looks both sophisticated and sculptural, I'd opt for this warm-toned ivory number from Wayfair. The tapered base and cylinder-shaped lampshade create a striking l contrast.

With statement lighting being one of the biggest interior trends of the year - whether that’s striped lamps or sculptural light fixtures - it’s the perfect time to pay attention to your lighting choices and get creative with them. Going for a boucle table lamp is both making a statement while staying timeless and elegant, and who doesn't want that?

Sara Hesikova
Sara Hesikova
Content Editor

Sara Hesikova has been a Content Editor at Ideal Home since June 2024, starting at the title as a News Writer in July 2023. She is now also the Ideal Home Certified Expert in Training on Furniture, and so far has tested 80 different sofas.

Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors, working with the likes of 91 Magazine and copywriting for luxury bed linen brand Yves Delorme among others.

