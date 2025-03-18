This boucle table lamp from The Range looks much more expensive than its £17 price tag – and it’s the perfect lookalike for a much-loved £60 version
We at the Ideal Home office love a dupe! And these days, it’s not just affordable brands creating budget-friendly lookalikes for designer pieces but also high street brands duping one another – which is exactly the case with the £16.99 Cream Boucle Effect Table Lamp from The Range which is the perfect alternative to the more spenny Oliver Bonas Alma White Boucle Desk and Table Light, selling for £78.
Of course, one high street brand is not the same as the next, but these two appear almost identical. And with interesting and textured lamps being one of the biggest lighting trends of 2025, this cosy-style lamp is worth a look.
While the two lamps are almost identical, the one from The Range is slightly lighter and cooler in its colour, compared to the warmer cream tone of the Oliver Bonas lamp.
‘Textured lamps are definitely having a moment this year,’ says Alex Stubbs, Flitch interior stylist. ‘The trend leans heavily on adding tactile sensations to interiors, which not only enhances the aesthetic appeal but also plays into the broader trend of mindful and sensory design.’
Even though the boucle home decor trend has had its time in the spotlight for the last three or four years, Alex says it’s not going anywhere anytime soon. ‘Boucle continues to be a favourite in 2025, with comfort and texture perennially in vogue. This year, we're seeing a shift towards pairing boucle with unexpected materials like sleek metals, giving a fresh twist to this classic fabric. It's all about creating a balance between cosy and contemporary, making spaces feel warm yet modern.’
But apart from the £61 price difference, in what ways do these two table lamps vary? The answer is simply not much. The flared shape of the base and the conical lampshade are the same on both lamps and the size is exactly the same, too. But the colour of the cord is where the two differ as the lamp from The Range comes with a white cord, while the Oliver Bonas one comes with a contrasting dark grey cord with a black switch.
Shop similar lamps
Given the wide popularity of boucle and how cool and experimental living room lighting ideas have become of late, these styles from Oliver Bonas and The Range are not the only boucle lamps around. So here are three other boucle lamps that I’d recommend as well.
You can always rely on H&M to deliver designer-looking buys. This boucle table lamp is not exception - and the price point is right in the middle between The Range and Oliver Bonas. The strong angles add a cool contemporary vibe.
While these days boucle comes in all sorts of shades, white was the go-to colour from the very beginning. Here it's contrasted with bold, clean lines.
With statement lighting being one of the biggest interior trends of the year - whether that’s striped lamps or sculptural light fixtures - it’s the perfect time to pay attention to your lighting choices and get creative with them. Going for a boucle table lamp is both making a statement while staying timeless and elegant, and who doesn't want that?
