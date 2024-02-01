The White Company's new candle feels like 'being wrapped in a warm hug' and is a love letter to women everywhere

The White Company is easily a favourite of ours when all things home fragrance are involved. Famed for its ever-popular Winter candle, the luxury homeware brand is launching a new candle in time for International Women's Day: the Love charity candle.

Although International Women's Day may not be for a while (the 8th of March), we always love an excuse to be the first in the know on the best scented candles on the market – even more so if it's for a good cause.

While The White Company's Winter candle is hands down one of our go-to home fragrance staples for the colder season, we've got high hopes that the brand's new Love charity candle will hold us afloat to help fragrance our living rooms outside of the festive months.

(Image credit: The White Company)

The White Company Love charity candle

In previous years, The White Company would typically donate £5 for every Signature candle sold towards women's charities within a select period in the lead-up to International Women's Day. However, this year they have specifically created a new Love charity candle in support of the #ChangeAGirlsLife campaign for Women Supporting Women at The Prince's Trust.

Upon the candle's launch in March, a £10 contribution from each sale of the Love charity candle will go towards helping vulnerable young women who are facing disadvantage and adversity, enabling them to get the support they need to build a better future.

Love Charity Candle £22 at The White Company, launching in March Love is a scent that feels like being wrapped in a warm hug – tonka bean and cosy amber are softly layered with woody base notes of blond tobacco and luxurious oud.

Chrissie Rucker OBE, founder of The White Company has been a long-time supporter of The Prince's Trust and all they do to aid young vulnerable women. 'As a Patron for The Prince's Trust for many years, I have seen time and time again what an enormous difference their work makes to young people in need of a helping hand,' she begins.

'They provide vital support to rebuild lost confidence and help young people move forward into employment, further education, or become self-employed. They can also offer a mentor and, most importantly, the opportunity to make a fresh start and build a much brighter future.'

Better yet, on top of donating £10 for every Love charity candle sold, The White Company will also be revisiting their #LightACandle campaign this year, where the brand donates £5 from every Signature candle sold to this year's #ChangeAGirlsLife campaign between 1st–8th March 2024.

(Image credit: The White Company)

Although some of the most popular scents from The White Company are more winter-esque, there are a couple of other underrated selections of home fragrances we can't get enough of that are perfect for the transition into the onset of Spring.

So, in preparation for that donation period, here are some of our favourites from The White Company's Signature Candles to consider adding to your basket when the time comes (or even now, to bring your home's scentscape bang up to date with the New Year). While there aren't any active The White Company deals currently on, you can take our word for it when we say the quality of these candles is top-notch.

Seychelles Signature Candle £22 at The White Company Like a warm Indian Ocean breeze, the much-loved scent of soothing Seychelles combines notes of evocative bergamot, bright orange and fresh coconut, with a hint of green jasmine, warming amber and buttery vanilla. Lime & Bay Signature Candle £22 at The White Company A perfect Mediterranean garden all captured in a scent. With zesty lime and pink grapefruit, pretty orange blossom and vibrant bay leaf, this wonderful combination never fails to lift the spirits. Flowers Signature Candle £22 at The White Company Imagine an early-morning walk through an idyllic country garden. Uplifting notes of just-picked jasmine and pretty rose combine with bright neroli and a hint of warming patchouli for the prettiest of floral scents.

The White Company's new Love charity candle already sounds like it smells incredible from its scent description alone, so believe us when we say we'll be one of the first to add it to our baskets come March.