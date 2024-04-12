The White Company is all set for summer with the new Sicilian Orange candle evocative of the la dolce vita lifestyle

The White Company welcomes each season with a new or recurring home fragrance release or two that’s always bang on theme. And while we’ve just entered the land of spring, the brand is already thinking ahead to even warmer times and has us all set thanks to its brand new summer candles, including the star that is the Sicilian Orange.

It is one of the best scented candles for the season ahead we’ve come across in a while. Evoking the relaxed and sun-soaked dolce vita lifestyle of Italy, the two new scents - Sicilian Orange and Vetiver & Citron - have topped The White Company’s list of bestsellers for two weeks in a row. Despite launching only two weeks ago.

Having experience with The White Company’s home fragrances for autumn, as well as winter and spring, we’d expect no less. The company knows exactly how to make a great home scent to fill our abodes with intoxicating notes – and this time of year is all about freshness with hints of zesty citruses.

(Image credit: The White Company)

The White Company launches Sicilian Orange candle

'The moment the sun begins to shine, there’s somehow something so lovely about switching to a fresher, citrusy scent,’ says Chrissie Rucker OBE, founder of The White Company. ‘So we couldn’t be more delighted to introduce two fabulous new scents to love this summer.’

So while the likes of Yankee Candle are releasing spring scents, The White Company’s already looking to the sunny future of summer, despite the sunshine still being a rare occurrence. But perhaps it’s all about manifesting the weather that you desire by burning a fresh, citrusy candle at home.

(Image credit: The White Company)

Sicilian Orange

The White Company’s spring home fragrance already heavily focuses on Italian influences and aromas, especially the Tuscan Grove candle. And the brand keeps with the same spirit as it launches its star summer scent, the Sicilian Orange candle.

Selling for £35 and offering a burn time of about 55 hours, the candle blends the sweet freshness of orange with warm and spicy ginger and grounding, earthy sandalwood, all housed in the brand’s signature minimalist glass vessel.

‘We’re always looking to create unique scents which transport us to magical places. Enter the new Sicilian Orange! With a magical mix of zingy, just-peeled oranges and zesty ginger, combined with sophisticated, warming sandalwood. Wonderful for both inside or out,’ Chrissy explains.

Vetiver & Citron

But it’s not all about Sicilian Orange this coming season as The White Company also gave us Vetiver & Citron for those that prefer home fragrance that’s calming, comforting and subtle.

The luxury two-wick candle is sold at the same price and offers the same amount of burn time as Sicilian Orange, with the same design too. But the fragrance it omits is quite different, greener and more herbal thanks to the vetiver and slightly sweet thanks to fig and honey.

‘This vibrant new addition to our collection layers herbal, crisp vetiver with zesty citron and base notes of fig and warming miel - honey,’ Chrissy says.

Which one do you like the sound of?