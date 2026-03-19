Bathroom vanities are one of the most important components of a bathroom design; a space to house all of your products to keep the space neat and tidy. However, choosing the right material and bathroom colour scheme for your vanity can be a challenge. Should it match the walls to create a colour-drenched scheme or is a contrast more on trend?

I've asked bathroom experts whether a colour-drenched approach is still trending for bathrooms (I love the cosy feel it provides) or whether we're going bolder in our homes with contrasting materials and textures in 2026.

Here's what they had to say.

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Should your bathroom vanity match your walls?

(Image credit: Future)

Bathroom colour schemes can be difficult to decide on. Typically, homeowners tend to veer towards neutral schemes in their washrooms to create a relaxing environment, but vibrant colour schemes are being used increasingly more often. Colour drenching a bathroom in a more playful or earthy shade instantly makes the space feel cocooning and lived-in, which makes a joyful difference to a plain white design.

Colour drenching has also taken a step further with some homeowners choosing to match furniture to their wall colours. In a bathroom, the main furniture choice is the vanity, which can really add to an overall look.

But should it match the walls or stand apart from them?

(Image credit: BC Designs)

'A vanity unit does not need to match the wall colour exactly in order to feel cohesive, and in many cases a more tonal approach creates a far more interesting and comfortable space,' explains Richard Eaton, design manager at Tissino.

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'What tends to matter most is the relationship between undertones, as working within a shared palette - whether that leans warm, chalky, or softly cool - allows the room to feel connected without appearing overly uniform or predictable.'

When choosing a bathroom vanity, make sure it works in cohesion with the rest of the space. A direct contrast might make the room look jarring, rather than soothing, but a vanity is the perfect way to add slight visual interest to the design.

(Image credit: Otto Tiles/Erdem Hamza/Ibrahim Ozburnar)

'A vanity does not always need to sit in contrast to the walls in order to have presence within a bathroom, as a tonal approach can create a far more immersive and atmospheric result when handled with care,' agrees Adam Wollerton, bathroom design manager at BK Eleven.

'In schemes like this, the focus shifts away from obvious colour variation and instead looks to the subtle interplay between tone, texture, and finish, allowing each surface to contribute something slightly different while still belonging to the same overall palette,' he adds.

So, which colours and styles should you choose to achieve this look? As Richard Eaton explains, 'A warm taupe vanity set against a soft limestone wall, or a muted clay tone paired with pale neutral tiles, introduces a gentle shift that brings depth without interrupting the calm.'

If you want to go bolder than a neutral scheme, look for dark wood vanities with fluted fronts and set these against deeper, earthy colour schemes such as terracotta and burgundy.

Shop bathroom vanities

Affine 800mm Bathroom Cloakroom Vanity Unit £659.99 at B&Q For a bigger space, you can't go wrong with this unit that has plenty of storage and space around the sink. Billy 600mm Wall Hung Vanity Unit With Fluted Drawer Front & Basin £429.99 at tapwarehouse.com The washed effect of this vanity would be perfect for a modern update to a coastal scheme - it will be a bright and inviting look. Izzy Curved Rattan Undersink Unit £120 at daals.co.uk I think this rattan unit looks so much more expensive than it is with the curved edges and walnut tone - it's perfect for a mid-century home.

Rather than going for an off-the-shelf matchy-matchy look in 2026, cresting a stylish scheme is all about a subtle, tonal approach. Earthy hues and fluted surfaces are a big bathroom trend and two looks that work particularly well are used in conjunction.

If you're looking to get started on your new project and a new vanity is in order, these are the best 5 places to shop for a bathroom vanity.