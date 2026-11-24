Over the past 7 years that I've been an interiors journalist, I've owned many, many duvet cover sets in my quest to find the perfect one that looks good, feels good and costs less than £100. I think I've finally found the holy grail of duvet covers that ticks all those boxes: Dusk's Amalfi 200 thread count pinstripe duvet cover and pillowcase set.

Along with the rest of the Ideal Home team, I am a big fan of Dusk. It is my go-to place for high-end-looking bedding and good quality furniture, at impressively low price points. I've had three sets of Dusk bedding over the last few years, none of them costing over £50, but this is hands down the best duvet cover set I've tried from the online retailer.

I've become so infatuated with the Amalfi set I'm considering investing in a second set while it's reduced in the Black Friday sale, from £50 for a king-size set, down to £45. It was already a bargain price; now it's an absolute steal considering how expensive it looks and feels.

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DUSK Amalfi 200 Thread Count Pinstripe Duvet Cover & Pillowcase Set - King Was £50, Now £45 at Dusk

It was the cream and navy pinstripe design on the Amalfi Coast set that I fell for first. It feels more relaxed than a classic crisp white bedding set, but it still looks luxe with the pinstripe detail, and is the perfect neutral base for dressing a bed with quilts and cushions.

However, it was the material and feel that turned it into my favourite bedding set to date; it is the softest bedding I've ever slept under. The only exception I've found is the best brushed cotton bedding, which feels super cosy but I find too hot to sleep under most of the year.

The secret to the softness of the Amalfi set is the woven jacquard fabric side. The duvet set is made from 100% cotton, but the woven jacquard side has a heavier finish that requires zero ironing, hangs beautifully, and feels super soft to the touch. On the reverse, it uses 200-thread-count cotton; that feels flat, light and cool, ideal for sleeping under if you're a hot sleeper like me. It also washes unbelievably well; I've had my set for a few years, and it's just getting softer.

(Image credit: Dusk)

'A king-size bedding set for £50 is a great value buy, especially when it features some extra detail to elevate it, such as this subtle pinstripe,' confirms Amy Lockwood, Ideal Home Sleep Editor.

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However, she points out that if it's cosy-factor you're after, it's worth taking a look at M&S too. 'If you’re looking for an even cosier alternative this winter, I’d recommend M&S’ brushed cotton striped bedding for its super soft, fleecey texture, or if you like a little frill in your life, M&S also has this pretty ruffle-edged bedding set that rivals Dusk’s value for money.'

If the look or colourway of the Amalfi set isn't for you, I've rounded up a couple more bargain sets that will give you both that super cosy feel and a high-end look.