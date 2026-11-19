It's mid-November, and in my house at least, that means the festive countdown has begun. But this isn't a countdown until Christmas Day itself. Oh no, this is a countdown of how many days I have left to make my guest bedroom look respectable before it needs to host friends and family this Christmas.

In particular, it's a countdown that consists of me wondering, 'Where on earth am I going to put all that clutter that seems to have amassed in the spare room since my last overnight guest stayed? '

Luckily, I have a plan. This year, I'm stealing a trick from my Mum and using one clever item to hide clutter in my guest bedroom before my guests arrive. What is it? A bed valance. And yes, I have to admit that this guest bedroom addition isn't one I ever thought I'd be making.

Latest Videos From Ideal Home Watch full video here:

(Image credit: Dunelm)

When I grew up, my Mum had valances (otherwise known as bed skirts) on every bed in our house, and when I moved out, I vowed this 'old-fashioned' bedding item was *not* one I would ever be using again.

Back in the early 2000s, when I left home, contemporary design was all about clean lines and minimalism, and that certainly meant no frilly skirts around your bed frame.

However, now that I'm older and wiser, I have to admit, my Mum may well have been onto something. What's more, as we come to the end of 2026 and look forward to 2027, bed valances have had a style upgrade and are now *very* on trend.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Simon Whitmore)

Now, before we continue, it's very important for familial relations that I point out my Mum has *never* had a cluttered guest bedroom. She keeps an immaculate house where everything has its place, and her valances were used to cover and pretty up several divan bed bases with storage drawers underneath.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

However, as the owner of several standard bedframes, I've recently realised that a pretty valance could also be the answer to my often less than perfect housekeeping.

I don't know about you, but I find that the underside of a bed seems to have an almost magnetic pull for clutter. And nowhere is this more apparent than in my guest bedroom.

Unfortunately, the underside of my spare bed has become a bit of a dumping ground for camping gear, boxes of books that don't yet have bookshelves, wrapping paper, and all sorts of essential yet infrequently used items that don't have a proper storage place in my small home.

(Image credit: Secret Linen Store)

And most of the year, that's fine. But when guests come to stay, it doesn't look great that the underside of their bed looks like it's hiding a small wardrobe's worth of clutter.

But that's exactly where the bed skirt comes in. Add one of these to the bed, and no one will ever know what's hiding under there. Plus, a valance now equals instant style points in any bedroom.

Add to basket

Personally, I have to admit I am still a little wary of those frills. They're a bit too close to chintzy for my liking, although I've seen many bedrooms styled with them that look great, and if you're a maximalist, they're definitely the way to go.

But the good news for fellow non-frill lovers is that there are now plenty of flat pencil-pleated valances on the market too. And no longer are they all cotton; you can get linen valances, as well as a whole array of colours, patterns, and even prints.

If you too are in the business of banishing clutter from your guest bedroom ahead of hosting season, I think this underrated bedding buy could well be the way forward.