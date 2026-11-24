This Christmas, you’d be forgiven for thinking that *everyone* was opting for bright, nostalgic decorations. But H&M Home offers a chic alternative for the cool host who doesn’t want to give up their style during the festive season.

There’s no denying this year’s Christmas decor trends have been bold, bright and sparkling. But H&M has been serving up more minimalist styles, so those of us who don’t want all the proverbial bells and whistles of Christmas decor can have a stylish setup that suits a more minimalist style.

Earlier in the summer, H&M nailed the bistro dining trend , and now these Parisian-inspired designs have found their way into the brand’s Christmas collections. And these are my top picks.

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I've had my eye H&M’s Stainless Steel Coupe on for a while now. (Image credit: H&M)

For the past year or so, my entire Instagram feed has been flooded with stainless steel servingware. In fact, H&M’s Stainless Steel Coupe is on my Christmas list (in case any family member is reading this). These stylish vessels are perfect for serving dessert at any dinner party. They’re simple in looks and design but are effortlessly cool and, in my opinion, won’t go out of style.

It’s not just coupes either. H&M Home is offering stainless steel serving bowls, platters, serving stands and even a butter dish. And the beauty of metallic finishes is that they will suit most styles.

I’d argue this tableware would look best with a white tablecloth and small pops of colour such as John Lewis’ festive red tapered candles (£6) or a festive garland running down the middle of your tablescape. I particularly like M&S’ Pinecone Garland (£30) or their 6ft Pre-Lit Red Berry Artificial Garland (£35) to match the pops of red from your taper candles.

Alternatively, you can group your stainless steel with these chic styles.

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As much as I love over-the-top novelty Christmas decor, I can't deny that simple and sleek designs trumps it every time. This H&M tableware proves that chic, minimalist design can easily be styled up for the festivities.