IKEA’s Scandi-style lace bedding set is so pretty, it’s perfect for adding some romantic charm to your bedroom – it’s easy to see why it has gone viral on TikTok
The set's simple lace detailing perfectly elevates the classic white duvet set
An unassuming bedding set has gone viral on TikTok, but upon closer inspection, I can’t say I’m surprised. The IKEA BIRGITTARÖNN bedding set has a delightful lace finish for a stylish, quintessentially Scandi look, and it’s this delicate style that has been appearing in bedrooms this winter.
While IKEA may not be the first place you think of when wondering where to buy the best bedding, with the retailer more known for its flat-pack furniture, it is worth getting to know as a solid choice for shopping for pretty bedding on a budget.
While a lot of us are looking for the best festive bedding right now, I’m actually considering choosing the BIRGITTARÖNN bedding set instead. Here’s why.
I’m a firm believer that every bedroom should have a set of white bedding. It’s effortlessly stylish and will never go out of fashion, and this is just one reason why you’ll always spot a white bedding set on our list of best bedding. The BIRGITTARÖNN bedding (£40) is 100% cotton, so you can expect it to be breathable, cosy in winter, cool in summer and gentle on the skin - everything you’d want from a duvet set.
It’s the set’s lace trims that immediately caught my eye, giving the set a romantic look and elevating it from a simple white bedding set. It adds soft visual detail without looking too heavy or over the top.
I also think this style has a lovely, airy quality to it. It’s a stunning choice for spring and summer, but you can also cosy it up for winter. Simply pair with a knitted throw or quilt. I love Habitat’s Quilted Motif Terracotta Bedspread (£50). Not only is it a brilliant, affordable alternative to John Lewis’ Cotton Linen Blend Quilt (£200), but its cosy, padded material will keep you warm on cold nights.
IKEA’s lace-trimmed duvet set has racked up mainly positive reviews online, although some do mention the material not feeling as soft as they'd like. However, I have also seen comments on TikTok stating this set softens the more you wash it.
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‘Cheap AND beautiful! It has a nice look thanks to the lace edge and the ties at the bottom to close the blanket. It doesn't necessarily feel very soft, but I've only washed it once, and it doesn't bother me / doesn't itch. It is a thin cover, but with the down duvet I have, that isn't bothersome,’ says one review on the IKEA website.
‘Arrived in perfect condition, good quality, just rinsed it in the washing machine, ironed it, and then put it on my bed. It looks beautiful and rustic, very nice; the little bows at the bottom and the beautiful edges are perfect!’ says another.
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Classic white bedding will always look good on your bed. But with an extra lace detailing? It will look even better...
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!