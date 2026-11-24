An unassuming bedding set has gone viral on TikTok, but upon closer inspection, I can’t say I’m surprised. The IKEA BIRGITTARÖNN bedding set has a delightful lace finish for a stylish, quintessentially Scandi look, and it’s this delicate style that has been appearing in bedrooms this winter.

While IKEA may not be the first place you think of when wondering where to buy the best bedding , with the retailer more known for its flat-pack furniture, it is worth getting to know as a solid choice for shopping for pretty bedding on a budget.

While a lot of us are looking for the best festive bedding right now, I’m actually considering choosing the BIRGITTARÖNN bedding set instead. Here’s why.

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IKEA BIRGITTARÖNN Duvet Cover and 2 Pillowcases £40 at ikea.com The lace detailing of this bedding set is so pretty that it will add some romantic charm to your bedroom. H&M Broderie Anglaise Single Duvet Cover Set £80 at H&M This H&M set is even more detailed than IKEA's. While expensive, it is a more stylish choice. Dunelm Broderie Lace Edge 100% Cotton Duvet Cover & Pillowcase Set £32 at Dunelm This Dunelm set is actually the most affordable and features the same pretty frill around the edges.

I’m a firm believer that every bedroom should have a set of white bedding. It’s effortlessly stylish and will never go out of fashion, and this is just one reason why you’ll always spot a white bedding set on our list of best bedding . The BIRGITTARÖNN bedding (£40) is 100% cotton, so you can expect it to be breathable, cosy in winter, cool in summer and gentle on the skin - everything you’d want from a duvet set.

It’s the set’s lace trims that immediately caught my eye, giving the set a romantic look and elevating it from a simple white bedding set. It adds soft visual detail without looking too heavy or over the top.

I also think this style has a lovely, airy quality to it. It’s a stunning choice for spring and summer, but you can also cosy it up for winter. Simply pair with a knitted throw or quilt. I love Habitat’s Quilted Motif Terracotta Bedspread (£50) . Not only is it a brilliant, affordable alternative to John Lewis’ Cotton Linen Blend Quilt (£200) , but its cosy, padded material will keep you warm on cold nights.

(Image credit: IKEA)

IKEA’s lace-trimmed duvet set has racked up mainly positive reviews online, although some do mention the material not feeling as soft as they'd like. However, I have also seen comments on TikTok stating this set softens the more you wash it.

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‘Cheap AND beautiful! It has a nice look thanks to the lace edge and the ties at the bottom to close the blanket. It doesn't necessarily feel very soft, but I've only washed it once, and it doesn't bother me / doesn't itch. It is a thin cover, but with the down duvet I have, that isn't bothersome,’ says one review on the IKEA website.

‘Arrived in perfect condition, good quality, just rinsed it in the washing machine, ironed it, and then put it on my bed. It looks beautiful and rustic, very nice; the little bows at the bottom and the beautiful edges are perfect!’ says another.

Alternatives

DUSK Alice 200 Thread Count Duvet Cover - White £41 at Dusk.com Dusk is an underrated place to buy bedding, and this set is both pretty and affordable. This one offers a 200-thread count and plenty of vintage charm with its added lace. Anthropologie Sukun Provence Cotton Sateen Bedding Set £160 at Anthropologie The blue piping of this cover gives it a chic, contemporary finish. M&S Pure Cotton Lace Embroidered Bedding Set £80 at Marks and Spencer UK This gorgeous bedding set is covered in embroidered flowers for a textured finish. It's delicate design will suit any bedroom.

Classic white bedding will always look good on your bed. But with an extra lace detailing? It will look even better...