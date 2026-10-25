The cosiest bedrooms always include these 5 things, according to interior designers – these are the non-negotiables for a snugglier sleep space
The design tricks that will warm up your bedroom
I don't know about you, but as the weather begins to cool and the nights draw in, my mind is turning to cosying up my home.
Cold temperatures and dark and gloomy winter days mean more time inside, and that means interiors need to work harder to cheer us up and create a sense of snug warmth we can retreat to.
Nowhere is this more important than in our bedroom design ideas. As such, I've asked the experts how to give a bedroom a winter glow-up. These are the five non-negotiables interior designers recommend to cosy up your sleep space.
And thankfully, as interior designer Katerina Tchevytchalova, founder of interior design studio K'Arte Design, points out, this doesn't mean a complete bedroom overhaul or a big budget.
Instead, these are simple and affordable tweaks that have a big impact and can instantly make your bedroom feel warmer, cosier, and more cocooning.
1. Layer, layer, layer
'You don't need to redecorate to make a bedroom feel cosy for autumn,' says interior designer Katerina, 'it's really about layering and warming up what's already there.'
'Start with textiles,' Katerina says. 'Swap in a heavier throw and a few extra cushions in warmer, richer tones like terracotta, olive or deep clay.'
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'Since it's the natural focal point of the room, start with the bed itself,' agrees interior designer Lara Clarke, founder of Lara Clarke Interiors. 'Swapping in a heavier-weight duvet, a knitted throw and a mix of cushion textures instantly makes the space feel more inviting, and it's the easiest seasonal update to change back come spring.'
2. Consider what's underfoot
When it comes to layering textiles, don't forget to think about what's underfoot as well as on top of the bed.
'If you have hard flooring, a wool rug underfoot makes an enormous difference to how the room feels the moment you get out of bed,' says Katerina.
'Underfoot, a soft, textured rug does a huge amount of work,' agrees Lara. 'A rug warms the room both visually and physically first thing in the morning and adds a layer of depth that a plain floor simply can't. If you have the budget for one seasonal buy, this is where I'd put it.'
Luckily, this season's biggest rug trends are all about earthy, grounding colour palettes; perfect for adding cosy warmth to a bedroom.
3. Swap out your bedding
When it comes to the textiles you use in your bedroom this winter, our interior experts also recommend thinking texture, texture, texture.
'In winter, I always recommend a linen or brushed cotton bedding change,' says Katerina. The best brushed cotton bedding is a particularly cosy choice as its fluffy fibres mean none of the chill you can get from smooth cotton bed sheets during the colder months.
Alternatively, the best linen bedding has a slubbier texture than cotton that achieves a similar effect, just with a little less snuggle-factor.
4. Create a cosy glow
'Lighting is the other easy win,' says Katerina. 'Overhead lighting can feel quite clinical, so bring in a couple of table lamps or a floor lamp instead, and if your bulbs allow it, opt for a warmer colour temperature. It instantly makes the space feel softer and more restful in the evenings.'
'Swap out any harsh overhead light for a mix of table lamps and wall lights on a warmer bulb temperature,' agrees Lara. 'It changes the whole mood of a room in minutes and makes it feel more like a retreat than a functional space to sleep in.'
This autumn there are plenty of statement sculptural bedside lamps available on the high street and online.
5. Don't forget the windows
'If your bedroom allows it, a heavier curtain fabric or an additional layer like a sheer behind a main curtain helps stop windows from feeling like a cold void once it gets dark earlier,' says Lara. 'This makes the whole room feel more cocooning.'
In fact, many design experts recommend 'window-stacking' during the colder months, which means layering up your window dressings as Lara suggests.
You might use a thermal blind next to the glass, a sheer fabric like Lara suggests to soften the window during the day, and then a thicker curtain to keep things warm and cosy during the night.
And as a bonus tip when it comes to creating a cosier bedroom, 'don't underestimate scent,' says Katerina. 'A candle or diffuser in a warm, woody fragrance signals the season has changed just as much as anything visual does.'
Ultimately, as Katerina sums up, 'these are all small, affordable tweaks, but layered together they completely transform how a room feels to be in.'
And as the temperatures outside my bedroom window continue to plummet, I think these simple tricks to cosy-maxxing a sleep space are exactly what's needed.
Amy is Ideal Home’s Sleep Editor and the Ideal Home Certified Expert on Sleep. She's spent the last five years researching and writing about what makes for the best night’s sleep during the day and testing out sleep products to find the best-in-class by night. So far she’s clocked up over 10,000 hours of pillow, duvet, and mattress testing experience.
Our go-to for all things sleep-related, she’s slept on and under bestselling products from Simba, Emma, Hypnos, Tempur, Silentnight, Panda, and many many more.
As a hot sleeper, Amy is always on the lookout for the most breathable bedding, but she also leads a wider team of testers to ensure our product testing encompasses both hot sleepers, cold sleepers, front sleepers, back sleepers, side sleepers, and everything in-between.