The cosiest bedrooms always include these 5 things, according to interior designers – these are the non-negotiables for a snugglier sleep space

I don't know about you, but as the weather begins to cool and the nights draw in, my mind is turning to cosying up my home.

Cold temperatures and dark and gloomy winter days mean more time inside, and that means interiors need to work harder to cheer us up and create a sense of snug warmth we can retreat to.

Nowhere is this more important than in our bedroom design ideas. As such, I've asked the experts how to give a bedroom a winter glow-up. These are the five non-negotiables interior designers recommend to cosy up your sleep space.

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And thankfully, as interior designer Katerina Tchevytchalova, founder of interior design studio K'Arte Design, points out, this doesn't mean a complete bedroom overhaul or a big budget.

Instead, these are simple and affordable tweaks that have a big impact and can instantly make your bedroom feel warmer, cosier, and more cocooning.

1. Layer, layer, layer

(Image credit: Niki Jones)

'You don't need to redecorate to make a bedroom feel cosy for autumn,' says interior designer Katerina, 'it's really about layering and warming up what's already there.'

'Start with textiles,' Katerina says. 'Swap in a heavier throw and a few extra cushions in warmer, richer tones like terracotta, olive or deep clay.'

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'Since it's the natural focal point of the room, start with the bed itself,' agrees interior designer Lara Clarke, founder of Lara Clarke Interiors. 'Swapping in a heavier-weight duvet, a knitted throw and a mix of cushion textures instantly makes the space feel more inviting, and it's the easiest seasonal update to change back come spring.'

M&S Cotton Rich Geometric Throw £45 at Marks and Spencer UK When it comes to creating a cosy bedroom, 'colour matters,' says Lara. 'Avoid anything with a cold, grey undertone and bring in warmth instead. Think rich burgundy or soft terracotta.' M&S Supersoft Faux Fur Large Throw £30 at Marks and Spencer UK 'Deep, buttery neutrals' also work well for adding cosiness to sleep a space, 'and you don't need to repaint,' reassures Lara. Instead, bring in warmer colours 'through cushions or a throw.' M&S Pure Cotton Velvet Cushion £20 at Marks and Spencer UK Consider texture when you're thinking about adding cosy accessories, too. Velvet, linen, faur fur or a chunky knitted cushion or throw are all great choices for the colder seasons of the year.

(Image credit: Dunelm)

When it comes to layering textiles, don't forget to think about what's underfoot as well as on top of the bed.

'If you have hard flooring, a wool rug underfoot makes an enormous difference to how the room feels the moment you get out of bed,' says Katerina.

'Underfoot, a soft, textured rug does a huge amount of work,' agrees Lara. 'A rug warms the room both visually and physically first thing in the morning and adds a layer of depth that a plain floor simply can't. If you have the budget for one seasonal buy, this is where I'd put it.'

Westwing Collection Low-Pile Rug Kari £129 at Westwing Luckily, this season's biggest rug trends are all about earthy, grounding colour palettes; perfect for adding cosy warmth to a bedroom. John Lewis Grained Hand Woven Jute Rich Rug £150 at John Lewis Think texture as well as colour and pattern; subtle variations in the rugs weave will add an extra dimension of cosiness underfoot. Heal's Offset Rug Green £267 at Heal's And a rug needn't be an afterthought; you can also use a statement piece to really embrace the change in seasons.

3. Swap out your bedding

(Image credit: Secret Linen Store)

When it comes to the textiles you use in your bedroom this winter, our interior experts also recommend thinking texture, texture, texture.

'In winter, I always recommend a linen or brushed cotton bedding change,' says Katerina. The best brushed cotton bedding is a particularly cosy choice as its fluffy fibres mean none of the chill you can get from smooth cotton bed sheets during the colder months.

Alternatively, the best linen bedding has a slubbier texture than cotton that achieves a similar effect, just with a little less snuggle-factor.

4. Create a cosy glow

(Image credit: John Lewis)

'Lighting is the other easy win,' says Katerina. 'Overhead lighting can feel quite clinical, so bring in a couple of table lamps or a floor lamp instead, and if your bulbs allow it, opt for a warmer colour temperature. It instantly makes the space feel softer and more restful in the evenings.'

'Swap out any harsh overhead light for a mix of table lamps and wall lights on a warmer bulb temperature,' agrees Lara. 'It changes the whole mood of a room in minutes and makes it feel more like a retreat than a functional space to sleep in.'

5. Don't forget the windows

(Image credit: Future PLC/James Merrell)

'If your bedroom allows it, a heavier curtain fabric or an additional layer like a sheer behind a main curtain helps stop windows from feeling like a cold void once it gets dark earlier,' says Lara. 'This makes the whole room feel more cocooning.'

In fact, many design experts recommend 'window-stacking' during the colder months, which means layering up your window dressings as Lara suggests.

You might use a thermal blind next to the glass, a sheer fabric like Lara suggests to soften the window during the day, and then a thicker curtain to keep things warm and cosy during the night.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Mary Wadsworth)

And as a bonus tip when it comes to creating a cosier bedroom, 'don't underestimate scent,' says Katerina. 'A candle or diffuser in a warm, woody fragrance signals the season has changed just as much as anything visual does.'

Ultimately, as Katerina sums up, 'these are all small, affordable tweaks, but layered together they completely transform how a room feels to be in.'

And as the temperatures outside my bedroom window continue to plummet, I think these simple tricks to cosy-maxxing a sleep space are exactly what's needed.