Insider secrets to creating the ultimate cosy bed – 5 simple tricks bedding experts use to make a bed feel warmer, softer and more inviting in autumn

I don't know about you, but nothing screams cosy season to me like curling up in a warm, inviting bed at the end of a long day. And it's the simple things that make a difference - the weight of a snuggly duvet, a pillow you can sink your head into, and soft sheets that feel lovely the second you slide in.

But the secret to creating a super cosy bed comes down to how it looks and how it feels. From choosing the best duvet for the season to finding the best pillow to suit you, the right bedding fabrics and textures can transform how warm, comfortable and cosy your bed is.

So, how do you get that comfy, cocoon feel without making your bed feel impractical? I asked bedding and interiors experts for their simple tricks for creating a bed that looks as good as it feels.

Latest Videos From Ideal Home Watch full video here:

1. Size up your duvet

(Image credit: Future PLC / KATIE LEE PHOTOGRAPHY)

Sizing up your duvet is one of the best tricks there is, says Kriti Mawij, head of procurement at Belledorm. 'A super king duvet on a king bed drapes over the sides, looks fuller, and stops draughts getting in when you or your partner turn over.'

When styling a cosy bed, the duvet is the first place interior designer Stephanie Griffiths starts. 'I start with a duvet one size bigger than the bed, so it drapes over the sides and looks full and inviting,' she says.

Whatever size duvet you choose, match the duvet tog to the season. 'Higher togs, from around 10.5 to 13.5, suit winter for most people, while a lighter duvet is fine if your bedroom stays warm,' adds Kriti.

2. Use cushions to create texture

(Image credit: Future PLC/ James French Photography)

It seems to be a long-standing debate when it comes to whether bed cushions are a must or a waste of time (I'm team cushions and my husband is in the no-cushions camp). But if you're looking to create a cosy bed, cushions are an easy way to create softness and depth.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

While you might picture a cosy bed adorned with lots of pillows, Kriti says you don't necessarily need more. 'Four is plenty for a double: two to sleep on and two for sitting up to read,' she says. 'Beyond that, they mostly end up on the floor. Better to invest in two really good pillows than six average ones.'

'I add a pair of square cushions and finish with a long bolster across the front,' says Steph. 'The bolster pulls the whole look together and makes the bed feel finished without having a mountain of cushions to move every night.'

Josh Branigan, furniture and home interiors expert at bedkingdom suggests varying the sizes and textures of the cushions rather than just adding more. 'A larger cushion at the back with a smaller one in front can create depth,' he says. 'It's also much more practical when it comes to actually getting into bed at night.'

3. Switch to brushed cotton

You don't just want your bed to look cosy, it has to feel cosy, too. Kriti recommends opting for brushed cotton, especially in winter. 'The brushing process lifts the surface fibres, which creates a soft, slightly fuzzy feel and holds warmth close to the body,' she says. 'Cotton also breathes, so you stay cosy without getting clammy.'

Josh agrees. 'Cotton bedding makes a good base, while materials such as brushed cotton can feel particularly cosy during the colder months.'

M&S Brushed Cotton Striped Bedding Set £20 at Marks and Spencer UK Several colours of this striped brushed cotton bedding have already sold out at M&S, so grab a set while you still can. M&S Pure Cotton Brushed Bedding Set £20 at Marks and Spencer UK This great value bedding set is available in a range of colours. It is perfect for mix and matching with a patterned duvet cover or jazzing up with cushions. Secret Linen Store Olive Green Gilbert Gingham Brushed £65 at secretlinenstore.com The trend for gingham bedding is going nowhere, and this classic olive green set is perfect for dialling up the cosy factor.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Dominic Blackmore)

A good throw is one of the easiest ways to make a bed look more luxurious, and feel cosy and inviting.

'Fold a chunky wool or mohair throw across the foot of the bed,' advises Steph. 'It adds warmth where you need it and gives that snug, autumnal feel straight away.'

And when it comes to dressing a bed, you don't need to worry about achieving a perfectly made bed, either. Josh says a slightly relaxed finish can often feel cosier than a perfectly made bed.

'Don't worry about everything being completely symmetrical,' he advises. 'Folding back the duvet slightly and loosely draping a throw across the bed can make the room feel much more comfortable and lived-in.'

5. Make the space around your bed feel cosy

(Image credit: Future PLC/Dominic Blackmore)

And finally, a beautifully layered bed can still feel a little less inviting if the space around it is bare.

'One trick people often overlook is styling the area around the bed as well as the bed itself,' says Josh. 'A rug beside or underneath the bed, curtains and warm bedside lighting can all help soften the space and make the whole bedroom feel cosier.'

Thinking about headboard ideas is another way to make your bed feel more welcoming. Steph recommends a soft bouclé or fabric upholstered headboard. 'It makes the whole bed feel like somewhere you want to curl up,' she adds.

Shop cosy bed essentials

M&S Faux Mohair Striped Throw £25 at Marks and Spencer UK A throw is an easy way to add another layer of texture to your bed without piling on extra cushions. Steph recommends a mohair one, like this eye-catching striped design from M&S, which doubles up as an extra layer on chilly evenings. H&M Chenille Bolster £17 at H&M If you don't want to add extra cushions, a bolster cushion is a simple way to finish off a layered bed. This one from H&M is available in two different colours, and comes highly-rated. Ruggable Marble Golden Ivory Flatwoven Rug £179 at Ruggable UK A tufted rug by the side of your bed is the perfect finishing touch. The Ruggable ones are super soft and machine washable.

Now you've got your cosy bed set-up sorted, you can make the rest of the room feel just as inviting with a few cosy bedroom ideas.