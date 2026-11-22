5 tricks every hotel bedroom uses to create a relaxing sleep space – and how to steal them to create the perfect guest bedroom
The hotel-approved formula for a calm and tranquil guest bedroom
The festive hosting season will soon be here, and if (like me) you're starting to panic about the state of your guest bedroom, don't.
Even if your guest bedroom ideas are currently more budget hostel than boutique hotel, some simple styling tips can easily upgrade your guest's sleep space to a five-star experience – if you know a few tricks of the trade, that is.
That's why I've made it my mission to ask hotel experts and bedroom stylists for their insider secrets to creating a relaxing bedroom.
These are the five tricks every hotel bedroom uses to create a relaxing sleep space – and how to steal them to create the perfect guest bedroom for the in-laws this Christmas.
1. Get the bedding right
'For me, how a guest sleeps is the most important part of any stay,' says Daniel Caudill, principal of Kinship Hospitality at Dexter Hotel. 'You can get every other detail right, but guests always remember whether they slept well.' As a result, 'the mattress, the pillows and the bedding are where I never compromise,' says Daniel.
So, if you want to create a guest bedroom your guests will rave about, it may be time to upgrade those threadbare sheets.
'The foundation of a five-star hotel bed is quality bedding,' agrees M&S Insider and creative stylist James Rotheram. And if that means you need to invest in some new sheets, 'pay attention to composition and thread count,' says James, 'and focus your search on natural fibres such as pure cotton.'
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'Luxury hotels almost always use 100% cotton bed linen,' agrees David Stockton, head of sales at hotel bed linen supplier Richard Haworth. 'Cotton breathes, feels soft against the skin, and holds up to the demands of hotel life. Guests love the look and feel.'
'Our 400 thread count Lexington range is a good example of what hotels look for,' says David. 'It has a smooth, luxurious feel, but it’s also extremely durable. It’s built to last and to be washed again and again at the high temperatures. It also irons easily, so it’s quick to bring back to a crisp, smooth finish.'
'Higher thread counts both look and feel substantial. Plus, they hang beautifully,' says James. 'For bedding that offers a balance between comfort and breathability, I’d recommend a thread count between 200 and 600.' This 230 thread count M&S bedding set is a great mid-range option.
2. Don't forget a flat sheet
Next, it may be a small detail, but our bedroom styling experts say there's one other bedding item you shouldn't overlook if you want your festive guests to rate their stay five stars: a flat sheet.
'One thing luxury hotels always get right is a smooth, crisp sheet,' explains James. 'Not only does this look sleek, but it also makes for a better night’s sleep.'
'The hospital corner technique can be hard to master, and there’s no shame in opting for a fitted sheet,' reassures James, 'but it’s essential to make sure your sheet matches your mattress depth. Choose between standard, deep, deeper, or extra deep.' This means your sheet will fit well, with no annoying wrinkling, or elasticated edges pinging off the mattress in the night!
And David has one more trick to make your guest bed *really* feel five-star worthy. 'Add a flat sheet as a top sheet too,' recommends the hotel bedding expert. 'That way your guests slide in between crisp sheets just as they would in a hotel.'
3. Add some layering
So, when it comes to the secret formula for a hotel-worthy bed, we have crisp cotton bedding and a well-fitting bed sheet (possibly both on top and bottom) on our list, but according to our experts, there's one last insider trick to styling the perfect hotel bed.
'I then add one more layer,' shares Daniel, 'a warm, cozy blanket that feels clean and fresh. That final layer is what makes a bed feel like something you want to sink into.'
'A bedspread is often the styling secret behind a beautifully styled bed,' agrees James. 'Whether folded neatly at the foot of the bed or layered over bedding, a bedspread makes the bed feel more intentional, inviting, and visually complete.'
'Finish the bed with neatly tucked sheets, well-plumped pillows, and a throw or bed runner at the foot of the bed,' confirms David. 'Your guests will feel as though they’ve checked into a boutique hotel.'
4. Sort the lighting
Right, so the bed is sorted. Next, our hotel design experts say to think about your guest bedroom lighting, and that doesn't just mean checking that there's a bulb in the main ceiling fixture! In fact, our experts recommend leaving off the 'big light' altogether for the best guest bedroom ambiance.
'Lighting sets the mood of a room before anything else does,' explains Daniel. 'When designing a hotel bedroom, I use as few overhead fixtures as possible and keep most of the light below eye level, with lamps, sconces, and low glowing sources.'
'Light that sits low in a room feels intimate and calming,' explains Daniel, 'whereas light that pours down from the ceiling feels like an office. And as the design expert goes on to share, 'it's that soft, golden glow that tells your body it's time to slow down.'
Lamps are the perfect low-level lighting solution, and thanks to so many great rechargeable options now hitting the market, there's no need to be restricted in your placement by power sockets (or the lack of them).
There are some great statement sculptural bedside lamps on the high street at the moment, and they're the perfect way to upgrade a guest bedroom.
5. Layer up the windows
Lastly, to create the ultimate hotel experience at home, our hotel experts recommend checking your window dressings. It's possible you only go into your guest bedroom during the day when the curtains are open, so you may not experience the room at night. And, as our experts point out, the right window dressings can make or break a good night's sleep for your guests.
When it comes to hotel-worthy window dressings, 'layering is everything,' reveals Daniel. 'At night you want a true blackout curtain or shade, because nothing ruins a night's sleep like a sliver of streetlight or an early sunrise. During the day, you want the opposite: a sheer or top-down shade that gives guests privacy while still letting soft, natural light fill the room.'
'The best hotel rooms let the guest control their own environment from full darkness to full daylight, and everything in between,' explains Daniel. And if you want to offer your guests a stay they'll remember, a little knowledge of curtain-stacking techniques will have them slumbering peacefully at night.
So, we have the bed, lighting, and window dressings nailed. But do our experts have any other final insider tips on what hotels do to make their bedrooms more relaxing?
'It's the small details that feel special to that particular stay,' says Daniel. And that means remembering the little things that your guest may not have remembered to pack.
'In my opinion, a beautiful robe is a must in any guest bedroom,' says Daniel. 'I also prefer guest socks to slippers, because they're more personal, more comfortable, and something guests actually use.'
And finally, 'scent matters more than people realise,' says Daniel. 'I prefer a light fragrance that feels clean and fresh, and never overpowering.'
After all, as Daniel sums up, 'the best hotel rooms don't announce themselves. They just make you feel well taken care of.'
And it's those little thoughtful extras that can make all the difference when hosting Christmas guests at home this festive season.
Amy is Ideal Home’s Sleep Editor and the Ideal Home Certified Expert on Sleep. She's spent the last five years researching and writing about what makes for the best night’s sleep during the day and testing out sleep products to find the best-in-class by night. So far she’s clocked up over 10,000 hours of pillow, duvet, and mattress testing experience.
Our go-to for all things sleep-related, she’s slept on and under bestselling products from Simba, Emma, Hypnos, Tempur, Silentnight, Panda, and many many more.
As a hot sleeper, Amy is always on the lookout for the most breathable bedding, but she also leads a wider team of testers to ensure our product testing encompasses both hot sleepers, cold sleepers, front sleepers, back sleepers, side sleepers, and everything in-between.