Seasonal changes can feel sudden. One minute we're baking in seemingly endless summer heatwaves, and now, as we begin the journey into autumn, there's suddenly a chill in the air that suggests cooler times are ahead.

It's this time of year that many of our minds turn to cosying up our homes, and bedroom rugs are one of the key ways to do so.

But if you're currently in the market for some added warmth underfoot, what do bedroom rug trends look like this autumn and winter?

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I asked three trend experts how bedroom rug ideas are evolving as we head into AW26 and beyond into 2027.

(Image credit: John Lewis)

'As the seasons shift and evenings draw in, bedrooms naturally become cosier, more comforting spaces to retreat to,' says Georgia Fisher, textiles buyer for Heal’s. 'Rugs sit at the heart of this and are the ideal anchor point for building a cohesive scheme in a room.'

So, what looks in particular should we be keeping an eye out for as we head into autumn/winter 2026 and beyond?

1. Geometrics in autumnal colours

'For those wishing to make a statement, striking geometric designs are a key trend,' says Georgia, 'with strong shapes creating a structured sense of dimension.'

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And, of course, as we leave summer behind, the colour palette shifts too, with warmer, earthier colours taking centre stage.

'As bedroom colours turn warmer and more grounded this winter, richer, earthier tones including cherry brown, burgundy and inky blue – as seen in the Offset rug by Heal’s – are complemented by deeper greens and softer pinks,' shares Georgia.

2. Scandi, in a warm palette

Of course, if you feel that multicoloured geometric patterns are a step too far for the bedroom, there is a more subtle way to introduce pattern this season.

This autumn, 'we’re seeing Scandi design evolve into something much warmer and more organic,' says David Barrett, head of design at John Lewis, in particular, 'our pastel flat weaves offer a delicate touch of pattern.'

3. Checkerboard, but make it cosy

Another on-trend alternative to a bold geometric bedroom rug is the simpler checkerboard design.

This is a timeless design choice that gets reinvented season after season, but in AW26, the look is less about graphic black-and-white checks, and more about a softer, less structured look.

'Slightly lived-in designs are a big trend,' agrees Maria O'Brien, VP of global design at rug retailer Ruggable. That less pristine, and more lived-in look might be achieved via texture, or through gentler, autumnal colourways.

4. Tonal pattern

And if you're still not sure about adding quite such a statement rug to your bedroom, another key trend for this season is more understated tonal patterns. That means less colour, and more pattern created through texture or slightly contrasting shades of the same hue.

'Softer, more tactile patterns can add depth to a bedroom without overwhelming the space,' says Maria.

Plus, 'another key trend we are seeing for autumn/winter includes the introduction of tonal linear patterns,' says Georgia.

5. Frames that ground the space

Or, you could opt for a 'framed' bedroom rug. This is a simpler geometric design that can 'cleverly ground the space', says Georgia at Heal's.

'Its simple yet impactful design offers a pared-back and contemporary effect that will work in any scheme for years to come,' says Georgia.

Choose an option in one of this season's 'it' colours for a bang-up-to-date look. 'We’re seeing a move towards richer, more cocooning colour palettes this autumn,' says Maria. 'Think deep burgundies, chocolate browns, warm rusts and earthy greens.'

Or, 'warm neutrals like camel and mustard continue to be a versatile choice this coming season,' adds Georgia.

Ultimately, as we head into the latter part of 2026 and towards 2027, our experts say that bedroom rugs are becoming more about warmth, personality, and a relaxed sense of 'home'.

'We’re seeing a shift away from overly coordinated interiors where every element feels like it has been bought as part of the same set,' explains Maria.

'Bedrooms are becoming more personal, with homeowners mixing colours, patterns, textures and eras to create spaces that feel more reflective of them.'

'We’re also moving away from very stark, minimal spaces in favour of warmer and more layered interiors,' shares Maria. 'That doesn’t necessarily mean maximalism – it’s more about adding softness, colour and personality through considered details.'

(Image credit: John Lewis)

'When it comes to rugs specifically, we think the trend is moving away from choosing a rug simply because it ‘matches’ the room,' continues Maria.

'Instead, people are increasingly using rugs as an opportunity to introduce a contrasting colour, an unexpected pattern or a vintage-inspired feel, making them much more of a focal point within the bedroom.'

So, check out our expert guide to bedroom rug rules to find out where to place your rug for maximum effect, and then let your imagination run wild as you choose which of this season's new rug trends to bring into your sleep space.