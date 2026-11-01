I asked interior designers which Farrow & Ball paint colours make a bedroom feel the cosiest – these are the 3 shades they swear by for a cocooning sleep space
These tones are the secret to a cosier bedroom
As the weather outside turns grey, cold, and – let’s face it – a little bit miserable, I’m on a mission to make my bedroom into the cosiest place it can be.
As such, I’ve asked multiple interior designers for their top tips on cosymaxxing a sleep space, and whilst they’ve recommended plenty of small tweaks that *don’t* involve a paintbrush, for the biggest impact, we all know that bedroom colour ideas are key.
After all, colour can instantly transform a room, and according to the experts, there are certain shades (not to mention particular paint brands) that are a must-have for a cosy bedroom.
These are the Farrow & Ball paint colours that will instantly make your bedroom feel cosier, according to interior designers.
1. Farrow & Ball 'Setting Plaster'
When it comes to creating a cosy bedroom, Lara Clarke, interior designer and founder of Lara Clarke Interiors, advises opting for Farrow & Ball's Setting Plaster. And she's not alone; this was by far the most popular Farrow & Ball shade amongst all of the interior designers I consulted.
'Setting Plaster is such a warm grounding pink,' explains Lara. 'It doesn’t feel overly sweet and turns very cosy under warm lamps in the evening.'
The cosy shade is also a favourite of Katerina Tchevytchalova, founder of interior design studio K'Arte Design. 'Setting Plaster is a subtle, dusty pink that feels sophisticated rather than overtly feminine,' explains Katerina. 'It has a warmth that is especially lovely in bedrooms – it's flattering in both morning and evening light and pairs beautifully with aged brass, walnut, and warm off-whites.'
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Melissa Hutley, interior designer and co-founder of design studio Hutley & Humm, agrees. 'A beautiful soft, muted pink with a gentle warmth, Setting Plaster is perfect for creating a bedroom that feels cocooning and inviting,' says Melissa.
'We recently used it across the walls and ceiling of a bedroom, then layered richer terracotta and red tones through the textiles,' shares the interior designer. 'There’s something very natural about that combination – the pink brings softness, while the warmer tones add depth and make the room feel cosy without becoming overly sweet.'
2. Farrow & Ball 'Cromarty'
Next up, it's one of Farrow & Ball's cosiest greens: the soft green-grey Cromarty.
Soft green is always a timeless choice for a bedroom, and although there are some great sage green alternatives for your sleep space, Melissa chose this muted green as one of her top choices to cosy up a bedroom.
'Cromarty is a wonderfully gentle, muted green that creates an immediate sense of calm,' explains Melissa. 'We like to use it as part of a layered scheme rather than treating the wall colour in isolation – it works beautifully with natural textures, soft linens and pattern.'
This Farrow & Ball shade is also a great year-round bedroom colour option; you can freshen it up with white or blue accessories for summer, but then make your bedroom feel cosier with deep olive green or terracotta accents for the colder winter months.
3. Farrow & Ball 'Stirabout'
And whilst our experts' first two cosy Farrow & Ball shades might involve colour, rest assured you don't *have* to add colour in order to make a bedroom feel cosier. There are plenty of neutral Farrow & Ball shades that can also warm up a sleep space nicely.
After all, as Lara explains, 'cosy doesn’t have to mean dark; instead it’s all about choosing shades with warm undertones.' And for Lara, that often means opting for Farrow & Ball's Stirabout.
'Stirabout is a deeper, earthy neutral that has a warm undertone that creates a relaxing, cocooning atmosphere,' the interior designer explains.
Katerina is also a fan of Stirabout's deep creamy tones. 'A soft oatmeal neutral with a gentle warmth, this colour creates a comforting, quietly enveloping backdrop without feeling yellow or overly beige,' says the interior designer.
'It’s a great choice for a bedroom because it feels lighter and more restful than a deeper neutral, while still bringing warmth to the space,' explains Katerina. 'I would pair this shade with layered linen bedding, natural oak, textured wool, and soft cream accents for an elegant, timeless, and cosy scheme.'
I don't know about you, but thanks to our expert's advice, I definitely now have plenty of inspiration for cosying up my bedroom this winter.
Amy is Ideal Home’s Sleep Editor and the Ideal Home Certified Expert on Sleep. She's spent the last five years researching and writing about what makes for the best night’s sleep during the day and testing out sleep products to find the best-in-class by night. So far she’s clocked up over 10,000 hours of pillow, duvet, and mattress testing experience.
Our go-to for all things sleep-related, she’s slept on and under bestselling products from Simba, Emma, Hypnos, Tempur, Silentnight, Panda, and many many more.
As a hot sleeper, Amy is always on the lookout for the most breathable bedding, but she also leads a wider team of testers to ensure our product testing encompasses both hot sleepers, cold sleepers, front sleepers, back sleepers, side sleepers, and everything in-between.