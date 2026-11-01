I asked interior designers which Farrow & Ball paint colours make a bedroom feel the cosiest – these are the 3 shades they swear by for a cocooning sleep space

As the weather outside turns grey, cold, and – let’s face it – a little bit miserable, I’m on a mission to make my bedroom into the cosiest place it can be.

As such, I’ve asked multiple interior designers for their top tips on cosymaxxing a sleep space, and whilst they’ve recommended plenty of small tweaks that *don’t* involve a paintbrush, for the biggest impact, we all know that bedroom colour ideas are key.

After all, colour can instantly transform a room, and according to the experts, there are certain shades (not to mention particular paint brands) that are a must-have for a cosy bedroom.

Latest Videos From Ideal Home Watch full video here:

These are the Farrow & Ball paint colours that will instantly make your bedroom feel cosier, according to interior designers.

1. Farrow & Ball 'Setting Plaster'

(Image credit: Future PLC/Mary Wadsworth)

When it comes to creating a cosy bedroom, Lara Clarke, interior designer and founder of Lara Clarke Interiors, advises opting for Farrow & Ball's Setting Plaster. And she's not alone; this was by far the most popular Farrow & Ball shade amongst all of the interior designers I consulted.

'Setting Plaster is such a warm grounding pink,' explains Lara. 'It doesn’t feel overly sweet and turns very cosy under warm lamps in the evening.'

Farrow & Ball Setting Plaster Modern Emulsion £66 at Farrow & Ball Farrow & Ball's 'Setting Plaster' is a dusty pink with a good dose of yellow pigment to warm it up.

The cosy shade is also a favourite of Katerina Tchevytchalova, founder of interior design studio K'Arte Design. 'Setting Plaster is a subtle, dusty pink that feels sophisticated rather than overtly feminine,' explains Katerina. 'It has a warmth that is especially lovely in bedrooms – it's flattering in both morning and evening light and pairs beautifully with aged brass, walnut, and warm off-whites.'

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Melissa Hutley, interior designer and co-founder of design studio Hutley & Humm, agrees. 'A beautiful soft, muted pink with a gentle warmth, Setting Plaster is perfect for creating a bedroom that feels cocooning and inviting,' says Melissa.

'We recently used it across the walls and ceiling of a bedroom, then layered richer terracotta and red tones through the textiles,' shares the interior designer. 'There’s something very natural about that combination – the pink brings softness, while the warmer tones add depth and make the room feel cosy without becoming overly sweet.'

2. Farrow & Ball 'Cromarty'

(Image credit: Lara Clarke Studios)

Next up, it's one of Farrow & Ball's cosiest greens: the soft green-grey Cromarty.

Soft green is always a timeless choice for a bedroom, and although there are some great sage green alternatives for your sleep space, Melissa chose this muted green as one of her top choices to cosy up a bedroom.

Farrow & Ball Cromarty Modern Emulsion £66 at Farrow & Ball Cromarty is a light green grey which works well as a cosy muted backdrop to a bedroom.

'Cromarty is a wonderfully gentle, muted green that creates an immediate sense of calm,' explains Melissa. 'We like to use it as part of a layered scheme rather than treating the wall colour in isolation – it works beautifully with natural textures, soft linens and pattern.'

This Farrow & Ball shade is also a great year-round bedroom colour option; you can freshen it up with white or blue accessories for summer, but then make your bedroom feel cosier with deep olive green or terracotta accents for the colder winter months.

3. Farrow & Ball 'Stirabout'

(Image credit: K'Arte Design)

And whilst our experts' first two cosy Farrow & Ball shades might involve colour, rest assured you don't *have* to add colour in order to make a bedroom feel cosier. There are plenty of neutral Farrow & Ball shades that can also warm up a sleep space nicely.

After all, as Lara explains, 'cosy doesn’t have to mean dark; instead it’s all about choosing shades with warm undertones.' And for Lara, that often means opting for Farrow & Ball's Stirabout.

'Stirabout is a deeper, earthy neutral that has a warm undertone that creates a relaxing, cocooning atmosphere,' the interior designer explains.

Farrow & Ball Stirabout Modern Emulsion £66 at Farrow & Ball Farrow & Ball says Stirabout is a shade inspired by Irish porridge – making it a winter warmer in more ways than one!

Katerina is also a fan of Stirabout's deep creamy tones. 'A soft oatmeal neutral with a gentle warmth, this colour creates a comforting, quietly enveloping backdrop without feeling yellow or overly beige,' says the interior designer.

'It’s a great choice for a bedroom because it feels lighter and more restful than a deeper neutral, while still bringing warmth to the space,' explains Katerina. 'I would pair this shade with layered linen bedding, natural oak, textured wool, and soft cream accents for an elegant, timeless, and cosy scheme.'

I don't know about you, but thanks to our expert's advice, I definitely now have plenty of inspiration for cosying up my bedroom this winter.