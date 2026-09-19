Clodagh McKenna’s clever mirror trick doubles her bedroom size and banishes clutter – it looks so chic

Who doesn’t love a bit of celebrity storage inspo to get you in the mood for decluttering? Well, the latest to catch my eye is TV chef Clodagh McKenna, who’s added a mirror to her built-in bedroom storage, and it’s proved to be a clever design trick for making the space look bigger and brighter.

Integrated wardrobes and drawers are at the top of my bedroom storage ideas , or should I say wishlist. Ensuring all your clothes and accessories have a home, without looking too bulky or taking up too much space.

Having said that, Clodagh’s immense amount of built-in storage had the potential to dominate the room, and this is why the mirror is so clever. Not only does it make the room look bigger, but it breaks up the wall of storage for a considered, luxe look - making it a great example to follow, especially in small bedrooms .

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I’ve used Clodagh McKenna’s home as a source of inspiration for some time now. From her use of dried lavender in her kitchen to her gorgeous garden pub , her wonderful rustic style is both cosy and homely, making it a perfect autumnal example to follow.

And her bedroom storage, which is of course painted in her signature green colourway, is proof that you can opt for both style and practicality.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Tim Young)

‘Building a dressing-table zone or additional storage into the wardrobe run is one of the best moves you can make in a bedroom. It treats the wardrobe as a room rather than a wall, and the freestanding dressing table that usually clutters the room disappears entirely,’ says Philipp Nagel, director of Neatsmith .

‘The mirror is framed in the same shaker beading as the doors, so it reads as part of the cabinetry rather than as an addition. Warm LED’s make more difference than people expect. The advice for anyone planning something similar is simple: design this space first and the wardrobe around it, not the other way around.’

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(Image credit: Future PLC/James French)

What Clodagh has done well is position her mirror to break up what would otherwise be a block wall of storage. The mirror, in turn, makes the room feel brighter and look bigger, compensating for the large amount of storage on offer, which could have looked clunky otherwise.

‘Integrating a mirror into the cabinetry gives the storage a more considered, bespoke feel. For me, luxury in a bedroom comes from balancing that polished finish with warmth and texture. At Reclaim Nation, we love the character reclaimed wood brings - it’s a lovely way to make a room feel inviting and individual,’ says Mark Ward, founder of sustainable furniture retailer Reclaim Nation .

‘It gives you a useful dressing mirror without taking up extra wall or floor space, which is particularly helpful in smaller bedrooms. I’d always consider what it reflects, though – a window or an attractive corner will do much more for the room than a cluttered surface.’

(Image credit: Future PLC/David Giles)

And to achieve the look yourself? Mark says to work with what you’ve got.

‘Repainting existing wardrobes and updating the handles can make a big difference. A generously sized framed mirror nearby can give a similar sense of light and depth without the cost of bespoke work. Finish with soft bedding and a reclaimed or second-hand wooden bedside table to bring in some warmth and character,’ he says.

Clodagh has me seriously inspired to declutter and tidy my own sleep space. These are the storage essentials I swear by, and the things people with tidy bedrooms always have .

MORALVE Moralve Trousers Hangers Space Saving - 2 Pack £21.99 at Amazon UK If you have a small wardrobe, these space-saving hangers hold multiple pairs of trousers, leggings, skirts or scarfs in the place of one. caktraie 4 Pack Folding Closet Organizers Box £22.97 at Amazon UK These slot into the bottom of your wardrobe, which is typically empty space, and are perfect for holding bags, jumpers and foldable clothing items. Habitat Habitat Vinny Fabric Ottoman - Khaki £150 at Habitat UK A stylish ottoman not only provides somewhere to sit, but somewhere to stash extra blankets, bedding or even shoes.

‘We recommend incorporating mirrors onto the back panels of the wardrobe along with LED’s as a great way to bounce light around the wardrobe and lift the space. To maximise storage, use all available height and make the most of corners to allow easy access to all parts of the room while creating extra storage space at the same time,’ concludes Philipp.

If you’re looking for ways to upgrade your bedroom storage this autumn, Clodagh’s is a great example to follow if you don’t want to lose a sense of space - in fact, her trick does the opposite, making her bedroom look bigger.