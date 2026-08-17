Trinny Woodall is known for her fashion and beauty empire, so it won’t surprise you to learn that her home wardrobe is what dreams are made of. But while her incredible clothes and accessories are obviously the star of the show, the organisation of her wardrobe is a (very) close second.

Unsurprisingly, Trinny has more space in her wardrobe than the average person. But despite having the space and the means to buy expensive, built-in storage to organise her wardrobe , she’s enlisted the help of everyone’s favourite Swedish brand to meticulously organise her accessories and everyday clutter on a budget. And who doesn’t love IKEA?

The end result really is spectacular, without being out of reach for the everyday organiser. So if you’re looking to take your tidiness up a notch, Trinny can definitely offer some affordable inspiration.

Latest Videos From Ideal Home Watch full video here:

Trinny Woodall regularly lets us glimpse inside her wardrobe on her Instagram page. But in a recent post, she took us on an up-close-and-personal tour of the DIY storage island she built for her accessories and everyday items. And it’s safe to say that the compliments quickly flooded in.

Fans gushed over the ‘inspirational’ island unit and storage boxes she uses to organise everything from old phones to makeup brushes and glasses. Especially since it provides a permanent home for items that often clutter bedrooms and make a sleeping space look messy.

A post shared by T R I N N Y (@trinnywoodall) A photo posted by on

Trinny didn’t gatekeep, either. She confirmed that she built the large wardrobe island using two sets of IKEA units - which look like these KALLAX Shelving Units from IKEA (£50 each) . She then topped hers with a bespoke mirror, but you could create a similar effect for a much cheaper price using these Hode Self Adhesive Mirror Tiles (£9.59 at Amazon) .

However, it’s the storage boxes themselves that received the most attention, as Muji storage boxes are known for being affordable, stackable and seriously versatile. And while they come in so many sizes, it looks like Trinny has used the 3 Drawer Desktop Storage Unit (£34.95 at Muji) for her setup.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Future PLC/David Giles)

She’s not the only one who loves Muji boxes, either. Ideal Home’s Digital Editor, Rebecca , also swears by these handy storage buys to organise her home - especially as they’re so long-lasting.

She says, ‘I invested in the big drawers and the mini acrylic drawers when I was 23 in my first London flat. Almost 10 years (and 4 flats) later, they're still in use and look great (aside from a little tape I put on them for the last move).’

‘I've used the large drawers to add storage to awkward bedroom nooks, and in my last wardrobe I used them to double the storage inside the built-in wardrobe.'

'However, it is the mini ones that I love the most; they come in a range of sizes and stack neatly together. I have them stacked on my dressing table, holding polishes, makeup, sunglasses and chargers. I've even turned one on its side to make a hairband holder.'

Image 1 of 2 Rebecca's Muji storage box selection! (Image credit: Future PLC/Rebecca Knight) (Image credit: Future PLC/Lauren Bradbury) Image 1 of 2 View Original Image 2 of 2 View Original

And that, in itself, is what makes Trinny’s setup so inspiring. After all, most people don’t have an entire room to dedicate to giant wardrobes and a huge accessory island.

But if you have a bit of free vertical wall space, nothing is stopping you from turning a smaller single unit on its side to create a very similar storage setup.

Just make sure you remember your labels, as Trinny swears by her trusty DYMO LetraTag Handheld Label Maker (£33.50 at Amazon) to keep track of everything.

How to get the look for less

Trinny’s IKEA hack is already very affordable, but I’ve spotted similar products to make it even cheaper if you’re on a tighter budget (or want to customise it to your own wardrobe space).

Vida Designs Oxford 4 Tier Cube Bookcase £19.49 at Amazon UK This may not be the same size as the KALLAX that Trinny used, but you can still buy four of them to make the same setup for just under £78 - compared to Trinny's £100. Vtopmart 4 Pack Stackable Storage Drawers £27.49 at Amazon UK While we rate Muji storage boxes at Ideal Home, it is possible to find cheaper alternatives on Amazon. Like these, for example. Nelko Label Maker P21 Portable Bluetooth Sticker Printer £14.99 at Amazon UK Almost half the price of Trinny's label maker, this affordable alternative will let you print off labels using the Bluetooth on your phone.

Excuse me while I go and completely reorganise my wardrobe space...