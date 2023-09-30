Molly-Mae's space-saving (but equally stylish) coffee machine is a small kitchen's dream buy

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Ideal Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Ahead of International Coffee Day coming on the 1st of October, we're on the hunt high and low for more coffee station inspiration – and former Love Island star, Molly-Mae, is right on cue as she recently took to Instagram to unbox (and style) her new coffee machine. Not only is it beautiful, but it's also a dream for those looking for the perfect appliance for a small kitchen.

Not only has Molly-Mae made her mark in the world of all things lifestyle, beauty, and fashion, but she's also served as a beacon of inspiration for the latest home decor trends.

On her home interiors Instagram, @mollymaison, she frequently features her home transformations that have hundreds of thousands of fans swooning – and her compact coffee bar proves no different.

(Image credit: Smeg)

Molly-Mae's space-saving coffee machine

The last we covered of the Hague-Fury household was Molly-Mae's neutral bedroom (which we loved, by the way), and we're back reporting on her latest kitchen addition, her new bean-to-cup coffee machine.

In Molly-Mae's most recent Instagram reel, she unboxes a Smeg 50's Style BCC02 Bean to Cup Coffee Machine for her newest interior endeavour, her office.

A post shared by MOLLY-MAISON (@mollymaison) A photo posted by on

The coffee machine sports a beautiful taupe colourway, which complements the rest of her office's kitchen colour scheme flawlessly and looks gorgeous on her marble countertop.

If there's anything we know about Molly-Mae, it's that she will always commit to the minimalist and neutral look – and this coffee machine is perfect for achieving just that due to its compact, space-saving design that our hearts are fluttering for.

Smeg Bean to Cup BCC02 £499.99 at Amazon £600 at Argos £699 at John Lewis Easy to use, the bean-to-cup coffee machine model Smeg 'BCC02' is incredibly compact in size, so it’ll fit neatly into any kitchen. Its contemporary design is characterised by soft essential lines, shiny profiles and brushed aluminium

A majority of the Ideal Home team lives in London, so we know just how important it is to maximise clever small kitchen layouts where we can, and this coffee machine makes the cut as the dream kitchen space-saver for caffeine addicts who haven't been blessed with the luxury of a lot of kitchen counter square footage.

Getting our hands on one would likely solve a top common small kitchen problem right off the bat. However, mind you, it's going to cost you quite a bit.

However, we did track down the White version of the Smeg 50's Style Bean to Cup Coffee Machine for over £200 cheaper than its taupe counterpart at AO.com. However, do be mindful that this doesn't have a steam wand like Molly-Mae's, hence the price cut.

Smeg 50's Style BCC01 Bean to Cup Coffee Machine £349 at AO.com Suitable for use with any of your favourite coffee grounds, this bean-to-cup coffee machine applies 19-bar pressure to give your brew an extra foamy finish with a heating system to keep water at the ideal temperature. Goodbye, cold cuppas

If you want to continue down the Molly-Mae train and follow suit with the rest of her office's kitchen coffee station, then it's worth snagging some clear glass syrup dispenser bottles and labels to display your favourite syrups and keep them close to hand.

The exact ones Molly-Mae uses are the Glass Syrup Dispenser Bottles (Set of 2), which you can buy online at The Pampas Place for £24.99. However, you can also find them on Amazon.

She then completes the look by keeping her coffee beans in a clear, airtight container and some glass straws close by, and voilà! A Molly-Mae-approved coffee station setup.

Coffee Syrup Dispenser (Set of 2) £20.59 at Amazon These syrup dispensers (with chic labels included!) are sure to add a classy touch to any coffee station setup Glass Jars with Airtight Lid and Spoon (Set of 3) £15.29 at Amazon Keep your favourite coffee beans and grounds fresh and to hand with these airtight glass jars Glass Straws (Set of 10) £5.99 at Amazon This pack of straws are easy to use and clean, suitable for all your iced-coffee drinking needs

I mean, what more can you ask for if we're talking coffee bar essentials?