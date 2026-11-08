Pod coffee machines are beloved for the convenience they bring to kitchens but one complaint often levelled towards brands who produce them is that they leave behind waste product that isn't easy to get rid of.

Coffee capsules are renowned for being difficult to dispose of at home and the best pod coffee machines in general can often be a bit of a headache when it comes to sustainability.

That's where a new wave of coffee machines come in, including a new machine from the brand Coffee B, hot on the heels of the release of the Lavazza Tablí. Here's how these two machines, both of which are podless as opposed to the traditional sense, are seeking to provide convenience in a different way.

Both of these machines have ditched plastic coatings and the traditional pod design. Rather than encasing their coffee, Lavazza has created pucks that slot straight into their pod machine while Coffee B has opted for balls.

While both are technically made from 100% coffee, Coffee B's version has a thin, patented seaweed based layer covering their grounds which allows them to be stored for up to fourteen months when unopened. Lavazza's last for 12 to 18 months in the same environment.

Coffee B's coffee balls. (Image credit: Coffee B)

The great thing about both of these systems is that their waste products are both 100% compostable. Both sets can go straight into the food waste bin that sits on your worktop or into your garden compost, saving you any headaches about recycling drop offs.

The cost of the coffee per drink works out rougly the same too – Lavazza's version comes out at about 49p per 'capsule' while the Coffee B system is around 48p.

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There are, obviously, slight differences in the machines themselves. Lavazza's Tablí features a clever lift-up compartment which reveals a space for the puck, while Coffee B uses a ball dispenser/chute (which is a fun visual addition) with the balls on display as part of its design.

(Image credit: Coffee B)

Our expert product reviewer Helen McCue is currently putting the Lavazza Tablí through its paces to see how the puck system actually works in practice, but interest in these waste-free machines only seems to be growing.

Can you see the appeal of a pod machine that isn't a headache to deal with when it comes to the capsules?