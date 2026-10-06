I’ve tested every Ninja coffee machine on the market but which is right for you? From budget options to small spaces, here's which will work in your home
Including picks for cosy kitchens and busy family life
As Ideal Home's Kitchen Appliances Editor, I'm in the lucky position to have tested every single one of Ninja's bean-to-cup coffee machines (all of which are on sale at fantastic prices this Amazon Prime Day).
Yep, I've tried them all – from the shiny, new Ninja Luxe Café Mini (which is just perfect for small kitchens) to the OG Luxe Café Espresso Machine. And every single one has ranked among the best bean to cup coffee machines I've ever tried.
The combination of user-friendly controls (straight from the best Ninja air fryers playbook) and features that usually cost a lot more to have (like auto milk frothing) make Ninja's line of machines incredibly good value. Even if you're a beginner, they allow you to master the art of coffee at home and make drinks that will simply wow guests to your home.
Here's which Ninja coffee machine I would recommend for each person, as well as the standout details of each bestseller.
BEST FOR THOSE WITH COSY KITCHENS
If your kitchen (or budget!) is on the smaller side, this is the machine you need. It absolutely wowed me during my tests (with my full review on the way) with essentially all of the charms of the bigger Luxe Café packed into a much smaller unit. It would be the ultimate buy to create a cosy café kitchen in your home this autumn and now for the first time it's under £400.
BEST FOR FAMILY KITCHENS
This is the first machine that Ninja released and remains the best value if you have a busy household full of people to get caffeinated in the mornings. It has such a huge menu of drinks on offer (including cold brew and filter coffee) and is so easy to set up and master. If you have the space (as it's a big, bulky thing) then this got a 5-star recommendation from me in my review. It's available in plenty of different colourways too – this smart black one is the cheapest currently thanks to Prime Day deals.
FOR SERIOUS COFFEE LOVERS
This is the 'pro' version of the original Luxe Café, kitted out with features that coffee aficionados will simply love. When I tested it, I loved the assisted tamper (which is the handle on the left hand side) for preventing mess and faff and the bigger jug means you can whip up multiple frothy coffees at once. If you're a real coffee lover, these extra features will be well worth the bigger price tag here.
BEST FOR LAZY MORNINGS
This is Ninja's first foray into automatic bean-to-cup machines, as covered in my recent review. It packs a lot in, with auto-adjusting bean tweaking tech as well as a huge number of settings so that you can personalise your drink down to a fine art. It's not my favourite of the Ninja machines on offer and it doesn't have a great discount applied this Prime Day but it is a great pick for those who swear by automatic coffee machines.
BEST ACCESSORY TO BUY
If you are going to invest in a Ninja coffee machine then a knock box to collect your pucks without breaking your bin is an essential. This one holds 10 pucks at a time and will match your swish new machine, too.
BEST FOR HOSTING
Ninja coffee machines lend themselves to hosting and your guests will be absolutely wowed by its abilities. If you want to impress them even further, this pretty fluted carafe is perfect for serving up a batch of filter coffee straight from your machine.
How I tested the best Ninja coffee machines
I've been testing coffee machines for Ideal Home for five years now, which has given me plenty of experience with a huge range of products from a variety of different brands. I tested Ninja's first-ever coffee machine release here in the UK and have had my hands on all of the upgrades and new launches ever since.
Our guide to how we test coffee machines has the full detail on our process, but Ninja coffee machines have a language and suite of features of their own. They are far and away the most user-friendly machines I've ever tried – reviewers often comment on how their machine turned them into a coffee lover after having no prior experience. And the range of drinks on offer make them very family friendly. You can mimic coffee shop drinks very easily.
They also offer features that real coffee experts are used to paying much more for in high-end machines, including automatic tamping and a huge number of milk frothing settings.
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Molly is Ideal Home’s Kitchen Appliances Editor and the Ideal Home Certified Expert on Appliances. An all-around cooking and baking enthusiast, she loves finding the next must-have product for readers that will their kitchen a better place. She joined the team in September 2022 after working on the editorial teams of Real Homes, Homes & Gardens and Livingetc.
For the last 4 years, she's been reviewing hundreds of small appliances; conducting tests at home or in the Ideal Home test kitchen.
Molly also has the lucky job of testing coffee machines, from pricey bean-to-cup models to low-faff pod machines, to serve those looking to hone their barista skills at home. She oversees an expert panel of coffee machine reviewers too, to cover every coffee niche.