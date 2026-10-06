As Ideal Home's Kitchen Appliances Editor, I'm in the lucky position to have tested every single one of Ninja's bean-to-cup coffee machines (all of which are on sale at fantastic prices this Amazon Prime Day).

Yep, I've tried them all – from the shiny, new Ninja Luxe Café Mini (which is just perfect for small kitchens) to the OG Luxe Café Espresso Machine. And every single one has ranked among the best bean to cup coffee machines I've ever tried.

The combination of user-friendly controls (straight from the best Ninja air fryers playbook) and features that usually cost a lot more to have (like auto milk frothing) make Ninja's line of machines incredibly good value. Even if you're a beginner, they allow you to master the art of coffee at home and make drinks that will simply wow guests to your home.

Here's which Ninja coffee machine I would recommend for each person, as well as the standout details of each bestseller.

How I tested the best Ninja coffee machines

I've been testing coffee machines for Ideal Home for five years now, which has given me plenty of experience with a huge range of products from a variety of different brands. I tested Ninja's first-ever coffee machine release here in the UK and have had my hands on all of the upgrades and new launches ever since.

(Image credit: Future)

Our guide to how we test coffee machines has the full detail on our process, but Ninja coffee machines have a language and suite of features of their own. They are far and away the most user-friendly machines I've ever tried – reviewers often comment on how their machine turned them into a coffee lover after having no prior experience. And the range of drinks on offer make them very family friendly. You can mimic coffee shop drinks very easily.

They also offer features that real coffee experts are used to paying much more for in high-end machines, including automatic tamping and a huge number of milk frothing settings.