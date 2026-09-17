Lakeland just dropped a bean-to-cup coffee machine for under £300 – this Sage lookalike is made for anyone who loves a tidy worktop with their latte

Lakeland has unveiled a shiny new range of espresso machines, including a stainless steel bean-to-cup model that retails for just £299.99 (via Lakeland).

Usually, one of the best bean to cup coffee machines will set you back at least £500, especially if kitted out with a good quality milk frother. That means this own-brand Lakeland option certainly looks like a great pick if you're on a budget (or if you're shopping for a Christmas present for the coffee lover in your life).

Here's a closer look at this three-machine line up, which starts at £109.99 for the most basic espresso machine option.

Lakeland Espresso Coffee Machine £109.99 at Lakeland This is the most basic offering from Lakeland but it'll tick lots of boxes for a lot of people. It has 15-bar pressure so that you can perfect your espresso shots and features a steam wand for milk steaming, too. Lakeland Barista Espresso Coffee Machine £169.99 at Lakeland At the next level up you'll find this espresso machine (which you'll need to use ground coffee with) which features a pressure gauge and a larger capacity water tank and drip tray. Lakeland Barista Deluxe Bean-To-Cup Espresso Machine £299.99 at Lakeland Can you see the similarity with one of the best Sage coffee machines in terms of design with this machine? With a built-in milk frother and an integrated burr grinder, it's the most premium pick of the lot.

The two espresso machines in this line up would be a great investment for anyone who wants to try their hand at making coffees at home for the first time. Perhaps as an upgrade from one of the best pod coffee machines, they will require you to either use ground coffee or pick up one of the best grinders.

If you're not sure what size coffee machine you're ready to invest in, one of these affordable picks may also be a better option thanks to their small footprints. Thinking about how much worktop space you have to give up is key according to our expert's advice on buying a coffee machine.

(Image credit: Lakeland)

For me, the real star of this line up is the Barista Deluxe Bean-to-Cup model. Given its price tag, it looks like it might be a rival to ProCook's range of affordable machines, which have sold out on multiple occasions.

It's a bean-to-cup model, which means you grind and tamp your grounds all within the same machine – making for a very neat and tidy worktop and a very fresh cup of coffee.

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It has 30 different grind settings, so that you can play around with it depending on which type of beans you have in and 'intelligent temperature control for consistent flavour' according to Lakeland.

(Image credit: Lakeland)

It has a simple button interface running along the control panel at the top, but I think the overall effect is quite pleasing - especially if you're a fan of stainless steel appliances.

My everyday coffee machine at home is the Sage Barista Express Impress (which retails for £729.95) and I'd hazard a guess that this much more affordable machine definitely provided some inspiration for this Lakeland version.

One thing that this Lakeland version lacks over Sage's bestseller is an integrated tamping system. Instead, once you've ground your beans with the Barista Deluxe, you'll then use a tamper to even them out before you pull your shot of espresso.

Both feature a manual milk wand however, unlike the Ninja Luxe Café (which I think is the best value coffee machine on the market given its features) which has automatic frothing modes.

Given the bargain price tag of these Lakeland machines, there'll certainly be an appetite for those looking to invest in a bean-to-cup machine for a little less. Can you see the appeal in a compact all-in-one model like this?