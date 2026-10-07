A coffee advent calendar is a fun way to get into the festive spirit without breaking the bank – as these two buys from Nespresso and GRIND prove. For £29.95 (via GRIND) and £40 (via Nespresso) respectively, these calendars will infuse your morning coffee with a touch of cheer come the month of December. But which one is the right fit for you? I got my hands on both to find out.

While Nespresso's calendar is catered towards the owners of the best Nespresso machines, GRIND have three options available: old-style Nespresso pods, ground coffee and whole beans.

Here's a closer look at what each of these affordable calendars is offering ahead of the most generous time of the year, just in case you're thinking of treating the coffee lover in your life!

Grind Coffee Pod Advent Calendar £29.95 at Grind I tried out Grind's pod edition this year, which has a whimsical shopfront design that will delight all ages. It's pretty as a picture and includes a huge range of pods, including two of the brand's limited edition Christmas versions. Nespresso x Swarovski Advent Calendar £40 at Nespresso Nespresso's calendar is a winner with fans of the brand every year and this time around they've teamed with Swarovski. As well as a calendar packed full of coffee treats, they have ornaments including this adorable Swarovski crystal ornament.

The first thing to know is that while Nespresso's calendar is available both for those who use Vertuo pods and the older version, GRIND's calendar is only available for those using the smaller original pod. From there, the two calendars are pretty different, as I realised when I got my hands on them.

(Image credit: Future)

Here's a table breaking down the crucial differences between the two calendars.

Nespresso vs GRIND advent calendars GRIND Coffee Pod Advent Calendar RRP: £29.95

Pods in total: 26

Pod material: Compostable (at home)

Flavours: 17 different blends with 5 dessert-style and 2 limited edition festive

Bonus: Limited edition pods

Art: Illustrated by Lottie Alexandra Nespresso x Swarovski Advent Calendar RRP: £45

Pods in total: 26

Material: Aluminium (recyclable via Nespresso)

Flavours: 18 classic roasts, 5 flavoured, 3 decaf

Bonus: Nespresso x Swarovski Travel Mug

Art: Design features Swarovski detailing

If space is at a premium in your home, the first thing to note is that the GRIND calendar is much more compact than the Nespresso, especially once both are unfurled. Especially as Christmas can be a cluttered time already, it's worth bearing in mind for any potential gift recipients.

Grind's offering is more colourful than Nespresso's with its depiction of a bustling old-timey general store, packed full of coffee treats and other foodstuff. Nespresso's design is much more pared back, with elements of detailing from Swarovski on the inner edges contrasting the lime green colour.

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Grind's festive 'General Store' design. (Image credit: Future)

The doors to the Nespresso advent are an array of different sizes, reflecting the variation of treats on offer inside (including a travel mug for the final day, which ordinarily costs around £25 on its own). Grind's are much more uniform, as well as smaller, as it's just the 26 pods on offer here.

The different flavours on offer might be the biggest draw for any potential buyers. Grind's flavour menu includes a whole host of 'dessert-style' pods which I think sound absolutely fantastic. From House Baileys to House Sweet Miso blends as well as Pumpkin Spice, there's plenty of different notes built around an espresso base to trial.

Unfurling Nespresso's Vertuo calendar for 2026. (Image credit: Future)

Nespresso's offering features five flavoured blends using the brand's Barista Creations style, ranging from roasted caramel to hazelnut and of course paying homage to pistachio – the flavour of the year.

Both of these calendars make for an affordable yet impressive Christmassy treat, but the real decision comes down to what you're looking for in a coffee-based gift. The Nespresso option is best if you're looking to capitalise on a full-sized gift along with the pods while Grind's offering is a little easier on the wallet. The preference in design will be personal, but the playfulness of Grind's version has taken my fancy for sure.

Do you see either of these calendars as good gift ideas?