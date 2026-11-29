'A saviour on chaotic mornings' – this De'Longhi machine wowed our expert reviewer and has a drinks menu just like your favourite café for under £400
All thanks to this exceptional Black Friday deal
The popularity of fancy at-home coffee machines shows no sign of slowing down. If you want to get in on the action (and have a coffee that's as good as your favourite café from the comfort of your own home) then I've found the perfect deal for you: De'Longhi's Magnifica Evo Next machine for just £379 via Amazon (down from £529).
This is the standout Black Friday deal I've found on one of the best bean to cup coffee machines we've tested from De'Longhi – if you want one with a drinks menu that will absolutely wow your friends and family when they come to visit.
In her review from earlier this year our expert Home Economist and product tester Helen McCue called the Evo Next a 'coffee machine that'll do the work for you' and 'perfect for coffee fiends who don't have the time, or headspace, to faff around with an espresso machine before rushing out the door.' If that sounds like you, then take a closer look at what this deal has to offer.
The Magnifica series is designed for entry-level coffee lovers who want to create their own hot drinks station at home.
The first thing to be aware of with this machine is that while Amazon lists its RRP as £648, a quick check of recent price history shows it hasn't been at this price for at least a year. A more realistic price via Amazon for this machine in a non-sales period is £529 which means you're making a still-decent £150 saving on this very capable machine.
We've tested almost all of De'Longhi's bestselling automatic coffee machines and though this particular model sits in the entry level category, it's still incredibly capable with a colour display and touch-screen controls.
The biggest selling point with this machine is, as our reviewer Helen says, that 'you’re just one button away from a coffee shop style drink at home.' Lattes and cappuccinos will likely be most in demand and these are served up hands-free thanks to this machines automatic milk frothing system. All you need to do is fill the included carafe with the milk of your choice.
As with your favourite coffee shop this machine makes the process of getting caffeinated very quick, too. Our reviewer found it had consistently fast warm-up times of 35–40 seconds including a rinse.
Of course, if you're splashing out on a coffee machine like this you'll want to know that the drinks taste good too. According to Helen, this machine is perfect if you want 'rich, fruity espressos with a thick crema', especially once you've mastered which grind size is best for your beans of choice.
From all of the machines I've seen on sale so far this year, this is the one I'd be recommending to anyone looking for an automatic bean-to-cup that'll be beloved by the whole family. It's not one size fits all when it comes to coffee though which is why I've placed my other top picks from this Black Friday season below if you're still on the hunt for your perfect match.
This is another machine with coffee-shop credentials that will seriously impress in your home. Our reviewer Helen was a fan of the next model up when she tried it in her review and while this is a little less capable than that, for under £300 right now it's a total steal.
This is the coffee machine I'm telling everyone with a small kitchen they should buy (as per my recent glowing review). It's semi-manual, which means you'll be pulling your own espresso shots, but it's fantastically fun to use and will look good on your worktop too.
If you want to keep it simple with one of the best Nespresso machines, the Vertuo Pop is a standout winner in terms of affordability. Right now it's under £50 (!) and will keep you caffeinated with its no-frills charm as per my review of it.
If the non-stop nature of the festive season is already taking its toll, I can definitely recommend an at-home coffee machine to put a pep in your step. Happy shopping!
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Molly is Ideal Home’s Kitchen Appliances Editor and the Ideal Home Certified Expert on Appliances. An all-around cooking and baking enthusiast, she loves finding the next must-have product for readers that will their kitchen a better place. She joined the team in September 2022 after working on the editorial teams of Real Homes, Homes & Gardens and Livingetc.
For the last 4 years, she's been reviewing hundreds of small appliances; conducting tests at home or in the Ideal Home test kitchen.
Molly also has the lucky job of testing coffee machines, from pricey bean-to-cup models to low-faff pod machines, to serve those looking to hone their barista skills at home. She oversees an expert panel of coffee machine reviewers too, to cover every coffee niche.