The popularity of fancy at-home coffee machines shows no sign of slowing down. If you want to get in on the action (and have a coffee that's as good as your favourite café from the comfort of your own home) then I've found the perfect deal for you: De'Longhi's Magnifica Evo Next machine for just £379 via Amazon (down from £529).

This is the standout Black Friday deal I've found on one of the best bean to cup coffee machines we've tested from De'Longhi – if you want one with a drinks menu that will absolutely wow your friends and family when they come to visit.

In her review from earlier this year our expert Home Economist and product tester Helen McCue called the Evo Next a 'coffee machine that'll do the work for you' and 'perfect for coffee fiends who don't have the time, or headspace, to faff around with an espresso machine before rushing out the door.' If that sounds like you, then take a closer look at what this deal has to offer.

The first thing to be aware of with this machine is that while Amazon lists its RRP as £648, a quick check of recent price history shows it hasn't been at this price for at least a year. A more realistic price via Amazon for this machine in a non-sales period is £529 which means you're making a still-decent £150 saving on this very capable machine.

We've tested almost all of De'Longhi's bestselling automatic coffee machines and though this particular model sits in the entry level category, it's still incredibly capable with a colour display and touch-screen controls.

(Image credit: Future)

The biggest selling point with this machine is, as our reviewer Helen says, that 'you’re just one button away from a coffee shop style drink at home.' Lattes and cappuccinos will likely be most in demand and these are served up hands-free thanks to this machines automatic milk frothing system. All you need to do is fill the included carafe with the milk of your choice.

As with your favourite coffee shop this machine makes the process of getting caffeinated very quick, too. Our reviewer found it had consistently fast warm-up times of 35–40 seconds including a rinse.

The hands-free frothing system working its magic. (Image credit: Future)

Of course, if you're splashing out on a coffee machine like this you'll want to know that the drinks taste good too. According to Helen, this machine is perfect if you want 'rich, fruity espressos with a thick crema', especially once you've mastered which grind size is best for your beans of choice.

From all of the machines I've seen on sale so far this year, this is the one I'd be recommending to anyone looking for an automatic bean-to-cup that'll be beloved by the whole family. It's not one size fits all when it comes to coffee though which is why I've placed my other top picks from this Black Friday season below if you're still on the hunt for your perfect match.

If the non-stop nature of the festive season is already taking its toll, I can definitely recommend an at-home coffee machine to put a pep in your step. Happy shopping!