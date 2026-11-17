Sage has unveiled a brand new coffee machine, the Barista Express Neo, which is a new take on its perennial bestseller. It's packed with features to make the art of espresso at home far easier for anyone to pick up and is available now for £779.90 via Sage.

As Ideal Home's Kitchen Appliances Editor, I've tried many of the best Sage coffee machines over the last five years and after seeing a demo of the Neo, I think this might be the bean-to-cup machine to top them all.

It takes everything that home baristas have long loved about the Barista Express (which we reviewed back in 2024) and adds in what it calls 'premium upgrades' including the SmoothShot function which helps to deliver a more balanced espresso. Here's how that, and all of the other new features, can help you make a better cup of coffee at home.

Sage the Barista Express™ Neo Espresso Coffee Machine £879 at Coffee Friend With built-in scales, grind-size guidance and Smooth Shot tech which auto adjusts the flow rate so that your espresso extracts perfectly, this machine is sure to be a hit with coffee enthusiasts.

From a first glance you might think that this machine looks almost identical to its predecessor, the Barista Express. But what really sets it apart from the OG machine is all in the fine details – all of which should make your morning cup of coffee taste that much better.

The first new feature is the aforementioned Smooth Shot technology. This is an optional setting on the machine which is turned on using the red button on the right of the control panel. Once turned on, it'll help you achieve a balanced espresso without having to endlessly tinker with manual settings yourself. Instead, it detects when your espresso is flowing too fast and will slow the process time to the ideal 25-35 second time frame.

After seeing the Smooth Shot setting in action during an sneak peek demo of this machine, I was so impressed at how much of a difference it made to the taste of the resulting coffee. In a before and after taste test, it was clear that the coffee was less sharp after the machine had auto adjusted the settings and timing.

During a demo of the new Sage the Barista Express Neo. (Image credit: Future)

But that's not all with this machine also boasting new built-in scales from professional-grade manufacturers Acacia. These allow at-home users to be more precise without having to invest in additional coffee kit if they really get into the art of espresso at home.

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The machine also features a grind size guidance program, which is communicated via the tiny new on-screen display. As well as helping you fine-tune your grind, this should also help prevent waste when you're dialling in your espresso shot with new beans for the first time.

(Image credit: Sage)

There's also been a change to the milk frothing wand, which now has an insulated design to make the surface cooler so that any residue is easier to wipe away after use. And many fan-favourite features from the original Barista Express of course remain including the pressure gauge and stainless steel body.

As an everyday user of the Sage Barista Express Impress I'm very excited to try out the new features on this machine which I think will be very useful for coffee connoisseurs as well as those who want to get started with a bean-to-cup machine. Can you see the appeal in these new features?