I got a sneak peek at Sage’s brand new coffee machine – this one clever feature stole the show and will help to demystify the art of coffee for beginners
It's an upgrade on the brand's bestseller
Sage has unveiled a brand new coffee machine, the Barista Express Neo, which is a new take on its perennial bestseller. It's packed with features to make the art of espresso at home far easier for anyone to pick up and is available now for £779.90 via Sage.
As Ideal Home's Kitchen Appliances Editor, I've tried many of the best Sage coffee machines over the last five years and after seeing a demo of the Neo, I think this might be the bean-to-cup machine to top them all.
It takes everything that home baristas have long loved about the Barista Express (which we reviewed back in 2024) and adds in what it calls 'premium upgrades' including the SmoothShot function which helps to deliver a more balanced espresso. Here's how that, and all of the other new features, can help you make a better cup of coffee at home.
From a first glance you might think that this machine looks almost identical to its predecessor, the Barista Express. But what really sets it apart from the OG machine is all in the fine details – all of which should make your morning cup of coffee taste that much better.
The first new feature is the aforementioned Smooth Shot technology. This is an optional setting on the machine which is turned on using the red button on the right of the control panel. Once turned on, it'll help you achieve a balanced espresso without having to endlessly tinker with manual settings yourself. Instead, it detects when your espresso is flowing too fast and will slow the process time to the ideal 25-35 second time frame.
After seeing the Smooth Shot setting in action during an sneak peek demo of this machine, I was so impressed at how much of a difference it made to the taste of the resulting coffee. In a before and after taste test, it was clear that the coffee was less sharp after the machine had auto adjusted the settings and timing.
But that's not all with this machine also boasting new built-in scales from professional-grade manufacturers Acacia. These allow at-home users to be more precise without having to invest in additional coffee kit if they really get into the art of espresso at home.
Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how
The machine also features a grind size guidance program, which is communicated via the tiny new on-screen display. As well as helping you fine-tune your grind, this should also help prevent waste when you're dialling in your espresso shot with new beans for the first time.
There's also been a change to the milk frothing wand, which now has an insulated design to make the surface cooler so that any residue is easier to wipe away after use. And many fan-favourite features from the original Barista Express of course remain including the pressure gauge and stainless steel body.
As an everyday user of the Sage Barista Express Impress I'm very excited to try out the new features on this machine which I think will be very useful for coffee connoisseurs as well as those who want to get started with a bean-to-cup machine. Can you see the appeal in these new features?
Molly is Ideal Home’s Kitchen Appliances Editor and the Ideal Home Certified Expert on Appliances. An all-around cooking and baking enthusiast, she loves finding the next must-have product for readers that will their kitchen a better place. She joined the team in September 2022 after working on the editorial teams of Real Homes, Homes & Gardens and Livingetc.
For the last 4 years, she's been reviewing hundreds of small appliances; conducting tests at home or in the Ideal Home test kitchen.
Molly also has the lucky job of testing coffee machines, from pricey bean-to-cup models to low-faff pod machines, to serve those looking to hone their barista skills at home. She oversees an expert panel of coffee machine reviewers too, to cover every coffee niche.