Today is a good day, and let me tell you why: I’ve just spotted that the now iconic Habitat x Morris & Co collection is included in Habitat’s Black Friday sale , and you can get up to 25% off.

While plenty of the best Black Friday deals offer the opportunity to save on high-ticket items such as the best vacuum cleaners or a new mattress , it's also the perfect time to shop for furniture and home decor.

At Ideal Home, we frequently look forward to the latest instalments of the Habitat x Morris & Co collaboration, which bring to life the works of the iconic Arts & Crafts designer in a contemporary style, so I was thrilled to see it included within the Black Friday sale. Here are my top six picks.

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(Image credit: Habitat x Morris & Co)

Many pieces from Habitat and Morris & Co’s first kitchenware collection are included in the sale, which includes my top pick from that range: the Habitat x Morris & Co. Inky 12 Piece Dinner Set (was £60, now £45) .

I'm also a big fan of Habitat x Morris & Co bedding, particularly the Blackthorn Bedding Set, which is currently on sale too. This intricate design is inspired by Morris & Co’s Blackthorn wallpaper, which was designed in 1892 by John Henry Dearle. To access the 25% discount, you will need to enter the code COSY25 at checkout.

If you love Morris & Co designs, this is a sale you do not want to miss. Which piece is your favourite?