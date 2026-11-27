Habitat has slashed the prices of its iconic Morris & Co collection for Black Friday – 6 stunning pieces to invest in now
Not only will these timeless designs never go out of style, but they're 25% off, too
Today is a good day, and let me tell you why: I’ve just spotted that the now iconic Habitat x Morris & Co collection is included in Habitat’s Black Friday sale, and you can get up to 25% off.
While plenty of the best Black Friday deals offer the opportunity to save on high-ticket items such as the best vacuum cleaners or a new mattress, it's also the perfect time to shop for furniture and home decor.
At Ideal Home, we frequently look forward to the latest instalments of the Habitat x Morris & Co collaboration, which bring to life the works of the iconic Arts & Crafts designer in a contemporary style, so I was thrilled to see it included within the Black Friday sale. Here are my top six picks.
Many pieces from Habitat and Morris & Co’s first kitchenware collection are included in the sale, which includes my top pick from that range: the Habitat x Morris & Co. Inky 12 Piece Dinner Set (was £60, now £45).
I'm also a big fan of Habitat x Morris & Co bedding, particularly the Blackthorn Bedding Set, which is currently on sale too. This intricate design is inspired by Morris & Co’s Blackthorn wallpaper, which was designed in 1892 by John Henry Dearle. To access the 25% discount, you will need to enter the code COSY25 at checkout.
I've raved about this statement throw before, and I still think it is fabulous. It's perfect for making your winter bed setup cosier and more stylish, too.
If you love Morris & Co designs, this is a sale you do not want to miss. Which piece is your favourite?
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Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!