M&S is having a secret half-price sale on its chicest lamps – I hunted down the most expensive-looking styles that are now under £50
I had to pinch myself when I saw the 50% discount
M&S might not officially do Black Friday, but if you know where to look, you can find some serious bargains on offer on M&S homeware at this time of year. I was browsing the up to 30% off homeware offer at M&S when I stumbled upon a secret stash of lamps that had all been reduced to half price!
Now normally, a 50% discount is reserved for the less desirable lamps, but that is not the case here. M&S has slashed the price on some of its chicest and most expensive-looking lamps. I was honestly amazed to find not one but four lamps that have been on my wishlist for the last few months reduced to under £50, especially this wicker base lamp, which is now £39.50 instead of £79.
The only crime against home decor any of these lamps may have committed is that they were originally launched between a year and six months ago. But that is only a testament to how timeless these designs are that they never left mine or many of the other Ideal Home editors' wishlists. The discount is only on for a limited time, so I'd act fast and snap one of these up before they go back up to full price.
Ceramic lamps are perfect for adding interest to a sideboard; this gorgeous green sculptural one looks like it came from an antique store (in a good way). It already looked more expensive than its full price of £69, but now it's at £35; it's just the right price to fall straight into my online shopping basket.
Yes, you read rechargeable right! This large ceramic lamp requires no cable and is under £30. I've been writing about interiors for a while, and that is a rare collection of words to appear in one sentence together. If you're looking to illuminate an awkward corner in style, look no further.
The wicker lamp trend was huge last year, but I think it still has legs if this gorgeous lamp is anything to go on. I love the dark hue and scallop shade, but I couldn't justify the investment at £90. Now that it's dropped to £45, I'm already clearing space for it in my living room and even considering it as a Christmas present for my mum.
Over Black Friday it's common to see a 20% or maybe even a 25% discount, but a 50% discount is much rarer. Out of all the Black Friday home deals I've seen on home decor this is hands down one of the best, alongside the Anthropologie Black Friday sale.
Don't miss out on these bargain prices.
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Rebecca Knight has been the Editor on the Ideal Home Website since 2025; previously, she was the Deputy Digital Editor from 2022. She has a Master's degree in magazine journalism from City, University of London and has been writing about homes and interiors for 7 years. Her expertise lies in DIY projects, home decor trends and spotting the latest high street homeware buys that are about to go viral. She bought her first home in London last year and is currently renovating it (on a budget).