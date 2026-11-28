M&S might not officially do Black Friday, but if you know where to look, you can find some serious bargains on offer on M&S homeware at this time of year. I was browsing the up to 30% off homeware offer at M&S when I stumbled upon a secret stash of lamps that had all been reduced to half price!

Now normally, a 50% discount is reserved for the less desirable lamps, but that is not the case here. M&S has slashed the price on some of its chicest and most expensive-looking lamps. I was honestly amazed to find not one but four lamps that have been on my wishlist for the last few months reduced to under £50, especially this wicker base lamp, which is now £39.50 instead of £79.

The only crime against home decor any of these lamps may have committed is that they were originally launched between a year and six months ago. But that is only a testament to how timeless these designs are that they never left mine or many of the other Ideal Home editors' wishlists. The discount is only on for a limited time, so I'd act fast and snap one of these up before they go back up to full price.

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Over Black Friday it's common to see a 20% or maybe even a 25% discount, but a 50% discount is much rarer. Out of all the Black Friday home deals I've seen on home decor this is hands down one of the best, alongside the Anthropologie Black Friday sale.

Don't miss out on these bargain prices.