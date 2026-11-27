I first tested the Eufy Omni E25 (Was £749, now £499 at Amazon) in August 2025. In the 18 months since that review, I’ve tested more robot vacuums than I can count… but none have come close to the E25's brilliance.

I assess the best robot vacuum cleaners on their cleaning power, navigation skills, ease of use and obstacle avoidance. After all, there’s no point in spending hundreds on a hands-free appliance that requires you to actively move things out of its path every time. But one thing you might not know about me is that I used to be a robot vacuum sceptic.

I was never convinced that a single robot vacuum could pass all of the above without costing an arm and a leg. But the Eufy Omni E25 converted me, so I couldn’t sit here and keep this epic Black Friday deal quiet.

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eufy Eufy E25 Omni Was £749, Now £499 at Amazon Although the standard RRP of the black Eufy Omni E25 is £849, it's been selling on Amazon recently at £749. But now it's even cheaper at just £499. eufy Eufy E25 Omni Robot Vacuum Cleaner With Mop Was £849, Now £499 at Amazon I tested the black model in my home, but you can also buy it in white if you'd prefer - and it's still under £500 at Amazon right now.

My full review of the Eufy Omni E25 goes deeper into the nitty-gritty of this 5-star model - and you might want to make yourself a cup of tea before you read all 3,100 words of it. But with over five years’ experience testing floorcare appliances under my belt, the maths adds up. The more I love an appliance, the more I write.

What’s interesting, though, is that - technically - the Eufy Omni E25 isn’t the most impressive model I’ve tested. It only has 20,000Pa of suction, which is still way above the average suction power for a robot vacuum, but significantly less than newer models I’ve tested - like the newer Eufy Robot Vacuum E35 Omni , which is the E25’s big sister.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Lauren Bradbury)

On paper, the E35’s 35,000Pa of suction power trumps the E25’s 20,000Pa. But in real-life testing in my home (complete with a hairy dog), I found the E25 more than enough for everyday cleaning, and it even smashed my debris test, picking up different-sized debris on hard flooring and carpet in a single pass.

In my eyes, the average home doesn’t need more than 20,000Pa of suction power. Unless you have a particularly messy house that requires some extra oomph to pick up regular dirt pockets.

The E25 isn’t a suction-only robot vacuum, though. It’s a robot vacuum mop - which is the type of robot vacuum I always recommend to first-time buyers . And when I squirted tomato sauce on my brand-new hard floors (I know; the things I do for this job!), the Eufy E25 mopped it away without any fuss. The included detergent also made sure there was no lingering smell left behind.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Lauren Bradbury)

The mapping, navigation and obstacle avoidance also offered everything you’d need from a robot vacuum, with Eufy offering a ridiculously easy-to-use app and requiring very little input from me. My only advice to anyone new to robot vacuums is that a little decluttering beforehand goes a long way, and taking two minutes to give the appliance its best chance at success really is worth it.

To be honest, almost everything about the Eufy E25 completely won me over - save for the extra cost that comes with eventually buying replacement dust bags and the slightly shorter-than-average charging cable.

In fact, it's one of only two robot vacuums I’ve ever given a perfect 5-star review; the other is the Dreame X60 Pro Ultra Complete , which is £450 more expensive when both are at full price. But you know what the worst part of it is?

(Image credit: Future PLC/Lauren Bradbury)

As I receive free press samples to review as part of my job, I had to give the E25 back to the brand after I’d finished testing. I know I'm incredibly lucky to be in this position, but it says a lot that I haven’t stopped thinking about it, and I still haven't found another model that compares to its ability to tick the boxes the average UK household needs it to tick.

The fact that it’s currently under £500 (which makes it well under the price you should spend on a robot vacuum ) is making me seriously consider buying one for myself, too. But I have a new robot vacuum turn up on my doorstep for testing every month, so I’ll leave some stock available for you to snap up instead.

But if this model isn’t quite what you’re after, there are plenty of other robot vacuums on Black Friday sale right now. These are some of my top-rated alternatives.

Have you invested in a robot vacuum yet? Black Friday is prime time to finally bite the bullet!