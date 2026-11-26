This week's news from the energy regulator Ofgem that the energy price cap is going to increase by 26% in January 2027 will not be welcome to anyone, especially when we're at the time of year when we're all using more energy to stay warm.

While the energy price cap actually refers to a cap on the price per unit of energy, it is often expressed as an annual figure, based on typical energy use of the average household. Currently, this figure is £1,723 (in place until 31 December), but it is rising to £2,166 from 1 January 2027, the highest it's been for around four years.

At this time of year, taking steps to save energy at home is always wise, but if you feel like you've done all you can do on that front, how concerned should you be about rising prices?

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Does the energy price cap increase affect everybody?

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As the new of a price cap increase panic spreads across the internet, it's worth taking stock to see who it actually impacts, because it won't impact everyone. It all depends on what kind of tariff you are on.

If you are on a fixed price energy tariff, where the price you pay per unit of gas and electricity is locked in for a fixed duration, and its duration goes beyond 1 April 2027, then you won't be affected by this price cap increase. Depending on when your fixed tariff comes to an end, prices may have come down again.

However, if you aren't on a fixed tariff right now, and are instead on your supplier's Standard Variable Tariff (which is influenced by the energy price cap), then you will see your energy bills rise come January.

'According to Ofgem, around 10 million households are currently on fixed energy tariffs, while around 20 million remain on variable tariffs,' explains Gareth Kloet, energy expert at Go.Compare. 'Those most impacted by today's announcement will be households on standard variable tariffs.'

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For those whose fixed price tariff is due to come to an end sooner than 31 March 2027 (which is the end of the period covered by the January price cap), you may be able to secure another fixed price deal. If you don't, you will be moved to your supplier's standard variable tariff and the price you pay will be governed by the price cap.

What should I do to protect myself from the price cap increase?

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The first thing you should do if you are worried about an increase in the energy price cap is check what tariff you are on. You should be able to see this on your energy bill, or you can contact your energy supplier to double check.

After that, your actions will depend on your circumstances:

If you are on a fixed tariff with months left on it's duration , then you don't need to do anything. The price you pay per unit of energy will remain the same and you will not be impacted by the price cap increase.

, then you don't need to do anything. The price you pay per unit of energy will remain the same and you will not be impacted by the price cap increase. If your fixed tariff is ending soon, then it's worth shopping around to see if you can find another fixed tariff. Just remember that if you fix, you will be tied for anywhere from 12-24 months, and there is a possibility that you could end up paying more than the price cap should it drop later in 2027. Alternatively, if you do nothing, you will be moved on to your supplier's standard variable tariff.

then it's worth shopping around to see if you can find another fixed tariff. Just remember that if you fix, you will be tied for anywhere from 12-24 months, and there is a possibility that you could end up paying more than the price cap should it drop later in 2027. Alternatively, if you do nothing, you will be moved on to your supplier's standard variable tariff. If you are on a standard variable tariff, then it may be worth switching to a fixed price tariff, especially if you want certainty over your energy unit costs. But you could end up paying more than the price cap should it drop below your fixed tariff.

'Switching to a fixed tariff is often a good idea as it will protect you against price changes for the duration of your contract and will shield you from the January price rise,' says Gareth.

'For anyone unsure which tariff they're on, now is a good time to check,' he adds. 'If you're on a variable tariff and are concerned about further price rises in the coming months, it may be worth comparing fixed-rate deals.

'Remember to check how long is left on your current contract before switching, though,' he adds. 'If you are out of contract or have only a few weeks left on a fixed deal, you will be able to switch without paying any exit fees, but if you are still mid-contract exit fees will apply. These fees can be a lot depending on how long is left on your contract, so make sure you check how much you’d have to pay before switching; they could outweigh any savings from a new tariff.'

You can compare energy prices through our sister site Go. Compare.

There might be other ways to mitigate the impact of rising bills as Neil Kenward, Ofgem’s Director General for Markets, explains: 'There are things that customers can do right now which could reduce their energy bills this winter, such as considering if the predictability of a fixed tariff is right for you – or changing to direct debit if you currently pay on receipt of bill, which would save the average customer about £160 over a year.'

FAQs

What should I do if I'm worried I can't afford my energy bill? If you are worried you won't be able to pay your energy bill, the best thing to do is speak to your energy supplier now, says Neil. 'We urge anyone who is struggling to afford their energy bills to reach out to their supplier, who must offer appropriate support and advice – we are writing to suppliers today to remind them of their obligations and ensure they are ready to provide that support.' They may be able to move you on to a cheaper tariff, advise on more affordable ways to pay your bill, or give you access to additional support.

When will energy prices go down again? It's difficult to know when energy prices may go down again, but the price cap is reviewed every three months. That means that when wholesale prices drop, those price reductions can be passed on to households more quickly. Pre-October 2022, the cap was reviewed twice a year. While analysts like those at Cornwall Insight regularly share energy price cap predictions, they are just that until the price cap is actually confirmed by Ofgem.