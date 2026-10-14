My small kitchen is deceiving with its wall of what looks like cabinets. However, hidden behind the doors and drawers are a fridge, freezer, washing machine, dishwasher and very little storage space for cookware and kitchen utensils. I only have one drawer I can easily store pots and pans in, so to help me streamline my collection, I asked our Cookware Editor, Molly Cleary, how to choose the best cookware.

I mentally prepared to work out how to squeeze a full set of the best saucepans into the tiny drawer, but instead she pointed out that with the right multitasking pan, a small frying pan and a good cast iron casserole pot I could get away with owning just three pans/pots.

Funds are tight at the moment, as I've just paid for a wedding and bought my first home, so I can't splash out a fortune on top of the range pans. However, I don't want to throw money away on pans that will be flaking and need replacing in a year. These are the three she recommended that hit the sweet spot between quality and affordability.

1. Multi tasking pan - Lakeland 10-In-1 Tri-Ply Only Pan Pro

Lakeland 10-In-1 Tri-Ply Only Pan Pro stainless steel £84.99 at Lakeland

In the last few years, there has been an explosion in all-in-one pans on the market. Our Place were the pioneers with their Always Pan (£125), but in the last year, more affordable options have appeared, including Molly's top pick for me, Lakelands 10-In-1 Tri-Ply Only Pan Pro.

Priced at £85, it isn't cheap, but it is a bargain compared to similar stylish stainless steel pans that are non-stick AND can be used with metal utensils. You heard that right: you can scratch away at this with a fork or metal spatula without concern. Previously, you needed a pan with an eye-watering price tag from HexClad (starting at £120) or the Our Place Alway Pan Pro (£170) for that capability.

It has the perfect shape to be used for everything from boiling pasta and searing steaks. You can also steam vegetables in the steamer basket that comes with the pan. Our cookware reviewer, Helen, loved the Lakeland 10-in-1 Only Pan in her review, calling it 'a robust all-purpose pan '. But she warned that it needs to be hand-washed to prolong the pan's life.

2. Frying pan - George Home Tri-clad Frying Pan 28cm

While the multitasking pan will do most jobs for you, Molly still recommended that I invest in a smaller non-stick frying pan for when you want to fry an egg or toast up some seeds or croutons. Her top affordable pick is the George Home Tri-clad Frying pan, which is another new-generation non-stick pan that can be used with metal utensils.

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It is one of the lowest prices you'll find for a pan like this. It delivers all the benefits of cooking with stainless steel, without the sticking-to-the-bottom challenges that put many people off this cooking material.

3. Cast iron pot - Salter Shallow Cast Iron Casserole Pot

Salter Chester 30cm Shallow Cast Iron Casserole Pot - Cream £44.99 at salter.com

To round out the list, Molly recommended I buy a versatile cast iron pot. Her top tip was to opt for a shallow one over the classic round pot, which you'll find is actually far more useful. You can use them on the hob as a sauté pan, or in the oven for a pie, pasta bake, or even cooking up nachos.

If you have £289 to buy the Le Creuset Cast Iron Shallow Casserole, they are a worthwhile investment. However, Molly had another affordable alternative she recommended for me, the Salter Chester Cast Iron Casserole Pot. Our reviewer, Helen, tested out the Salter Chester Cast Iron Casserole Pot, which comes in at a more purse-friendly £44. She was impressed by the results and called it a bargain for how sturdy and versatile it was. It also comes with a lifetime guarantee!

You don't need a sprawling and expensive pan collection to be a whizz in the kitchen, I'm quickly learning that just a few well chosen good quality options are all you need to be nail that Jamie Oliver or Ottolenghi recipe.