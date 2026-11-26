I’m a picky kitchens editor, but ProCook always impresses me with its cookware – these are the pieces I’d make a beeline for in the Black Friday sale
If you need to buy a gift for your favourite home chef, this is the place to do it
Finding a good go-to shop for picking up Christmas presents is essential for saving time and stress as we accelerate towards December. So, if you're looking for a destination that you can rely on for the home chef in your life – or for your favourite hostess – then I have a brilliant place to add to your list: ProCook.
If you haven't heard of it already, then the ProCook website is an essential place for a browse when shopping for a kitchenware lover. With a focus on bringing restaurant-quality cookware to the everyday consumer, it's long been a favourite of the Ideal Home for everything from the best saucepan sets to gorgeous glassware and crockery.
Now the brand's early Black Friday deals have finally dropped, I thought there was no better time to round up some of my tried and tested favourites so that you can swoop in on the bargains too. While most of them are reduced in the sale, some are simply cheaper than the market average thanks to the pricing system that ProCook uses, which you can find out more about on their website. Happy shopping!
Cookware
The brand is probably best known for its cast iron casserole dishes. I've tried several of them and have always been very impressed for the quality, especially given the price tag, when compared to names like Le Creuset and Staub.
We've also tried out the brand's stainless steel pan set too in our review to see how it fared compared to names like Ninja and Zwilling. Our reviewer was very impressed by the build of each pan, with no noticeable hot spots while cooking. Here's a closer look at the picks that I'd recommend if you know someone who desperately needs an update to their cookware selection.
This set contains many of the elements that our reviewer rated highly in her testing of the Elite Tri-Ply range at home. It's perfect for anyone looking to get rid of non-stick coatings in their kitchen for good and the user reviews back up what our tester said too: this one is worth your investment.
I bought this exact knife as a gift for my friend a few Christmasses ago and it's still going strong in her kitchen today. It features a beautiful ash wood handle and a German steel blade for a super sharp edge. It's absolutely perfect for veggies and everyday cutting tasks. This isn't in the sale but it's already such a bargain price that I just had to include it.
Tableware
Finding quality tableware can often mean compromising on fun patterns or colours but that's not the case with ProCook's offering in the Black Friday sales. From gorgeous striped full dinner sets to Christmas-themed serveware, there's a lot to love here.
This board is crafted from acacia wood and complete with distinct zones for serving all sorts of different snacks. It's been very well regarded by reviewers on the site too. It's not in the Black Friday sale given how close we are to Christmas but I figured it was worth a mention nonetheless!
Glassware
I love a cocktail at home and the art of mixing drinks up in your kitchen really comes into its own come Christmastime. So why not treat yourself to some glassware that rises to the occasion too?
Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how
I received these glasses as a gift last year and I absolutely love using them with my Ninja Slushi for margaritas. They're so delicate to hold but they've stood the test of time, too.
These cocktail glasses absolutely scream Christmas and would liven up any festive table setting!
This week is a great time to get your Christmas shopping done early and I'd wholeheartedly recommend ProCook for your kitchenware needs (or for your foodie friends!) if you're on the hunt. Once the shopping is out of the way, you can relax into the best parts of the festive season.
Molly is Ideal Home’s Kitchen Appliances Editor and the Ideal Home Certified Expert on Appliances. An all-around cooking and baking enthusiast, she loves finding the next must-have product for readers that will their kitchen a better place. She joined the team in September 2022 after working on the editorial teams of Real Homes, Homes & Gardens and Livingetc.
For the last 4 years, she's been reviewing hundreds of small appliances; conducting tests at home or in the Ideal Home test kitchen.
Molly also has the lucky job of testing coffee machines, from pricey bean-to-cup models to low-faff pod machines, to serve those looking to hone their barista skills at home. She oversees an expert panel of coffee machine reviewers too, to cover every coffee niche.