Finding a good go-to shop for picking up Christmas presents is essential for saving time and stress as we accelerate towards December. So, if you're looking for a destination that you can rely on for the home chef in your life – or for your favourite hostess – then I have a brilliant place to add to your list: ProCook.

If you haven't heard of it already, then the ProCook website is an essential place for a browse when shopping for a kitchenware lover. With a focus on bringing restaurant-quality cookware to the everyday consumer, it's long been a favourite of the Ideal Home for everything from the best saucepan sets to gorgeous glassware and crockery.

Now the brand's early Black Friday deals have finally dropped, I thought there was no better time to round up some of my tried and tested favourites so that you can swoop in on the bargains too. While most of them are reduced in the sale, some are simply cheaper than the market average thanks to the pricing system that ProCook uses, which you can find out more about on their website. Happy shopping!

Cookware

The brand is probably best known for its cast iron casserole dishes. I've tried several of them and have always been very impressed for the quality, especially given the price tag, when compared to names like Le Creuset and Staub.

We've also tried out the brand's stainless steel pan set too in our review to see how it fared compared to names like Ninja and Zwilling. Our reviewer was very impressed by the build of each pan, with no noticeable hot spots while cooking. Here's a closer look at the picks that I'd recommend if you know someone who desperately needs an update to their cookware selection.

ProCook Casserole Dish in Ice Blue Was £65, Now £45 at ProCook I've tried a few different casseroles from ProCook but I think this is by far the most useful shape. A sort of hybrid between a frying pan and a classic Dutch oven, it excels when it comes to one-pan dishes and will be an absolute lifesaver come Christmastime too. ProCook Elite Tri-Ply Uncoated Cookware Set Was £280, Now £230 at ProCook This set contains many of the elements that our reviewer rated highly in her testing of the Elite Tri-Ply range at home. It's perfect for anyone looking to get rid of non-stick coatings in their kitchen for good and the user reviews back up what our tester said too: this one is worth your investment. ProCook Nihon X50 Chef's Knife £39 from ProCook I bought this exact knife as a gift for my friend a few Christmasses ago and it's still going strong in her kitchen today. It features a beautiful ash wood handle and a German steel blade for a super sharp edge. It's absolutely perfect for veggies and everyday cutting tasks. This isn't in the sale but it's already such a bargain price that I just had to include it.

Tableware

Finding quality tableware can often mean compromising on fun patterns or colours but that's not the case with ProCook's offering in the Black Friday sales. From gorgeous striped full dinner sets to Christmas-themed serveware, there's a lot to love here.

ProCook Hand Painted Stripe Dinner Set Was £80, Now £50 at ProCook Given the on-trend handpainted stripe design that features here and the fact that this set has 16-pieces in total, I can hardly believe that this set is only £50! The burgundy is my favourite colour but it's also available in blue and green too. ProCook USB Rechargable Electric Salt or Pepper Mill Was £19, Now £12 at ProCook Electric salt and pepper mills don't have to be expensive, proven by this well-loved ProCook version. It charges via USB and will be very helpful over the festive season for both cooking and serving. ProCook Christmas Tree Serving Board £20 at ProCook This board is crafted from acacia wood and complete with distinct zones for serving all sorts of different snacks. It's been very well regarded by reviewers on the site too. It's not in the Black Friday sale given how close we are to Christmas but I figured it was worth a mention nonetheless!

Glassware

I love a cocktail at home and the art of mixing drinks up in your kitchen really comes into its own come Christmastime. So why not treat yourself to some glassware that rises to the occasion too?

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This week is a great time to get your Christmas shopping done early and I'd wholeheartedly recommend ProCook for your kitchenware needs (or for your foodie friends!) if you're on the hunt. Once the shopping is out of the way, you can relax into the best parts of the festive season.