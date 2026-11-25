Nigella Lawson may have been stealing the show every Tuesday on this series of The Great British Bake Off, but she's still providing us with plenty of inspiration via her Instagram to keep us going through the rest of the week too. This week's Nigella-approved buy? A clever pancake warmer (which I've found a version of on Amazon for £15.31)..

In her 'Recipe of the Day' series on the platform, Nigella reflects on fan-favourite or timely dishes that she's written over the years in her various cookbooks (and shown off on her TV shows). Earlier this month she looked back on a recipe that's remained popular since she debuted it: her homemade, instant pancake mix.

First appearing in her 2007 book Nigella Express (£21.45 on Amazon) the recipe led to a sellout of one important gadget that she uses to keep her pancakes ready for consumption. No, it's not one of the best non-stick pans; it's a silicone pancake warmer. Though the original was discontinued some years ago, I've found one that comes very close to the original bestseller, so that you can follow this ever-popular Nigella recipe to the letter.

Dexas Microwavable Tortilla Warmer £15.31 at Amazon UK Made of the same silicone material as Nigella's original favourite pancake warmer, this well-reviewed version from Amazon comes well-reviewed too with a 4.8 star rating. Though called a tortilla warmer it's perfect for pancakes, breads and wraps too!

Nigella's pancake recipe, which you can find via her website, is all about simplicity. It's an easy-to-combine mix which lends itself to easy Sunday mornings or even a lazy Christmas Day breakfast if you've got a sweet tooth. The star of the show with this recipe, however, is the clever gadget that Nigella uses to keep her pancakes from going cold once they hit the table.

The original pancake warmer that Nigella used was from a brand called Silicone Zone, and has now been discontinued. Luckily, there are similar versions available to buy online, all of which have the same benefit of keeping your food warm at the table for easy serving.

As with Nigella's no-nonsense recipe, this pancake warmer couldn't be easier to use. There's no pre-warming required. Just simply transfer over your pancakes from the pan into this lidded warmer that sits on your dining table. Then, thanks to its insulating material, it can keep your pancakes warm until breakfast time is over.

This Dexas version from Amazon is useful in other ways too. It's microwavable, meaning you can pop tortilla wraps or pita breads in there and warm them in under a minute with a handle that stays cool for you to move it around afterwards. It's well-reviewed by those who have taken the plunge on it already. At the time of writing, it has a 4.8 star Amazon rating.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Future)

As with many of Nigella's classic recipes, it seems this pancake warmer has lived long in the memory of all of those who were able to get their hands on one at the time (as well as those who missed out). One comment on her Instagram post reads 'I have spend years looking for one of these pancake warmers since your picture all that time ago'. So, if you spot one of these in your local charity shop, don't think twice.

Or, if you're looking for other clever buys you can use this Christmas to keep food warm when it hits the table then check out the other clever buys I've rounded up below.

Here's to hoping Nigella will be back on our screens for next year's Bake Off so that we can keep being inspired by her clever kitchen buys!