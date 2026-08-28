Lakeland's new in section currently has a whole host of products waiting to help you get organised for September – but my favourites have to be the brand's new selection of microwaveable stainless steel lunchboxes, available from £12.99.

I recently made the switch from my naff old plastic food containers to lightweight stainless steel ones from Black + Blum. They've made meal prepping so much easier and made my workbag much lighter to lug around.

These Lakeland boxes are very much in the same vein and the perfect accompaniment to one of the best saucepan sets. Even the smaller size has an impressive 1 litre capacity, and each one is kitted out with a leakproof, airtight silicone seal. That means your leftovers should stay fresher for longer, too.

I know what you're thinking, putting metal in a microwave is kitchen no no number one. But microwaveable stainless steel containers are engineered to be safe for popping straight into the most timesaving appliance in your arsenal with certain features that prevent sparking.

Yep, the smooth, rounded corners of these containers aren't just for aesthetic reasons, they also mean an electric charge can't build up. And if you're thinking that over £10 for one food container is very steep that's because you're not just paying for any old standard of metal but for thick, high grade stainless steel instead.

If you've ever seen what happens to foil mistakenly put into a microwave then you'll know that thin metals are not compatible with reheating leftovers but this thicker type of stainless steel definitely is.

(Image credit: Lakeland)

The leakproof nature of these containers is another huge draw if you want to use them as lunchboxes. The silicone seal around the exterior will also be a huge help for keeping your food airtight inside, so your leftovers should last for longer.

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The ability to pop these containers into the freezer is another bonus as well as the fact they are totally dishwasher safe. The clear lids will help if you're a keen meal prepper too, so you can easily see what you're grabbing to take for your lunch for that day.

I switched to using stainless steel food containers in April and I've noticed so many benefits so far. Not only are my new lunchboxes always getting compliments in the office but the lightweight feel of them mean I don't have to dread packing my lunchbox into my bag everyday.

The 1 litre Lakeland container weighs just 360 grams (without food) which is a huge difference to compared to glass alternatives which can usually weigh around 600 grams in the same scenario.

There's no faff with these containers with having to switch out the contents to reheat, freeze or even pop in the air fryer either – a huge timesaver if you like to prep your meals ahead.

I think these containers are about to be a huge hit with Lakeland's savvy customers, especially those who like to be ahead of the curve with their cookware choices. Could you be swayed to give stainless steel a try?