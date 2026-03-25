This Our Place Titanium pan has survived so many mishaps in my kitchen and still looks as good as new – now it's £15 off I'm telling everyone they should invest
There's an even bigger discount on the smaller version, too
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Finding cookware that lasts can be a hard task, but it doesn't necessarily need to be if you invest well. After testing dozens of non-stick cookware sets in my role at Ideal Home, the pan I recommend above all other for longevity is Our Place's Titanium Always Pan Pro (as per my five star review). And it just received a discount in the brand's sale, dropping from £170 to £155.
Crafted from stainless steel aluminium and titanium, there's no non-stick coating with this pan. Instead, there's a titanium interior, which is 'naturally hydrophobic' thanks to microscopic grooves.
That makes this pan seriously hardy. In my kitchen its survived metal utensils, charring, high heats (of up to 535°C) and daily runs through the dishwasher. And it still looks absolutely good as new almost a year later. Here's a closer look at my tried and tested recommendations from the Our Place spring sale, running until the 28th of March.Article continues below
NOW £15 OFF
This is my most used and best loved pan. I have a hard time giving it up when I need to test other cookware.
NOW £45 off
I'm eyeing up this smaller Titanium pan for the cosier kitchen at the flat I'm about to move into. It's much easier on the bank balance too.
NOW £65 off
I've found this is the dream saucepan size for everyday cooking. Rice, pasta, sauces – there's nothing it can't do with aplomb.
Don't get me wrong, every single one of these titanium pans is mightily expensive. And I know the idea of spending over £100 on one single piece of cookware can feel excessive to say the least.
But there is a logic to splashing out on a pricier pan that will go the distance in your kitchen if you can afford to. I started testing the Titanium Always Pan in the large size and the Pot in the small size back last spring and after continual use (sometimes twice in a day), they've held up to every marketing claim from the brand, including that they can stand frequent dishwasher cycles. And that doesn't happen often.
The bigger pan in the range is great if you're cooking for 2-4 people or if you like to get ahead with your meal prep. But I'm keen to try out the brand's smaller Titanium pan, at 21.6cm in diameter, now I'm moving into a cosier kitchen space and only cooking for 2 people regularly. It's benefitting from the biggest discount in the sale too.
Another thing that makes this pan so versatile is its ability to go into the oven at high temperatures. My favourite ever lazy treat dinner is a one-pot lasagne and this pan is tough enough to withstand a long stint in the oven while the cheese melts and then looks good enough to serve straight to the dinner table.
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If you're in the market for a non-toxic forever pan then, I can't recommend this game-changing version from Our Place highly enough. It's the first one I recommend to family and friends.
I've been lucky enough to try a few different kitchen essentials from this California-based brand and plenty of them have received discounts in this time-limited sale. Here are my favourites.
Will you be taking a browse of this Our Place sale? I know I will!
Molly is Ideal Home’s Kitchen Appliances Editor and the Ideal Home Certified Expert on Appliances. An all-around cooking and baking enthusiast, she loves finding the next must-have product for readers that will their kitchen a better place. She joined the team in September 2022 after working on the editorial teams of Real Homes, Homes & Gardens and Livingetc.
For the last 4 years, she's been reviewing hundreds of small appliances; conducting tests at home or in the Ideal Home test kitchen.
Molly also has the lucky job of testing coffee machines, from pricey bean-to-cup models to low-faff pod machines, to serve those looking to hone their barista skills at home. She oversees an expert panel of coffee machine reviewers too, to cover every coffee niche.