Finding cookware that lasts can be a hard task, but it doesn't necessarily need to be if you invest well. After testing dozens of non-stick cookware sets in my role at Ideal Home, the pan I recommend above all other for longevity is Our Place's Titanium Always Pan Pro (as per my five star review). And it just received a discount in the brand's sale, dropping from £170 to £155.

Crafted from stainless steel aluminium and titanium, there's no non-stick coating with this pan. Instead, there's a titanium interior, which is 'naturally hydrophobic' thanks to microscopic grooves.

That makes this pan seriously hardy. In my kitchen its survived metal utensils, charring, high heats (of up to 535°C) and daily runs through the dishwasher. And it still looks absolutely good as new almost a year later. Here's a closer look at my tried and tested recommendations from the Our Place spring sale, running until the 28th of March.

Article continues below

Don't get me wrong, every single one of these titanium pans is mightily expensive. And I know the idea of spending over £100 on one single piece of cookware can feel excessive to say the least.

But there is a logic to splashing out on a pricier pan that will go the distance in your kitchen if you can afford to. I started testing the Titanium Always Pan in the large size and the Pot in the small size back last spring and after continual use (sometimes twice in a day), they've held up to every marketing claim from the brand, including that they can stand frequent dishwasher cycles. And that doesn't happen often.

Image 1 of 2 After a bad case of burnt-on meatballs. Swipe to see the results after a spin through the dishwasher. (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

The bigger pan in the range is great if you're cooking for 2-4 people or if you like to get ahead with your meal prep. But I'm keen to try out the brand's smaller Titanium pan, at 21.6cm in diameter, now I'm moving into a cosier kitchen space and only cooking for 2 people regularly. It's benefitting from the biggest discount in the sale too.

Another thing that makes this pan so versatile is its ability to go into the oven at high temperatures. My favourite ever lazy treat dinner is a one-pot lasagne and this pan is tough enough to withstand a long stint in the oven while the cheese melts and then looks good enough to serve straight to the dinner table.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

One-pot lasange in the Our Place Titanium Pan. (Image credit: Future)

If you're in the market for a non-toxic forever pan then, I can't recommend this game-changing version from Our Place highly enough. It's the first one I recommend to family and friends.

I've been lucky enough to try a few different kitchen essentials from this California-based brand and plenty of them have received discounts in this time-limited sale. Here are my favourites.

Our Place Mini Griddle Pan - Char Was £55, now £45 I bought this fabulous non stick tray because I love roasting pan recipes and I was sick of the cheap ones I picked up chipping after a handful of uses. It looks amazing in my kitchen and wipes clean like a dream. Our Place Spruce Steamer Was £25, now £19 Dumplings can be made perfectly at home with this clever and inexpensive steaming basket that fits perfectly onto Always Pans. Our Place Bakeware Set - Steam Was £175, now £115 I am constantly using these three ceramic non-stick dishes for savoury and sweet dishes. Take it from me, they are perfect for banana bread.

Will you be taking a browse of this Our Place sale? I know I will!