Ninja's EverClad range is bound to be a sellout thanks to its stainless steel, non-toxic features – it's here to rival bestselling picks from HexClad and Made In

Ninja just dropped a brand new stainless steel cookware range: the EverClad collection, available now with prices starting from £89.99.

In a bid to rival the most popular cookware brands around right now, including HexClad and Made In, Ninja has launched this 'commercial-grade' line which includes saucepan sets and frying pans.

There's no doubt that stainless steel is the material of the moment. In recent years it has transitioned as the pick of professional chefs into a mainstay of everyday kitchens, especially for those looking to get away from non-stick coatings and to invest in non-toxic alternatives.

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Here's a closer look at everything Ninja is offering with the EverClad range, which the brand say is 'designed to keep up with your lifestyle'.

This is a real premium offering from Ninja, with no non-stick coatings in sight. Instead, the use of stainless steel means that all of the pans in the range are oven safe up to 300°C, which is, of course, fantastic for hob to oven cooking.

Each pan has a tri-ply construction, which means that you're paying for two layers of stainless steel and a core made of aluminium in the middle. This allows for even heating and explains the higher price tag.

(Image credit: Ninja)

Suitable for all hob types, you can pick up everything from a wok to a small frying pan in this material. The more expensive picks, such as the 22cm Stock Pot, feature two side handles, which is a hallmark of higher quality cookware. All of the pieces also have a 10-year warranty, which is great for peace of mind.

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If you really want to deck out your whole kitchen with this range, you can pick up Ninja's wide-ranging 12 Piece Set, which features a saucepan with lid, two frying pans (one with a lid), a larger saucepan and lid, a sauté pan and lid, a large stockpot and another smaller frying pan. For all of those pieces, you'll pay less than £300, which is actually a great price if you want to start a non-toxic cookware collection from scratch.

(Image credit: Ninja)

There are so many benefits to cooking with stainless steel and we've recently been on a journey here at Ideal Home to establish what those merits are.

Our expert Home Economist and reviewer Helen McCue has tried Le Creuset's stainless steel offering in her review as well as Made In's alternative. After those experiences, she's a convert to the material for cooking, saying that it made mealtimes 'a breeze' once she got over the learning curve of getting rid of her reliance on non-stick coatings.

Of course, one of the great things with stainless steel pans is that they should have real longevity in your kitchen so we can't wait to test Ninja's version out too to see exactly how it holds up to the challenges of everyday life. From a first look it certainly looks like a very promising range.