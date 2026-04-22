Ninja's EverClad range is bound to be a sellout thanks to its stainless steel, non-toxic features – it's here to rival bestselling picks from HexClad and Made In

The brand says it should be free from warping, scorching or hot spots

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Ninja EverClad stainless steel pan range launch
(Image credit: Ninja)

Ninja just dropped a brand new stainless steel cookware range: the EverClad collection, available now with prices starting from £89.99.

In a bid to rival the most popular cookware brands around right now, including HexClad and Made In, Ninja has launched this 'commercial-grade' line which includes saucepan sets and frying pans.

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This is a real premium offering from Ninja, with no non-stick coatings in sight. Instead, the use of stainless steel means that all of the pans in the range are oven safe up to 300°C, which is, of course, fantastic for hob to oven cooking.

Each pan has a tri-ply construction, which means that you're paying for two layers of stainless steel and a core made of aluminium in the middle. This allows for even heating and explains the higher price tag.

Ninja EverClad stainless steel pan range launch

(Image credit: Ninja)

Suitable for all hob types, you can pick up everything from a wok to a small frying pan in this material. The more expensive picks, such as the 22cm Stock Pot, feature two side handles, which is a hallmark of higher quality cookware. All of the pieces also have a 10-year warranty, which is great for peace of mind.

If you really want to deck out your whole kitchen with this range, you can pick up Ninja's wide-ranging 12 Piece Set, which features a saucepan with lid, two frying pans (one with a lid), a larger saucepan and lid, a sauté pan and lid, a large stockpot and another smaller frying pan. For all of those pieces, you'll pay less than £300, which is actually a great price if you want to start a non-toxic cookware collection from scratch.

Ninja EverClad stainless steel pan range launch

(Image credit: Ninja)

There are so many benefits to cooking with stainless steel and we've recently been on a journey here at Ideal Home to establish what those merits are.

Our expert Home Economist and reviewer Helen McCue has tried Le Creuset's stainless steel offering in her review as well as Made In's alternative. After those experiences, she's a convert to the material for cooking, saying that it made mealtimes 'a breeze' once she got over the learning curve of getting rid of her reliance on non-stick coatings.

Of course, one of the great things with stainless steel pans is that they should have real longevity in your kitchen so we can't wait to test Ninja's version out too to see exactly how it holds up to the challenges of everyday life. From a first look it certainly looks like a very promising range.

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Molly Cleary
Molly Cleary
Kitchen Appliances Editor

Molly is Ideal Home’s Kitchen Appliances Editor and the Ideal Home Certified Expert on Appliances. An all-around cooking and baking enthusiast, she loves finding the next must-have product for readers that will their kitchen a better place. She joined the team in September 2022 after working on the editorial teams of Real Homes, Homes & Gardens and Livingetc.

For the last 4 years, she's been reviewing hundreds of small appliances; conducting tests at home or in the Ideal Home test kitchen.

Molly also has the lucky job of testing coffee machines, from pricey bean-to-cup models to low-faff pod machines, to serve those looking to hone their barista skills at home. She oversees an expert panel of coffee machine reviewers too, to cover every coffee niche.