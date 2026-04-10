Stainless steel has long been the pan material of choice for professional chefs and now it can be yours too from as little as £11.99 with Lidl's shiny new cookware range.

Available in stores from Sunday the 12th of April, the range consists of frying pans and larger stockpots, all of which are non-toxic in their construction, which means they're free from traditional non-stick coatings.

As Ideal Home's Kitchen Appliances Editor, I've had the lucky job of testing the best cookware over the last few years and I think stainless steel is a great pick for those who are serious about levelling up their cooking, but I haven't seen this type of cookware available quite so cheaply.

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For our guide to the best frying pans and saucepan sets, we've tried picks from Made In, Le Creuset and many other high-end picks – here's how Lidl's alternatives shape up alongside them.

This range from Lidl consists of four pans, a stainless steel sieve set and a range of food containers in the same material.

If you're in the market for a frying pan, the smallest and most affordable offering is the Premium Stainless Steel Frying Pan 24cm, which will set you back £12.99. If you're cooking in bigger batches, then there's a 28cm version too for just £2 more.

Onto the stockpots, which are available in a 2.5 litre or 5 litre size and come with glass lids. They also have litre markings on the inside as well as pouring rims to make draining the contents much easier. The larger pot is available for £16.99 while the smaller is £11.99.

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The base thickness of the stockpots is 6mm, and as with the frying pans, they are compatible with any type of hob and the pieces are also dishwasher safe.

In general, one of the biggest benefits of stainless steel cookware is its resilience, with the material offering a sturdiness that can survive even the hottest of temperatures. But its not without its learning curve, especially if you're used to using pans with non-stick coatings.

Helen's tests of Le Creuset's 3-ply frying pan. (Image credit: Future)

The advice from our expert reviewer Helen McCue is to use all of the resources you can to get clued up before you use your stainless steel pans for the first time – whether that's via YouTube or your favourite cookbook.