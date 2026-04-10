Lidl's Le Creuset stainless steel pan lookalikes land in stores this weekend – but what do you actually get for £12.99 from these non-toxic pans?

There's a shiny new stainless steel range in the middle of Lidl

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LIDL stainless steel pan collection
(Image credit: LIDL)

Stainless steel has long been the pan material of choice for professional chefs and now it can be yours too from as little as £11.99 with Lidl's shiny new cookware range.

Available in stores from Sunday the 12th of April, the range consists of frying pans and larger stockpots, all of which are non-toxic in their construction, which means they're free from traditional non-stick coatings.

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This range from Lidl consists of four pans, a stainless steel sieve set and a range of food containers in the same material.

If you're in the market for a frying pan, the smallest and most affordable offering is the Premium Stainless Steel Frying Pan 24cm, which will set you back £12.99. If you're cooking in bigger batches, then there's a 28cm version too for just £2 more.

LIDL stainless steel pan collection

Lidl's Premium Stainless Steel Frying Pan in the 24cm size (£12.99 – in store only).

(Image credit: LIDL)

Onto the stockpots, which are available in a 2.5 litre or 5 litre size and come with glass lids. They also have litre markings on the inside as well as pouring rims to make draining the contents much easier. The larger pot is available for £16.99 while the smaller is £11.99.

The base thickness of the stockpots is 6mm, and as with the frying pans, they are compatible with any type of hob and the pieces are also dishwasher safe.

In general, one of the biggest benefits of stainless steel cookware is its resilience, with the material offering a sturdiness that can survive even the hottest of temperatures. But its not without its learning curve, especially if you're used to using pans with non-stick coatings.

Testing Le Creuset&#039;s stainless steel pan set

Helen's tests of Le Creuset's 3-ply frying pan.

(Image credit: Future)

The advice from our expert reviewer Helen McCue is to use all of the resources you can to get clued up before you use your stainless steel pans for the first time – whether that's via YouTube or your favourite cookbook.