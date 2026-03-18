Turns out Tom Kerridge's first cookware collection with M&S was more than just a flash in the pan, with the continuing success of the chef's product line proving that some celebrity endorsements can provide more than just a famous face.

Last year we tried a host of Tom's chef-approved picks, with his Stainless Steel All Purpose Saucepan (£60 via M&S) wowing our expert reviewer and home economist Helen McCue the most. In her review, she called it 'a fantastic all-rounder', which is 'built to stand the test of time'.

And it seems its not just us here at Ideal Home who think that, with this, one of the best pans for an induction hob we've tried, quickly becoming an M&S bestseller and attracting almost exclusively five star reviews, with one user calling it 'incredible quality for the price'. Here's a closer look at why this pan is loved by reviewers across the board.

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M&S x Tom Kerridge Stainless Steel All Purpose Saucepan £60 at M&S After the success of the M&S All-in-One Saucepan (Always Pan lookalike, anyone?) it's no surprise that Tom Kerridge gave this versatile shape a stainless steel makeover to fit with the demands of a professional kitchen. Its design makes it perfect for sautéing, searing and browning.

There's a huge trend towards using stainless steel pans over non-stick versions for a range of reasons at the moment.

When it comes to picking the best cookware, professional chefs will tell you that stainless steel is superior for preventing sticking, when used correctly, over non-stick coatings which can chip over time. They also don't contain forever chemicals, which is a topic at the forefront of many people's minds and are known to last far longer (many years as opposed to short cycles) over non-stick alternatives.

During testing, Helen found the quality of this pan to be up to scratch for rigorous cooking tasks – she sensed that this weighty piece of cookware was exceptionally well made even as she took it out of its packaging.

Testing the Tom Kerridge x M&S All in One pan. (Image credit: Future)

In her full-length review Helen cooked a range of foods in the pan, from chicken jalfrezi to sea bass fillets, and found that the shape and the material of the pan lent itself perfectly to cooking without sticking.

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Shoppers who flocked to shop the Tom Kerridge collection are very much in agreement in this pan's reviews section too. It currently has a 4.9 star rating, a lot of which touch on the same things that Helen noticed in the review process.

One reviewer said 'Great pan. Bigger than I thought even though I read the dimensions' which is exactly what Helen found too, saying that the capacity of this pan was perfect for meal prep and for family dinners.

(Image credit: Future)

Another reviewer remarked that 'It’s heavy, but it heats up quickly and evenly', adding that it 'wipes clean after quick soak'. It's something Helen found too, with the added layer of copper in the base within this pan helping with getting the interior up to temperature in a flash.

Alternative M&S x Tom Kerridge Stainless Steel

It's not only the pans that have impressed us from the Tom Kerridge range either – our Stackable Cast Iron set, and 2-in-1 chopping board reviews prove that – and we're hoping there's more to come from this celebrity partnership at M&S in 2026. Have you tried any of the range at home?