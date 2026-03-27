Decorative borders are the latest paint trend I’m seeing everywhere – ‘It’s a simple but impactful way to add personality’
This is how to use this fun, playful paint trend in your home
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There are few things that will create as dramatic of a change in a space (and as easily) as paint. And it turns out you don’t even have to go all out, painting entire walls as the latest decorative border paint trend proves.
I’ve been seeing this fun paint idea popping up all over my Instagram and Pinterest. One of the biggest home decor trends of 2026 is personalising your space to make it truly your own. And painting a patterned border to highlight certain features of the room is the perfect way to add a playful, personable and intriguing touch that will draw the eye.
‘We’ve definitely seen that trend gaining momentum,’ says Rob Abrahams, co-founder of COAT. ‘It ties into a broader shift where people are becoming more confident using paint in a creative way, rather than just treating it as a backdrop. After a long period of very safe, uniform walls, there’s a growing appetite for adding personality and playfulness to a space.’Article continues below
What does the paint trend look like?
The border paint trend that is currently becoming increasingly more popular incorporates pattern into the decorative trim – whether that’s a thin striped border framing a doorway or a zigzag-patterned trim framing a window, or another architectural feature you want to highlight. But if you prefer a slightly more traditional, heritage look, you can also go for a floral trim as in the yellow bedroom pictured above.
‘It feels like a blend of past and present,’ says Marianne Shillingford, creative director and colour expert at Dulux. ‘Decorative details like painted trims, borders and simple motifs have long been used in homes to add character and definition, and this trend picks up on that idea in a fresh, modern way. Rather than being highly formal or intricate, today’s versions are more relaxed and playful. At the same time, social media has encouraged a more experimental, DIY approach, where people feel empowered to try something bold and expressive themselves.’
Rob at COAT adds, ‘Decorative borders and painted detailing have been around for a long time, but they’re being reinterpreted in a more modern way. Instead of traditional motifs, you’re seeing cleaner lines, bolder contrasts, and more playful geometry.’
But these unexpected contrasting trims can also take on a scalloped or wavy shape which creates a softer look. ‘Take a cue from your home’s interior architecture, echoing its existing lines and amplifying their effect, whether creating a painted scalloped border around the soft curve of an archway or experimenting with materiality by underscoring period details with a contemporary cornice,’ suggests Helen Shaw, international director of marketing at Benjamin Moore.
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How to use it in your home?
As Helen just mentioned, this trend is best used to highlight the features of your home that you want to draw attention to.
‘It works beautifully in spaces where you want to inject a bit of personality – hallways, kitchens, children’s rooms or even around doors and windows. It’s particularly effective in homes that embrace a relaxed, lived-in feel rather than something overly formal. Because it draws the eye, it’s great for highlighting architectural features or adding interest to otherwise simple rooms,’ Marianne at Dulux recommends.
Rob at COAT chimes in with one more top tip, ‘The key is restraint and proportion. A border should feel intentional and balanced within the space, rather than something that’s been added as an afterthought. I’d usually recommend keeping the palette quite controlled. If the pattern is doing the work, the colours themselves don’t need to be overly loud. That’s often what keeps it from feeling overly busy.’
However, if you don’t feel confident enough to freestyle it with paint, you can also opt for decorative stick-borders like this scalloped design from Amazon or have a more solid outline by using a wooden or an MDF trim like this wavy Hello Nook one, available at B&Q, which you can then paint whatever colour you like.
But the most important thing about this playful paint trend is to have fun with it. So happy home personalising!
Sara Hesikova has been Room Decor Editor at Ideal Home since June 2024, starting at the title as a News Writer in July 2023. She is now also the Ideal Home Certified Expert on Furniture, and so far has tried over 300 different sofas.
Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors, working with the likes of 91 Magazine and copywriting for luxury bed linen brand Yves Delorme among others.