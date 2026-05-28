Ideal Home Awards 2026 Dining Room Winners – these are the brands and products that achieved the ultimate seal of approval from our judges

It’s that time of year again! The Ideal Home Dining Room Awards are back for 2026, and there’s no better way to celebrate the innovative brands and products that have transformed our dining rooms this year.

From tables and chairs to lighting ideas, our panel of experts have judged every corner of the dining room to shine a spotlight on the best of the best. So, if you’re searching for dining room inspiration, you’ll find our round up of winners and highly commended retailers below.

Ideal Home’s Dining Room of the Year: Furniture Village Tiber Draw Leaf Extending Dining Table and Cantilever Dining Chairs

(Image credit: Furniture Village)

The best dining room is one that combines effortless functionality with sleek appearances for the ultimate hosting experience. And this is where this set from Furniture Village excels.

Latest Videos From

‘I’m a fan of this Furniture Village dining table for its smart and very smooth extendable function, as well as the ceramic tabletop that looks just like luxurious travertine stone,’ says Sara Hesikova, Room Decor Editor at Ideal Home.

‘Just look at this dining table and chair set. Can’t you imagine sitting there over a lovely long lunch or a delicious dinner with friends and family for hours and hours? The luxe-look dining table extends out from a six seater to an eight seater and the cantilever chairs will keep you comfy no matter how long your get-together lasts,’ adds Ginevra Benedetti, Deputy Editor at Ideal Home.

Retailer of the Year: Oak Furnitureland

(Image credit: Oak Furnitureland)

From tableware to furniture, the best dining room retailer should have it all. Oak Furnitureland certainly does, with quality design and timeless appeal to boot.

‘If you haven’t seen Oak Furnitureland’s ranges in person, I urge you to get to a showroom,’ explains Ginevra. They’re so well made and feel like they’ll last several lifetimes.’

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

‘The lifetime furniture guarantee is what ultimately sold me on Oak Furnitureland as the retailer of the year as it shows this is a company that truly believes in its products,’ adds Sara.

‘I also love the many space-saving dining solutions the brand has on offer and that they’re made from quality solid oakwood.’

Highly Commended: Furniture Village

Best Dining Table: Oak Furnitureland Bentley Dining Table

(Image credit: Oak Furnitureland)

Many households know all too well how tricky it can be to create an environment that can comfortably host friends and family without feeling stuck for space. That’s why extendable dining tables, like this one from Oak Furnitureland, are a gamechanger.

‘This dining table is so versatile. Perfect for dining rooms, open plan spaces or kitchens, it features two butterfly leaves that extends it from an eight-seater to a roomy 10 seater - perfect for Christmas and special occasions. It’s made from solid oak too, so it’s built to last,’ explains Ginevra.

Highly Commended: West Elm Aubin Dining Table

Best Dining Chair: Atkin & Thyme Cora Oak Dining Chair in Olive Green Boucle

(Image credit: Atkin & Thyme)

Boucle is one of those trends that we keep coming back to, and Atkin & Thyme’s colourway puts a sophisticated spin on the classic fabric.

‘Between the contemporary yet timeless shape with a curved back, the honeyed solid oak material perfectly complemented by the olive green upholstery, it’s a clear winner in my eyes,’ says Sara.

‘A design classic in the making, the Cora’s timeless, mid-century looks have been given a contemporary twist with the boucle fabric,’ adds Heather Young, Editor in Chief at Ideal Home.

Best Dining Room Lighting: Industville Alabaster Stone Slope Pendant Light

(Image credit: Industville)

Lighting is key for setting the tone in a dining room, and this pendant from Industville adds an elegant touch to any scheme.

‘This light has immediately gone on my wish-list,’ says Heather. ‘The beautifully soft light from the alabaster globe diffuser is perfect for relaxed dinners.’

‘I find the finish on this pendant light both very beautiful and unique. Especially when it comes to the alabaster-finish bulb – I haven’t seen that anywhere else before,’ adds Sara.

Best Storage Furniture: Bisley Fern Peek

(Image credit: Bisley)

Storage is key for an organised dining room, and Bisley’s Fern Peek puts the fun in functionality. ‘Investing in the Bisley Fern cabinet is the perfect way to add a pop of colour into your dining room as it comes with over 20 different colourways to choose from,’ says Sara.

‘The reeded glass panels elevate the design, making it one of the most stylish ways to store crockery in the dining room.’

Highly Commended: The Cotswold Company Inglesham Whitewash Oak Glass Display Cabinet

Best Tableware and Crockery: Fleur by Villeroy & Boch

(Image credit: Villeroy & Boch)

Tableware is an essential part of dining room decor, and this collection from Villeroy & Boch makes it easier than ever to pull together the perfect look. ‘This is how to instantly up your tablescaping game without even trying!’ says Heather.

‘I love the mix and match approach to this collection with its range of colours and products so you can create a scheme that works for you.’

Highly Commended: Spode Heritage Green Italian

‘One Small Step’ for Sustainability – Dining Rooms: Alternative Flooring, Echo-CoRE

(Image credit: Alternative Flooring)

‘It’s fairly common to see products made from recycled materials these days, but a carpet that is made from recycled material and fully recyclable at the end of its life (so it doesn't end up in landfill) is to be praised,’ says Ginevra.

‘This super soft, wool-like flooring comes in a choice of 10 classic colours, too.’

The Judges

Heather Young Editor in Chief Heather Young has been Ideal Home’s Editor since late 2020, and Editor-In-Chief since 2023. After recently completing a kitchen extension project, she knows first-hand what it takes to make a kitchen-dining space your own.