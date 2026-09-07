Back in the day, most homes featured a dedicated dining room, contained into one space and separated from the kitchen and the living space. But in modern homes, the boundaries between dining, cooking and living spaces are becoming increasingly more blurred. But should you have a dining room in your home? Or is there no need or use for it in this day and age?

I asked five interior experts this very question, along with what their modern dining room ideas and recommendations would be. And all of them agreed that dedicated dining rooms come with their benefits and drawbacks. While you likely won’t find a separate dining room in the majority of homes these days, whether you should have one depends on your priorities, lifestyle and the style and size of your abode.

‘The dining room has really evolved over recent years, especially as open-plan living has become more popular and the way we live is changing and becoming less formal,’ says Amanda Huber, creative director at The Dining Chair Company.

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Pros of a dedicated dining room

(Image credit: Future PLC/James French)

The main benefit of having a separated dining room is that it makes sitting down to eat feel all the more special.

‘A separate dining room offers a dedicated space for dining and makes mealtimes feel more celebratory,’ says Shelley Cochrane, accessories buyer at Furniture Village. ‘They’re great for hosting guests or special occasions too. A dedicated dining room also offers separation between living and dining spaces, which has practical benefits such as keeping dining away from the noise and activity of the kitchen.’

Being separated from the rest of your home for this short time also allows for no or very little distractions which is great for taking the time to enjoy and appreciate the food and the company, be it your family, friends or even just your own.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Katie Lee)

Shelley adds, ‘However, even those with dedicated dining rooms usually also have kitchen tables for more casual everyday dining.’

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Another benefit of a dining room is that it creates an opportunity for decor and design that’s a bit more ‘out there’. ‘For me, the biggest advantage of having a separate dining room is that it gives you the freedom to make a real feature of the space,’ says Adam Dugdale, creative director at Oak & More.

‘You can be more ambitious with the proportions of the table, introduce statement lighting and create a room that has its own character and atmosphere, rather than simply being another functional part of an open-plan space.’

Cons of a dedicated dining room

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Caroline Mardon)

As modern homes tend to be on the smaller side, the available space often doesn’t allow for a standalone dining room. And this demand for dedicated space is the dining room’s biggest drawback.

‘A separate dining room can feel like a luxury if space is limited, particularly when homes need to accommodate working, relaxing and entertaining in the same footprint,’ explains Nicky Emlick, interior designer and creative director at Sofa.com.

She continues with a tip, ‘The key is to make sure the room earns its place in the home and is used regularly, rather than becoming a space that is only opened up for special occasions.’

How to make a dedicated dining room work

Nicky at Sofa.com already touched on the necessity to make sure the dining room earns its place in your home if you have one or are looking to incorporate it in the future.

(Image credit: Future PLC)

Sophie Chapman, associate and interior designer at The Vawdrey House, agrees, ‘The downside is that a formal dining room can become underused if it doesn't reflect the way the household lives. It also takes up valuable floor area, so in a smaller property you need to ask whether that space could serve the family better in another way.’

‘If you do have a separate dining room, we like to make sure it can work beyond dinner. Good storage, a generous table and appropriate lighting can allow it to double as somewhere for homework, working from home, games or larger family gatherings,’ she says.

This can be done with the right dining room table ideas, as well as storage furniture including dining benches like Next’s Aldridge storage bench.

What’s the best dining room alternative?

(Image credit: Future PLC/Darren Chung)

If a separate dining room is simply not an option, there are other ways you can create a dining area that feels special.

‘With the continued appeal of open-plan living and the pressure on space in many homes, we’re seeing less demand for a traditional, dedicated dining room,’ Nicky at Sofa.com says. ‘For many homes, a dining area within the kitchen is a much more practical solution. A well-proportioned table can act as the heart of the home, providing a place to eat, work, entertain and gather throughout the day.

'In smaller spaces, it’s about choosing furniture that works hard without compromising on comfort, a properly sized table and comfortable chairs can transform even a compact area into a sociable dining space.’

(Image credit: Future PLC/Brent Darby)

A dining area within an open-plan living room is another great alternative. ‘Having a well-designed and defined dining area in an open-plan living space will be really effective, creating a natural transition between the various zones without compromising on functionality,’ Amanda at The Dining Chair Company says.

'Extending tables are always a great option as they allow you to accommodate more guests when needed without taking up unnecessary space on a day-to-day basis. Dining benches are becoming increasingly popular as they help to create a more relaxed atmosphere.'

My top dining picks

These picks will work both in traditional dining rooms, as well as modern, open-plan dining spaces.

‘Ultimately, people are prioritising flexibility over formality. Rather than having a room reserved only for dining alone, they want spaces that can work harder and adapt through the day,’ Amanda at The Dining Chair Company concludes.