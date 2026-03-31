Habitat has just dropped the price of its bestselling sofa bed to under £180 – I'm not surprised colourways are selling out fast

Habitat has just reduced the price of its bestselling sofa bed to under £180 in the sale, and I think this space-saving design is definitely worth snapping up whilst it's at such a low price.

As Ideal Home's Sleep Editor, I've spent the past five years testing out some of the bestselling sofa beds on the market, and the Habitat Roma Chair Bed is right up there as one of the best value sofa beds I've come across.

And that was *before* the current 20% off discount was applied. Usually around £220, this popular chair bed is now under £180 in selected colourways.

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The Habitat Roma is one of my top recommendations in both my guide to the best sofa beds and the best chair beds you can buy, and that's all down to its winning formula of compact, space-saving design (perfect for small homes), a wide range of stylish colourways, and its budget-friendly price tag

This chair bed usually retails for between £210 and £310, depending on the size and upholstery you choose. In the world of sofa beds, that's already very affordable, but thanks to Habitat's current 20% off sale, selected lines are now even more of a bargain.

The lowest-priced option is the Habitat Roma Single Fabric Chairbed in grey, which you can now snap up for just £168, but there are plenty of other great colourways with discounts too.

(Image credit: Habitat)

One of my favourites, the cream boucle fabric Roma chair bed, is currently out of stock, as is the vibrant cobalt blue Roma chair bed that caught my eye as soon as it launched. (Or at least, they're currently out of stock for delivery to my address: if you're based elsewhere in the country, you may be luckier, as stock availability can differ).

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However, thankfully, plenty more of my favourite shades are both reduced *and* in-stock online.

Now it is worth noting that this chair bed is on the firmer side. In my opinion, it's definitely best used as an accent or occasional chair rather than everyday seating, and you will want to add one of the best mattress toppers for some extra cushioning when you transform it into a bed, but, as several 5-star reviewers on the Habitat website note, it's a great value option for the occasional overnight guest.

'We bought this for when our son comes home for the weekend,' says one happy owner. 'It will be ideal. Ordinary single bedding will fit perfectly. I will take the advice of another reviewer and get a mattress topper, as the base is quite firm. We bought it in green, and the colour is lovely, as is the fabric. It was very easy to convert to a bed, and back again to a chair... looks very modern and stylish. Would definitely recommend.'

(Image credit: Habitat)

'Really nice colour and it definitely looks more expensive than it is,' shares another 5-star owner.

And as one of the owners notes, 'price was fantastic compared to others we looked at. If you need a spare bed that won’t take up too much room, this is the one. I’m one very happy shopper.'

If you only need to sleep one overnight guest at a time, I think this affordable chair bed is a great buy. And if you need more space for your visitors? The good news is these more spacious Habitat sofa beds also have money off right now.