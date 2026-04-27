Plan the perfect workspace at home – 3 design experts reveal their tips for a stylish and productive working from home station

Meet the experts Cath Beckett, Co Founder of Interior Design Studio Yellow London: ‘Working from home is no longer temporary, so spaces need to feel more integrated into everyday life.’ Lisa Coppin, Chief Creative Officer & Buying Director, Cotswold Company: ‘A home working zone should feel like it belongs to the home, not like an office that’s been dropped into it.’ Rachal Hutcheson, Interiors Expert, Sharps: ‘Workspaces can be a distraction rather than a complement. The best set ups feel harmonious and quietly intentional.’

Homework areas for teens, working from home spaces for grown-ups, family laptop stations or endless filing storage for life admin… there’s a lot to fit into today’s home.

Finding that balance between functionality and personality with your home office ideas can be tricky, so we asked our experts – a mix of interior designers and buying specialists – to share their advice on creating a homeworking scheme… whatever the room you have to work with.

Work life changes

‘Homeworking spaces feel far more intentional than they did pre Covid,’ says Lisa. ‘During the pandemic, many people were improvising and working from kitchen tables or spare rooms out of necessity.

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'Now, even as some of us return to the office, homeworking has become a permanent part of everyday life. As a result, these spaces are being designed to feel considered, comfortable and integrated into the home, rather than being temporary or purely functional.’

SLEEK SHAPES Team a console-style desk with a smart velvet pouffe for a glam look. Southwark acacia desk, £599, Swoon (Image credit: Swoon)

Dream spaces

‘My dream homeworking location is inspiring, beautifully organised and designed around real daily routines,’ says Rachal. ‘It should feel both calm and inspiring,’ says Cath, ‘looking good and functioning well. Home office lighting is key, with, ideally, the desk near a window for natural light, and separation from the rest of the house, even if this is subtle. The trick is to incorporate colour and pattern, with personal touches such as artwork, objects and books to make it somewhere you genuinely enjoy spending time.’

Lisa thinks a homeworking space shouldn’t feel overtly corporate: ‘It should borrow from the rest of the house, featuring natural materials, beautiful storage and timeless furniture – crafted, not clinical.’

CLEVER CORNER Floating shelves and an offcut of matching worktop create a neat nook within a kitchen. For a similar worktop, try the Möllekulla, £279 for 2.46m, Ikea (Image credit: Future PLC / Malcolm Menzies )

Make plans

‘I always start by understanding how the room will be used,’ says Lisa. ‘Think how many hours a day, what equipment is needed, and whether things need to be packed away. In a dedicated home office, you can be more generous with layout and storage. In a shared space, like a living room corner, it’s about choosing furniture that works hard, such as a compact desk.’

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Rachal adds: ‘Every workspace has different requirements, from a simple laptop set-up to dual screens, creative surfaces, or shared family storage, so there is no one-size-fits-all solution.’

'There’s a desire to create spaces that feel enjoyable to be in, as we spend so much time in them' Cath Beckett, Co-Founder of Interior Design Studio Yellow London

(Image credit: Future PLC / Dan Duchars)

Cath says to start with a good chair. ‘It should feel comfortable to work in, then add a dedicated table, even if it’s small. A desk light is important, as is good storage, so clutter can be hidden away – particularly in rooms that have multiple functions. In shared spaces, zoning is essential – a rug can be used to clearly define a relaxation area, bringing soft seating together, while keeping the desk just beyond it.’

Room by room

Need to know: Make it personal Lisa Coppin from Cotswold Company shares her advice Embrace natural materials – wood, linen, leather and woven textures help soften a home office.

Choose colours you love. It will make the space far more inviting.

Style shelves with intention. Mix practical storage with decorative accents such as books, ceramics and framed prints.

Display meaningful objects such as a favourite photo – and bring in greenery to help create a calming environment.

‘Even a dedicated home office can have its pitfalls,’ says Cath, ‘the most common being that it’s treated as an afterthought – poor lighting, missed sockets, uncomfortable furniture or a lack of storage.’

Rachal adds: ‘A layout that doesn’t feel intentional results in the space being too busy.’ Lisa says: ‘Without enough storage, paperwork and cables quickly take over!’

‘If you’re working from your dining table, you need to make sure everything is easy to set up and just as easy to put away,’ says Cath. ‘Keep clutter to a minimum and invest in a good-looking portable table lamp.’

Lisa adds: ‘A beautiful console table could also double up as a desk and a few baskets tucked tidily underneath will offer ample room to keep those bits and bobs neatly stowed.’

CLOSED DOORS Giving the appearance of a larder unit once the doors are closed, this hideaway option offers plenty of storage, too. Chester hideaway home office in Charcoal, £1,799, Cotswold Company (Image credit: Cotswold co)

‘The biggest mistake with a bedroom workspace is letting it spill into the room’s sense of calm. A bedroom should feel like a sanctuary, so avoid set-ups that can’t be hidden away. Don’t leave work on show; an unorganised desk or cluttered backdrop can dominate the room and even look unprofessional on video calls,’ says Rachal. ‘A clever way to carve out a workspace in the bedroom is by utilising a “cloffice” – essentially an office built discreetly within a closet.’

Cath adds: ‘Visually separating the desk from the sleeping area maintains a sense of calm – for example, you could hide it behind a curtain or invest in a secretaire-style desk that folds away and also acts as a chest of drawers for clothes.’

THINK VERTICALLY Use a tall shelf desk unit to keep your work area confined and defined in an open plan space. Earth wall desk, £799, Furniture Village (Image credit: Furniture Village)

Design choices

‘Soft, neutral tones work beautifully; think warm whites, gentle greys, muted greens and natural wood finishes. These colours create a calming backdrop that won’t feel overwhelming, while still offering enough warmth to feel inviting,’ says Lisa. ‘Our go-to colour choice for a home office centres on blues and soft creams, which are brilliant for focus and create a soothing base,’ says Cath. ‘Pops of red, introduced through artwork, upholstery or patterned wallpaper, add energy and personality. It’s all about striking the right balance between tranquillity and stimulation.’

SHAPE MATTERS Opt for a bespoke design to make the most of an awkward bedroom nook. Manhattan loft office in White, from £2,000, Sharps (Image credit: Sharps)

‘Finally, a supportive chair and a well-proportioned desk aren’t luxuries; they are the foundations of good posture, clear thinking and a focused workday,’ says Rachal. ‘Choosing designs that support your posture and suit your body will make an enormous difference to how you feel, both physically and mentally.’