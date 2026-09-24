This £35 Dunelm lamp is perfect for colourful country kitchens – and it looks just like a more expensive style

I was sat on the sofa last night considering going to bed when I realised, in horror, that it was only 7:30pm. That's right, the dark evenings are upon us, and as my open-plan kitchen is so poorly set up for cosy evenings, I knew I needed to line up a payday lamp purchase - stat.

So naturally, I started browsing my favourite spot, Dunelm, for affordable buys that feel like a genuinely justifiable purchase - whether it's payday week or the week before.

This lamp I spotted made me stop in my tracks. I'm a lover of country-inspired home decor and I love high-end brands that embody this aesthetic, but over £100 for a lamp isn't in my budget. For just £35 for this Posie lamp, however, I can definitely commit - and it looks just like one from a much more premium retailer.

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Dunelm Posie Ceramic Petal Table Lamp £35 at Dunelm The combination of the patterned fabric shade and equally as interesting ceramic base make this a super eyecatching design feature - without breaking the bank.

When I spotted the textured, ceramic base of Dunelm's Posie lamp, I couldn't help but think it reminded me of much more expensive, similar styles.

The Stucco lamp from Pooky is the perfect example of how these textured lamp bases are trending right now. Living spaces, whether a sitting room or an open plan kitchen, are benefitting from a more-is-more approach, with plenty of textures, patterns and colours creating an inviting space.

The contrasting colour scheme of the pink shade and green base is an easy way to add a fun pop of colour to a kitchen colour scheme - it will look right at home in pale pink or earthy green spaces.

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Rachael Smith)

The Dunelm Posie lamp comes in two sizes - the smaller size is £35 and the larger style is £69. which is still much more affordable than other lamps of a similar size.

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I have my eye on the smaller size to add a warm glow to dark corners of my small kitchen. Fabric shades are controversial in cooking spaces, but I think as long as they're away from appliances, there's no reason why they can't be used.

These ruched, fabric shades have been seen everywhere as of late, and they're an easy way to incorporate a new pattern into a scheme. Pattern layering can be tricky, so trying it out in smaller, more affordable formats can ease you in.

(Image credit: Future PLC / Bee Holmes)

I'm all about finding small additions to a kitchen that don't break the bank. Updating decorative touches breathes new light into a space (quite literally), and it's even better when the piece is practical too.

As the nights draw in, focusing on task lighting around a kitchen will make it feel cosy and welcoming, and reduce the requirement of having the big light on.

What's even better is when this has a dual function - it adds illumination but also adds to a layered, beautifully curated scheme.

Shop more textured lamps

Dunelm Posie Ceramic Petal Table Lamp £35 at Dunelm The Posie lamp also comes in a green and yellow colourway, which is perfect for those who aren't a fan of pink. John Lewis Laura Ashley Marwick Ceramic Table Lamp £85 at John Lewis This super sweet lamp from Laura Ashley is so simple, but the textured base does all of the talking. Pooky Lighting Regular Stucco Table Lamp in Emerald £140 at Pooky Pooky's Stucco lamp has a grand height that will make a real impact if you have the space available.

Autumn is upon us, so it's time to start thinking more carefully about our kitchen lighting ideas - these tips will provide plenty of inspiration for new projects.

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