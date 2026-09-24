This £35 Dunelm lamp is perfect for colourful country kitchens – and it looks just like a more expensive style
Dark kitchen corners will be no more with this chic, colourful lamp
I was sat on the sofa last night considering going to bed when I realised, in horror, that it was only 7:30pm. That's right, the dark evenings are upon us, and as my open-plan kitchen is so poorly set up for cosy evenings, I knew I needed to line up a payday lamp purchase - stat.
So naturally, I started browsing my favourite spot, Dunelm, for affordable buys that feel like a genuinely justifiable purchase - whether it's payday week or the week before.
This lamp I spotted made me stop in my tracks. I'm a lover of country-inspired home decor and I love high-end brands that embody this aesthetic, but over £100 for a lamp isn't in my budget. For just £35 for this Posie lamp, however, I can definitely commit - and it looks just like one from a much more premium retailer.
When I spotted the textured, ceramic base of Dunelm's Posie lamp, I couldn't help but think it reminded me of much more expensive, similar styles.
The Stucco lamp from Pooky is the perfect example of how these textured lamp bases are trending right now. Living spaces, whether a sitting room or an open plan kitchen, are benefitting from a more-is-more approach, with plenty of textures, patterns and colours creating an inviting space.
The contrasting colour scheme of the pink shade and green base is an easy way to add a fun pop of colour to a kitchen colour scheme - it will look right at home in pale pink or earthy green spaces.
The Dunelm Posie lamp comes in two sizes - the smaller size is £35 and the larger style is £69. which is still much more affordable than other lamps of a similar size.
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I have my eye on the smaller size to add a warm glow to dark corners of my small kitchen. Fabric shades are controversial in cooking spaces, but I think as long as they're away from appliances, there's no reason why they can't be used.
These ruched, fabric shades have been seen everywhere as of late, and they're an easy way to incorporate a new pattern into a scheme. Pattern layering can be tricky, so trying it out in smaller, more affordable formats can ease you in.
I'm all about finding small additions to a kitchen that don't break the bank. Updating decorative touches breathes new light into a space (quite literally), and it's even better when the piece is practical too.
As the nights draw in, focusing on task lighting around a kitchen will make it feel cosy and welcoming, and reduce the requirement of having the big light on.
What's even better is when this has a dual function - it adds illumination but also adds to a layered, beautifully curated scheme.
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Autumn is upon us, so it's time to start thinking more carefully about our kitchen lighting ideas - these tips will provide plenty of inspiration for new projects.
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After starting out her journey at Future as a Features Editor on Top Ten Reviews, Holly is now a Content Editor at Ideal Home, writing about the very best kitchen and bathroom designs and buys. At Top Ten Reviews, she focussed on TikTok viral cleaning hacks as well as how to take care of investment purchases such as lawn mowers, washing machines and vacuum cleaners. Prior to this, Holly was apart of the editorial team at Howdens which sparked her interest in interior design, and more specifically, kitchens (Shaker is her favourite!).