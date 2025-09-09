Everyone’s favourite Swedish furniture brand, IKEA, has finally unveiled the details of its latest designer collection with Gustaf Westman.

You’ve probably heard of Westman for his bold, candy coloured chunky home decor designs, which include chunky mugs, furniture and mirrors. The Swedish designer has established a cult following on social media, and his pieces can be found adorning many Instagram feeds and have helped kick-start the bubble tableware trend .

However, with one of his famous chunky plates costing around £50, this IKEA collection is a chance to snap up one of his iconic pieces at a fraction of the price.

Launching in stores on 20 September, the new collection, which includes a soon-to-be cult meatball plate, could be one of my favourite home decor trends to emerge this Autumn. It’s the perfect combination of fun and stylish, bright colour and Scandi design, it's sure to be a sell-out.

VINTERFINT 2025 Tea light holder in blue, £4 at IKEA (Image credit: IKEA)

Gustaf Westman has been designing chunky, colourful homeware for years now, but 2025 seems to be the year he is being given his flowers. Designing tableware that looks like art, his work is representative of the shift we’ve seen towards maximalist, dopamine-inducing styles.

The IKEA X Gustaf Westman collection is Gustaf’s first-ever product design collaboration with another company, and will be part of IKEA’s annual winter collection, VINTERFINT.

‘Celebration often comes with established traditions, and we were curious to explore a more fun and inclusive take. Teaming up with Gustaf Westman felt like a natural match to help us reimagine the holidays with a twist. His approach to colour and form feels very true to IKEA, but he challenges conventions in a bold, expressive way. We are thrilled to make the work of such an exciting designer accessible to a wider audience,’ says Maria O’Brian, IKEA Range Identity Leader.

VINTERFINT 2025 Plate, £29 at IKEA (Image credit: IKEA)

With the new range, you can expect to see Westman's signature chunky styles and sculptural takes on classic tableware. The IKEA X Gustaf Westman collection features a range of cups and plates that have been reimagined by Gustaf in his signature bold colours with rounded square edges.

VINTERFINT 2025 Candlestick blue, £4 at IKEA (Image credit: IKEA)

The plates are seemingly built into the placemat, forming a dish to serve food and rest cutlery. It gives the collection a connected and intimate feel, while also providing everything you need to set your table in one design.

The cup and saucer are intentionally oversized, designed with mulled wine in mind. The mug and its giant saucer were inspired by Gustaf’s memories of his grandmother’s generous portions when baking.

While the collection has been designed for the upcoming festivities, IKEA is keen to stress that this collection is suitable for use all year round, and not confined to a single holiday. This is shown by the inclusion of baby blue and bubblegum pink within the chosen colour palette.

VINTERFINT 2025 Cup with saucer, £10 at IKEA (Image credit: IKEA)

And of course, I couldn’t not mention the meatball plate, which took social media by storm when it was posted on Instagram two weeks ago. A simple, sleek blue platter with a section for meatballs, could this be the most IKEA design ever?!

‘For so many in Sweden, there’s no Christmas without meatballs,’ says Gustaf. This plate is my interpretation of that tradition. It’s a simple, fun idea designed to honour the meatball, but it works perfectly for so many other things, too.’

VINTERFINT 2025 Serving plate 30 blue, £25 at IKEA (Image credit: IKEA)

‘A rounded form has no clear ending, which I think gives an object more life. This vase is a good example — it has a continuous shape, and it also brings an element of humour with its bounciness. The two parts don’t really look like they need each other, but they do, like two pieces of a jigsaw puzzle. It’s that feeling of being a bit unnecessary, but in a fun way.’

IKEA Family members will have exclusive pre-sale access to the range from 19th September, but it will go on general sale on 20th September.

Alternatives

Prices start at just £4, with the most expensive item (the plates) costing £29. I predict this collection is going to fly off the shelves, so if you've missed out, I've found a few more brands nailing the chunky tableware look.

M&S Collection Bubble Serving Platter £20 at M&S This chunky serving platter is a gorgeous, rich blue. It has beautiful chunky, curves to create a stylish on-trend look. Dunelm Montreal Burgundy Side Plate £5 at Dunelm Lovely and rich, these stylish red plates will add seasonal charm to any table. HAY Barro Round Terracotta Plates Set of Two £45 at Selfridges HAY's BARRO collection is a beautiful example of how to do chunky tableware well. These terracotta plates have a rich and glossy teal colourway which looks very luxurious.

Which piece can’t you wait to snap up?