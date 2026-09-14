Jacqueline Jossa’s clever use of beige paint adds so much warmth and cosiness to her home – she’s making the dated shade cool again

Actor Jacqueline Jossa has paired neutral with neutral by painting the doors in her home a warm beige shade. Experts say it is an ideal colour choice to invite cosiness to your home this autumn.

Jacqueline, best known for her role as Lauren Branning on EastEnders, has also racked up a huge following online, where she shares glimpses of her home and family life. And despite beige being out for 2026 , her painted doors are making a serious case for a beige revival.

Her use of the colour palette results in a home that looks elegant yet warm and inviting. It’s a subtle paint choice, but one that works perfectly with the upcoming colder months.

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Despite the fact that interior trends have dictated that beige is slowly being replaced by more earthy shades such as greens and browns, honestly, decorating with neutrals will never truly be out of fashion . And you absolutely should consider painting your doors with a warm neutral rather than traditional white gloss.

‘Whilst a white door feels crisp and classic, choosing a warm beige or soft neutral can really make a feature of a door and soften the overall feel of a room. It is a great way to introduce a touch of interest and warmth without flooding the entire space with earthy colour. It feels styled, but still incredibly liveable,’ says Natalie Evans , founder and CEO of home styling and staging company Little Barn Door .

‘The use of beige on the doors and bannister rail brings a sense of character and warmth without overcommitting to a cottage look. Introducing coloured woodwork into your home can sometimes be a gamble and is easily overdone, but this is a great middle ground. It is subtle enough to feel elegant, yet impactful enough to add character. Keeping elements of the staircase, spindles and skirting white also helps to show off the contrast and stops the beige from becoming too dominant.’

How to use beige like Jacqueline

As Jacqueline has demonstrated, a well-placed neutral can instantly warm a space. Painting your doorways is a great way to embrace beige without overly committing to it.

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‘Doors take up much more visual space than people realise. In a hallway you might be looking at four or five of them at once, so changing their colour can warm up the entire area without committing to darker walls. Jacqueline’s shade works because it brings in warmth at eye level while the pale walls keep the space feeling light. It’s a useful trick if you like a neutral home but find an all-white scheme a little cold. You’re introducing depth without suddenly adding a strong colour that you may tire of,’ says Gareth Davies, design director of Classic Interiors .

‘It works because there’s enough difference between them. The doors are a warmer, deeper greige while the walls are much paler, then the white trim sits between the two and sharpens the whole thing up. That layering is what stops a neutral scheme from feeling flat. If the door and wall were almost the same beige, I think it would lose a lot of the definition that makes this look successful. Jacqueline’s hallway shows that neutral-on-neutral works best when you play with depth rather than trying to match everything perfectly.’

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Natalie agrees, adding that while working with neutrals may be perceived as a safe choice, it can have a big impact when done well.

‘The key is contrast. Look at the undertones, depth and warmth of each neutral rather than simply assuming beige, cream and white will naturally work together. When you find the right pairing, the result feels classic, uplifting and full of subtle energy. That is what works particularly well here. The colours sit comfortably together, but there is still enough contrast to give the space definition and character,’ she says.

Shop beige interiors

Lick Lick Beige 03 Peel & Stick Tester £2 at B&Q If you wan't to try Jacqueline's paint trick, this Lick shade has a warm undertone to create cosiness. H&M Terracotta Vase £29.99 at H&M Home You can't beat a classic beige vase for decor. This one has a sleek, glazed finish which you'll want to show off. M&S Soft Pleated Fabric Table Lamp £49.50 at M&S If you like neutrals, you should play with texture. This fabric lamps emit a gorgeous warm, filtered glow.

For the longest time, I was so over beige. But Jacqueline Jossa has proved that this hue can look stylish, not dated.