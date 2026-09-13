Olivia Attwood reveals the John Lewis bedding she swears by to make getting into bed feel like a luxury hotel experience – our Sleep Editor approves, too
‘I think good quality bedding and a good mattress is such an investment'
When I sat down with TV presenter, podcaster and influencer Olivia Attwood to get the lowdown on her home, she revealed the one place she shops that makes her bed feel as luxurious as the Four Seasons: John Lewis.
Following Olivia’s recent collaboration with Ninja to promote the new CRISPI Microwave, I was able to spend time with the star and find out what makes her house feel like home.
Olivia explained that investing in the best bedding and best mattress is a sound investment when it comes to cultivating an ideal sleep space, and her go-to place for bedding supplies is John Lewis.
Olivia mentioned to me she loved John Lewis' 800 thread count set, and if you want luxury, it doesn't get much better than this! The collection is currently on sale, but already selling out, so be quick if you want to get your hands on some.
Asking Olivia what the favourite part of her home was, she told me it was her bedroom. And as someone who values a cosy bedroom idea, I was keen to hear what she had to say.
‘It's just a very, like, peaceful space,’ she said. ‘I invested in a gorgeous mattress.'
‘I think good quality bedding and a good mattress is such an investment, and my bed is insane. My friend, he slept over the other night, and he was like, ‘oh my god, it’s like getting into bed at Four Seasons’, I was like, I know. That was literally what I tried to achieve.’
And the bedding Olivia uses to achieve a Four Seasons feel? Well, her favourite bedding always comes from John Lewis, in particular, the John Lewis Hotel bedding set (from £30).
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‘I always want my bedding by John Lewis as well. My parents used to buy their bedding there, and I feel like I just followed in that,’ she said.
‘It's not cheap, but it feels incredible. It's called the John Lewis Hotel Collection.’
Amy Lockwood, Ideal Home’s Sleep Editor, agrees with Olivia, explaining that while John Lewis bedding can be a little more expensive, in her experience it is worth the money.
‘All of the John Lewis bedding I've tested has always been great quality. Yes, it tends to be a little more expensive than M&S or Next, and a lot more expensive than Dunelm or a supermarket buy, but you do get what you pay for,’ she said.
‘Egyptian cotton is some of the finest you can get, so I'm not surprised Olivia is pleased with her choice. This set is smooth and silky, so it feels exactly like that luxe hotel experience.'
Shop John Lewis bedding
Olivia Attwood has partnered with SharkNinja to promote the new Ninja CRISPi Microwave, which is available now.
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!