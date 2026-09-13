Olivia Attwood reveals the John Lewis bedding she swears by to make getting into bed feel like a luxury hotel experience – our Sleep Editor approves, too

When I sat down with TV presenter, podcaster and influencer Olivia Attwood to get the lowdown on her home, she revealed the one place she shops that makes her bed feel as luxurious as the Four Seasons: John Lewis.

Following Olivia’s recent collaboration with Ninja to promote the new CRISPI Microwave , I was able to spend time with the star and find out what makes her house feel like home.

Olivia explained that investing in the best bedding and best mattress is a sound investment when it comes to cultivating an ideal sleep space, and her go-to place for bedding supplies is John Lewis.

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John Lewis John Lewis the Ultimate Collection Luxury Egyptian Cotton Sateen 800 Thread Count Bedding, Cream From £17.50 at John Lewis Olivia mentioned to me she loved John Lewis' 800 thread count set, and if you want luxury, it doesn't get much better than this! The collection is currently on sale, but already selling out, so be quick if you want to get your hands on some. John Lewis John Lewis Hotel Cotton Sateen 500 Thread Count Bedding, White From £30 at John Lewis Olivia says she loves John Lewis' Hotel bedding. It's made from cool and silky Egyptian cotton and with a sateen finish, is really soft to touch. It's expensive, but worth the investment.

Asking Olivia what the favourite part of her home was, she told me it was her bedroom. And as someone who values a cosy bedroom idea , I was keen to hear what she had to say.

‘It's just a very, like, peaceful space,’ she said. ‘I invested in a gorgeous mattress.'

‘I think good quality bedding and a good mattress is such an investment, and my bed is insane. My friend, he slept over the other night, and he was like, ‘oh my god, it’s like getting into bed at Four Seasons’, I was like, I know. That was literally what I tried to achieve.’

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Paul Raeside)

And the bedding Olivia uses to achieve a Four Seasons feel? Well, her favourite bedding always comes from John Lewis, in particular, the John Lewis Hotel bedding set (from £30) .

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‘I always want my bedding by John Lewis as well. My parents used to buy their bedding there, and I feel like I just followed in that,’ she said.

‘It's not cheap, but it feels incredible. It's called the John Lewis Hotel Collection.’

Amy Lockwood , Ideal Home’s Sleep Editor, agrees with Olivia, explaining that while John Lewis bedding can be a little more expensive, in her experience it is worth the money.

‘All of the John Lewis bedding I've tested has always been great quality. Yes, it tends to be a little more expensive than M&S or Next, and a lot more expensive than Dunelm or a supermarket buy, but you do get what you pay for,’ she said.

‘Egyptian cotton is some of the finest you can get, so I'm not surprised Olivia is pleased with her choice. This set is smooth and silky, so it feels exactly like that luxe hotel experience.'

Shop John Lewis bedding

John Lewis John Lewis Egyptian Cotton Sateen 800 Thread Count Bedding, Pink Tint From £50 at John Lewis This 800 thread count bedding is silky smooth to touch, making it an excellent choice for acheiving hotel quality. John Lewis John Lewis Mia Stripe Pure Cotton Weave, Natural From £18 at John Lewis If you like colour and pattern, the stripes on this set are woven into the material for an expensive-looking finish. John Lewis John Lewis Scallop Pure Cotton Sateen Duvet Cover Set, White From £60 at John Lewis Reviews say the quality of this set is excellent an the scalloped edges gives it an overall dainty yet designer look.

Olivia Attwood has partnered with SharkNinja to promote the new Ninja CRISPi Microwave, which is available now.