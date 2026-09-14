Here at the Ideal Home office, we’re big fans of Little Greene’s paints. So it was big news when they announced they were launching 26 new paint shades. The new additions to the range reflect how people are using colour today, featuring cosy, moody shades that are not overly bright or saturated but still bring some much-needed colour to a home. And this is, of course, the perfect look and feel as the autumn season begins.

Little Greene is one of my favourite paint brands, always brimming with beautiful and creative paint ideas. And all the Ideal Home editors agree, many of whom have painted their homes in Little Greene shades – whether that’s our Digital Editor, Rebecca Knight’s pink living room painted in Little Greene Masquerade or our Editor-in-Chief, Heather Young’s office covered in a combination of Masquerade - Mid and Arras.

The bedroom walls are painted in Little Greene's new Elysian Yellow shade and the window shutters are covered in Perpetual Blue (Image credit: Little Greene)

But it’s not just the Ideal Home team that’s fond of Little Greene’s paint colours. This is the go-to brand for all the interior insiders, be it interior designers or content creators with stylish homes. When asking interior designers for their favourite neutral paint shades, Little Greene’s Portland Stone was one of the three that kept coming up.

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The newly launched shades are inspired by some of the more recent colour trends and how people have been using them in their homes. ‘Colour popularity changes over time; it’s an evolution rather than a revolution,’ says Ruth Mottershead, Little Greene’s creative director.

‘Over the past few years, we’ve seen colour move from rich blues into teals, then softer, nature-inspired greens, before moving towards stone-based neutrals and richer caramel tones. Now we’re seeing a real interest in mid-tones, balanced, gentler colours that still have character, but with the saturation turned down. These are colours that are easy to live with. They create spaces that feel calm and harmonious, while still bringing warmth, depth and personality to a room.’

(Image credit: Little Greene)

But which shades from the new additions are going to be the new Masquerade? Or the new Portland Stone? I asked Ruth for her top pick and her bestseller prediction – so let’s meet them.

Perpetual Blue

(Image credit: Little Greene)

‘It’s very difficult to choose just one favourite shade, as these mid-tonal colours are so easy on the eye. They’re incredibly versatile and adaptable, working beautifully across different spaces, light conditions and styles. If I had to choose, though, it would probably be Perpetual Blue, a mid to deep blue that has a hint of green which responds beautifully to changing light and adds a touch of warmth,’ Ruth reveals.

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This almost teal blue is inspired by Sir Winston Churchill’s genuine paint palette from his studio at Chartwell in Kent. It’s a similar colour to Little Greene’s existing Celestial Blue shade, only deeper. In fact, Celestial Blue is getting three different variations in this drop with Celestial Blue - Deep, Mid and Pale to choose from.

Little Greene Perpetual Blue 348 Intelligent Matt Emulsion Paint 2.5L £73 at Little Greene

‘Pair with soft whites and stone hues for a traditional feel or add a playful pop of a mid-tone pink such as Floss,’ Ruth adds.

Haye White

(Image credit: Little Greene)

If you’re looking for the best white paint for your home, you might just find it in Little Greene’s new Haye White which Ruth predicts is set to be a future bestseller.

‘I think Haye White could be one of the most popular. It’s a soft, suffused white with a subtle amount of ochre, giving it a warmth that makes it incredibly easy on the eye. It has the softness of a warm white without becoming overly creamy, so it’s a very versatile colour that can work beautifully throughout the home,’ Ruth explains.

Little Greene Haye White 346 Intelligent Matt Emulsion Paint 2.5L £73 at Little Greene

This release has several neutral shades but also different tones of the same colour, such as the neutral Barge Stone colour which also comes as Barge Stone - Dark, Mid and Pale, much like Celestial Blue.

My top pick

(Image credit: Little Greene)

Similarly to Farrow & Ball’s new paint shade release last year, a warm, earthy orange is my favourite colour. With Farrow & Ball, it was Marmelo (and Etruscan Red). With Little Greene, it’s Ashes of Marigold, described as a softer, blackened version of a bold orange Marigold shade popular in the 1970s.

Little Greene Ashes of Marigold 350 Intelligent Matt Emulsion Paint 2.5L £73 at Little Greene

Which one is your favourite from the new additions to the collection?