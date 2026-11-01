The £20 wildflower advent calendar that will be at the top of every gardener's wishlist – it will help transform your garden into a stunning meadow

In 2026, an advent calendar is more than a sliver of chocolate each morning. Luxury Calendars are booming, but have you considered opting for something a little more thoughtful this Christmas? The Seed Revolution Wildflower Advent Calendar (£19.99 at Selfridges) has everything a gardener could need to create their own meadow.

I’m a huge fan of wildflower garden ideas . Whether you’re planting wildflowers that attract birds or creating a gorgeous cottage garden, these stunning native plants are vital for biodiversity, proving to be some of the best plants for attracting pollinators.

If you or a loved one is particularly green-thumbed, I believe this is one of the best advent calendars you can choose this year. Not only is it a great gift, but it will give your garden a natural boost, too.

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SEED REVOLUTION Seed Revolution Wildflower Advent £19.99 at Selfridges

Last year, B&Q dropped a beginner-friendly seed advent calendar for £15 that was filled with veg, herb and flower seeds. It thoroughly wowed Gardens Editor Sophie King , who described it as 'a dream come true for gardeners who love Christmas' and picked one up again this year.

In 2026, garden trends have solely focused on sustainability, and given that wildflowers are some of the most low-maintenance, sustainable plants you can put in your garden, I’m prepared to call the Seed Revolution Let It Sow Wildflower Advent Calendar the ‘it’ advent calendar for gardeners in 2026.

Behind each of the 24 doors on this advent calendar is a different packet of British wildflower seeds that can be planted in spring. Each packet has clear sowing and growing instructions on the back, making it beginner-friendly, too. Expect to get wildflowers such as white campion and self-heal, which is also brilliant for attracting bees .

According to Seed Revolution, the UK has lost 97% of its wildflower meadows since the ‘30s. The company is determined to make growing wildflowers simple, accessible and exciting for everyone. I think they’ve succeeded with this advent calendar. Not only is it great for gardeners to create their own meadow, but wildflowers also house and support wildlife, improve soil health and can hold carbon, helping fight climate change.

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(Image credit: Seed Revolution)

‘This is an advent calendar customers feel good about buying, and even better about gifting,’ says Max Mancroft, founder of Seed Revolution.

‘At Seed Revolution, our focus is on making growing feel accessible, exciting, fun and relevant to a new generation of gardeners. We’ve found that younger customers in particular respond incredibly to well-designed packaging, straightforward advice and products that take away some of the uncertainty that can traditionally surround growing from seed.

‘Whatever the weather does, we think there’s a real opportunity for our industry to make it easier for more people to get involved. Our ambition is to help build a new generation of gardeners by giving people the confidence to sow something, see it grow and discover how rewarding it can be.’

The advent calendar is available to buy for £19.99 from Selfridges’ Oxford Street store as well as online from Selfridges.com , from Seed Revolution’s website and in a number of garden centres across the country. Alternatively, here are a few more seed advent calendars you can shop for online.

Verve Verve Shelter Seed Advent Calendar £15 at B&Q Enjoy 24 different seed varieties, plus £2 of every sale goes to the charity Shelter. The Little Trees Bees & Seeds Company Seed Advent Calendar 2026 £24.99 at Amazon UK This calendar consists of 25 varieties of vegetable, herb and salad seeds to grow year-round and grow your own food. QVC Grumpy Gardener 12 Days of Christmas Bird Feed Calendar £24.96 at QVC If you love attracting birds to your garden, this bird feed calendar is perfect. It's packed with a variety of nutritious wild bird foods, to attract local songbirds and keep them coming back.

And advent calendar that also benefits wildlife and your garden is right up our street! If you want beautiful wildflowers in your garden, or know someone else who does, this is a perfect choice.