I was given an early look at John Lewis' autumn homeware collection – the 9 pieces I've been patiently waiting to buy have finally gone live on the website

This is the place to go for future classics this season

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Sofa at John Lewis show in white with cushions
(Image credit: Future / Sara Hesikova)

The biggest perk of my job is that I often get to see many of the major high street retailers' homeware collections well in advance of them going on sale. That means I have time to pinpoint the soon-to-be sell-outs and keep an eye out to buy them as soon as they go on sale

The biggest autumn preview show to catch my attention this year was at John Lewis. Since looking around the vibrant Scandi-inspired new homeware last month, a couple of pieces have been living rent-free in my head, and now they have finally gone on sale.

Usually the pieces that catch my attention at a press preview show are small budget buys; however, at the John Lewis autumn and winter showcase it was the furniture I was eyeing up. The designers had gone all in on creating timeless pieces with thoughtful details I could see myself still loving in 10, even 20 years.

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Last season I made the mistake of sleeping on the Leon patchwork quilt £180 at John Lewis, which sold out in days, and I had to wait a month for it to come back into stock. I won't make that mistake again with these new-in pieces.

I'm still in the process of filling up my first home with carefully chosen furniture and homeware that I love, not just what a landlord or past tenant have left for me to use. This new John Lewis collection is perfect for anyone like me looking for those investment pieces that will stand the test of time.

Rebecca Knight
Rebecca Knight
Deputy Editor, Digital

Rebecca Knight has been the Deputy Editor on the Ideal Home Website since 2022. She graduated with a Masters degree in magazine journalism from City, University of London in 2018, before starting her journalism career as a staff writer on women's weekly magazines. She fell into the world of homes and interiors after joining the Ideal Home website team in 2019 as a Digital Writer. In 2020 she moved into position of Homes News Editor working across Homes & Gardens, LivingEtc, Real Homes, Gardeningetc and Ideal Home covering everything from the latest viral cleaning hack to the next big interior trend.