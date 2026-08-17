I was given an early look at John Lewis' autumn homeware collection – the 9 pieces I've been patiently waiting to buy have finally gone live on the website
This is the place to go for future classics this season
The biggest perk of my job is that I often get to see many of the major high street retailers' homeware collections well in advance of them going on sale. That means I have time to pinpoint the soon-to-be sell-outs and keep an eye out to buy them as soon as they go on sale
The biggest autumn preview show to catch my attention this year was at John Lewis. Since looking around the vibrant Scandi-inspired new homeware last month, a couple of pieces have been living rent-free in my head, and now they have finally gone on sale.
Usually the pieces that catch my attention at a press preview show are small budget buys; however, at the John Lewis autumn and winter showcase it was the furniture I was eyeing up. The designers had gone all in on creating timeless pieces with thoughtful details I could see myself still loving in 10, even 20 years.
Last season I made the mistake of sleeping on the Leon patchwork quilt £180 at John Lewis, which sold out in days, and I had to wait a month for it to come back into stock. I won't make that mistake again with these new-in pieces.
I guarantee this vibrant and sleek lamp is going to be everywhere this winter. It was part of John Lewis' 'colour edit', their celebration of colour, and is available in avocado green, buttermilk yellow and a burnt umber red. It is the simple pleat shade detailing that earned this a place on my wish list.
I know £60 might sound steep for a decorative cushion, but the detail that has gone into it is astounding. The image here doesn't do justice to the tiny embroidered embellishments covering it. It reminds me of a Sanderson or William Morris print; every time you look at it, you see something new.
Our Room Decor editor has completely converted me to the camp that every coffee table needs storage. This coffee table is the smartest and slickest way I've seen storage added. The fluted sides are actually disguised sliding doors you can pull back to reveal a secret storage compartment inside.
At the preview, everyone who walked past this chair couldn't help but stroke it. This is a chair made for cosy reading nooks or snuggling down in a living room. It comes with the footstool, so you can lounge in style. It is currently only available for pre-order, but that means it should be in situ when cosy season hits.
John Lewis has gone big for lamps this autumn, and this elegant mid-century number is one of the hero pieces. Every detail has been thoughtfully curated, from the little brass detail button on the top and base. If you told me this was from Soho Home rather than the high street, I wouldn't question it.
Whether it is to run along the back of a sofa in an open-plan living room or to house a TV, this sideboard is a gorgeous Scandi-inspired piece that will grow with your home and evolve with your taste. I fell hard for the curved detailing that makes it look oh so expensive.
It was hard to ignore John Lewis' new modular sofa at the Autumn Winter show. It was being shown off in a range of colours and materials, and is one of the most future-proof and versatile sofas I've seen in a while. If you weren't already a fan of the best modular sofas, this is the one that convinced me of their merits.
I'm still in the process of filling up my first home with carefully chosen furniture and homeware that I love, not just what a landlord or past tenant have left for me to use. This new John Lewis collection is perfect for anyone like me looking for those investment pieces that will stand the test of time.
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Rebecca Knight has been the Deputy Editor on the Ideal Home Website since 2022. She graduated with a Masters degree in magazine journalism from City, University of London in 2018, before starting her journalism career as a staff writer on women's weekly magazines. She fell into the world of homes and interiors after joining the Ideal Home website team in 2019 as a Digital Writer. In 2020 she moved into position of Homes News Editor working across Homes & Gardens, LivingEtc, Real Homes, Gardeningetc and Ideal Home covering everything from the latest viral cleaning hack to the next big interior trend.