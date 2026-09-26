‘Please keep the orange!’ – why Stacey Solomon’s orange bathroom suite has potential to make the ultimate style statement this autumn

This is not a sentence I ever believed I would write: Stacey Solomon is making a case for bright orange bathroom suites.

The TV presenter and personality is well known for her more neutral home decor style, but after sharing her house move with fans following her departure from Pickle Cottage, it seems the star is plumping for a bolder bathroom colour scheme .

Despite being in her new home for less than a month, she’s already wowed us with her autumn staircase , and now she’s asking fans for advice on what to do with her orange suite. I decided to ask bathroom experts what they would do, and spoiler alert: they’re all for keeping it. Here’s why.

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Posting a video of the suite to her Instagram, Stacey told fans that it was likely to be her first upcycle project at her new home.

‘Even though 99% of people have told me it's got to go, I just believe it can be more than what it is right now,’ she said in the video before asking her fans what she should do with the suite at the end. And a few celebrities' faces were arguing in favour of the orange.

‘Oooooh, some brass fittings, a warm mirror and some deep rich greens on the walls, a few plants and it would be very fitting 🧡,’ said Supernanny Jo Frost.

‘😍Keep add some gold fittings lush,’ was Alison Hammond’s contribution.

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And they’re not the only ones in favour of this surprising bathroom trend ; bathroom experts also want Stacey to embrace this retro suite.

‘Keep the orange. Please keep the orange! You could spend weeks searching for something with that much personality and Stacey already has it sitting there waiting to be loved,’ says Grazzie Wilson, Head of Creative at Ca’ Pietra .

How to modernise coloured bathroom suites

A couple of years back, it seemed that avocado bathrooms were making a comeback, as retro home decor trends began to surge in popularity. But in 2026, retro bathrooms are not as focused on the very ‘Marmite’ avocado shade - they’re bolder and more confident.

(Image credit: BC Designs)

‘Colour is coming back in a much more confident and individual way,’ says Keeley Sutcliffe, Design Manager at BC Designs .

‘Rather than choosing a coloured bath, basin and WC and then trying to match everything else to them, people are using one or two pieces almost like furniture. A coloured bath can anchor the whole room, while the rest of the scheme is allowed to be quieter.

‘I think that reflects a wider change in how we decorate bathrooms. For a long time, white sanitaryware was treated as the safest choice because a bathroom was expected to last for years. Now there is much more appetite for creating a room that actually says something about the person who lives there.’

'I’d treat the orange as the starting point for the palette rather than a colour that needs disguising. Warm whites, soft stone shades and natural textures would give it a completely different context. I'd also look at the brassware. Chrome or another cooler metallic finish would be really interesting against orange and could immediately sharpen the room up.'

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Matthew Heritage)

The way to modernise colourful suites is all about how we style them. With orange, use it as an anchor point in your bathroom, complementing it with warm, creamy neutrals (such as your tiles) so as not to overpower it.

‘What I definitely wouldn’t do is panic and start trying to make everything match. Orange bath, orange tiles, orange towels and suddenly we’re on the set of a 1970s sitcom. The suite has already turned up to the party wearing the fabulous outfit; everything else can calm down,’ says Grazzie.

‘I'd probably give it something slightly unexpected to play with. Creamy tiles would make it feel softer, a dusty pink could be brilliant, or you could introduce a little burgundy or deep red through a border or patterned floor.

‘And don't underestimate how much changing the backdrop changes the way you see something. Put an old orange bath against tired tiles and it looks dated. Put exactly the same bath against a really beautiful new surface and suddenly everyone wants to know where you bought it.’

Shop the look

Aveli Aveli Brushed Brass Shower Mixer Tap With Handset Round Twin Handle Bathroom £69.99 at B&Q If you're comitted to an orange suite, brass accents can help soften it. Lick Lick Orange 02 Peel & Stick Tester £2 at B&Q Why not consider painting your bathroom orange instead? This Lick shade if beautifully earthy for a cocooning space. Dunelm Flat Weave Bath Mat £12 at Dunelm Alternatively, add pops of orange to your bathroom via your accessories - such as this stylish bath mat.

I won't lie, I've been won over by the orange bathroom suite and belive with the right styling and accessories has potential to look very cool. Are you in favour? Or should this retro trend stay in the past?